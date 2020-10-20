Watch Now: Highlights: Cardinals at Cowboys ( 3:42 )

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Matt Breida, MIA X X X Frank Gore, NYJ X X X Nyheim Hines, IND X X X Jordan Howard, MIA X X X Kerryon Johnson, DET X X X Duke Johnson, HOU X X X Jamaal Williams, GB X X X Darrel Williams, KC X X X Rex Burkhead, NE X X

D'Ernest Johnson, CLE X X

Zack Moss, BUF X





Wide receivers

Anthony Miller, CHI X X X Curtis Samuel, CAR X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X Greg Ward, PHI X X X Russell Gage, ATL X X

Jalen Reagor, PHI X X

Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X X

Mecole Hardman, KC X



T.Y. Hilton, IND X



Marvin Jones, DET X



Hunter Renfrow, LV X



Sterling Shepard, NYG X





Tight ends

Mo Alie-Cox, IND X X X Greg Olsen, SEA X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Eric Ebron, PIT X X

Tyler Higbee, LAR X





Quarterbacks