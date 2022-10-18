What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 James Cook, BUF X X X D'Onta Foreman, CAR X X X Justice Hill, BAL X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Chuba Hubbard, CAR X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X

Chase Edmonds, MIA X X

J.D. McKissic, WAS X X

Isiah Pacheco, KC X X

Darrel Williams, ARI X X

Tyler Allgeier, ATL X



Kenneth Gainwell, PHI X



Jerick McKinnon, KC X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Nelson Agholor, NE X X X Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X Noah Brown, DAL X X X Randall Cobb, GB X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Julio Jones, TB X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Skyy Moore, KC X X X Elijah Moore, NYJ X X X K.J. Osborn, MIN X X X DeVante Parker, NE X X X Allen Robinson, LAR X X X Jalen Tolbert, DAL X X X Sammy Watkins, GB X X X Nico Collins, HOU X X

Corey Davis, NYJ X X

Mecole Hardman, KC X X

Isaiah McKenzie, BUF X X

Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE X X

Hunter Renfrow, LV X X

Christian Watson, GB X X

Marquise Brown, ARI X



Chase Claypool, PIT X



Zay Jones, JAC X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X



Garrett Wilson, NYJ X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Austin Hooper, TEN X X X O.J. Howard, HOU X X X Cole Kmet, CHI X X X Dawson Knox, BUF X X X Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN X X X Irv Smith, MIN X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Noah Fant, SEA X X

Mike Gesicki, MIA X



Hunter Henry, NE X



Hayden Hurst, CIN X





Quarterbacks