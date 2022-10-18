jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
James Cook, BUFXXX
D'Onta Foreman, CARXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Chuba Hubbard, CARXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXX
Chase Edmonds, MIAXX
J.D. McKissic, WASXX
Isiah Pacheco, KCXX
Darrel Williams, ARIXX
Tyler Allgeier, ATLX

Kenneth Gainwell, PHIX

Jerick McKinnon, KCX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Nelson Agholor, NEXXX
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Noah Brown, DALXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Julio Jones, TBXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Skyy Moore, KCXXX
Elijah Moore, NYJXXX
K.J. Osborn, MINXXX
DeVante Parker, NEXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Jalen Tolbert, DALXXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXXX
Nico Collins, HOUXX
Corey Davis, NYJXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXX
Isaiah McKenzie, BUFXX
Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXX
Christian Watson, GBXX
Marquise Brown, ARIX

Chase Claypool, PITX

Zay Jones, JACX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Garrett Wilson, NYJX

Tight ends

Player101214
Austin Hooper, TENXXX
O.J. Howard, HOUXXX
Cole Kmet, CHIXXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXXX
Albert Okwuegbunam, DENXXX
Irv Smith, MINXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Noah Fant, SEAXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAX

Hunter Henry, NEX

Hayden Hurst, CINX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Baker Mayfield, CARXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Mac Jones, NEXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX
Jameis Winston, NOXX
Jared Goff, DETX

Marcus Mariota, ATLX