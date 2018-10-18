Fantasy Football Week 7: Debating Golden Tate vs. Alshon Jeffery as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Every week for the rest of the season we're going to debate two players we disagree on for the purpose of finding the best option for daily leagues. The goal is to help you make a decision you might be struggling with on either FanDuel or DraftKings.

For this week, Dave Richard and I are debating receivers Golden Tate and Alshon Jeffery. Tate is my guy, and Richard likes Jeffery, although we each like both of them for Week 7.

For pricing purposes, Tate is $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. Jeffery is $7,600 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Tate ...

Make no mistake, I like Jeffery this week. He's playing well and has a good matchup against the Panthers.

I just like Tate more, and he's the better option in any format for Week 7.

In two road games for Detroit, Tate has 15 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets at San Francisco and at Dallas. He should continue his road prowess this week.

The Dolphins have struggled with slot receivers all season, and six of seven receivers against Miami with at least seven targets have scored at least 12 PPR points. Tate has at least seven targets in every game this year.

I like Tate better than Jeffery this week. I also like Tate as the best of the Lions' trio this week, including Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. I'm expecting this to be one of Tate's best games this season, and you want to have him in as many lineups as possible.

Richard's case for Jeffery ...

Remember when we thought Jeffery would get shut down by Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins last Thursday? Didn't happen.

Wanna know why?

Because Jeffery's a good receiver with an excellent quarterback, and those guys shouldn't sit in Fantasy. You can call Jeffery a touchdown-dependent receiver all you want -- he has 15 touchdowns in his past 22 games. And earlier this year he notched a 100-yard outing and has at least 74 yards in two of his last three.

He also has at least eight targets in each of three games this season. Please don't think I don't like Tate, because I do, but I'd rather start Jeffery in his matchup against the Panthers and their good-but-not-great pass defense.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Golden Tate is projected for more Fantasy points than Alshon Jeffery. Golden Tate is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues."

