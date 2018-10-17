Fantasy Football Week 7: Devonta Freeman out and other news you missed on Tuesday

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Devonta Freeman is on Injured Reserve

The Falcons' injury woes continue. We had more about this yesterday, but here is the cliff notes version:

Freeman's Fantasy season is over; you can drop him.

Tevin Coleman becomes a weekly start as a No. 2 running back or flex, but he'll share with Ito Smith.

Smith is still available in 47 percent of leagues and should be added in virtually all formats. He's a low-end flex as long as Coleman stays healthy, but becomes a must-start if Coleman goes down.

Marshawn Lynch is no sure thing after the bye

This kind of came out of nowhere, but it sure sounds like the Raiders are concerned Lynch could have a multi-week absence. The interesting thing about this is that it's happened before the Raiders bye, so we may not know for at least another week how serious this is, and no one is going to rush to the waiver wire to add his replacements.

I used a plural there because this would just turn into another committee, which it kind of has been already. Jalen Richard has dominated action when the Raiders have been down, which looks like it will be most of the second half. In PPR he could become a top-25 back if Lynch was sidelined. A majority of the carries would likely go to Doug Martin, who hasn't been great so far but could benefit from a role that includes goal line work.

For now Richard and Martin are deep-league adds, but they could grow more relevant over the next week.

In other news:

Josh Allen will miss at least the next two weeks ... This means the Bills are starting either Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson. Which means you're definitely starting the Colts defense in Week 7.

Greg Zuerlein is back ... He's still available in 21 percent of leagues, so take a look just in case.

Rishard Matthews worked out for the Jets ... Matthews seems like he wants to play and the Jets could use him after injuries to Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa. Then again, the Browns and Cowboys could as well. I don't mind stashing Matthews in a league 14-teams or deeper.

The Falcons signed Giorgio Tavecchio ... Desperate for a kicker? You could do worse than a guy kicking indoors in one of the highest scoring games of the weekend. Of course, if any of these streamers are available, you could also do better.

