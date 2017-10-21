Fantasy Football Week 7 DFS Rankings: You're going to want a lot of Falcons and Patriots on Sunday night

If you're playing on DraftKings and you're playing the main slate, you can skip straight to the rankings. You don't get the Sunday night game as a part of your slate. I'm not sure if that's a blessing or a curse, because everyone is going to have a huge part of this game on FanDuel.

Tom Brady and Matt Ryan may be the highest owned quarterbacks. I have Brady projected to score more and be the better value for your dollar. That doesn't mean I think Ryan is a bad play at all. This Patriots defense is atrocious.

James White is the best value play at running back in the game, as we all know how bad the Falcons are against pass-catching running backs. But don't overlook the fact that the Patriots have struggled in the same way this year. I have Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman projected to score more FanDuel points than any Patriots running back.

Julio Jones may just be in 100 percent of my lineups. He has an amazing matchup, with touchdown regression coming, and the squeaky wheel theory all packed into one. I favor Brandin Cooks over Chris Hogan slightly, even at the increased cost.

At tight end, with no Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz on the slate, Rob Gronkowski is by far the highest projected scorer. But I also like the value of Austin Hooper at $5,000. Hooper will be my most-owned tight end if Mohamed Sanu sits out.

As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get estimates for all players here.