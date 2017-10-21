Fantasy Football Week 7 DFS Rankings: You're going to want a lot of Falcons and Patriots on Sunday night
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patriots.
If you're playing on DraftKings and you're playing the main slate, you can skip straight to the rankings. You don't get the Sunday night game as a part of your slate. I'm not sure if that's a blessing or a curse, because everyone is going to have a huge part of this game on FanDuel.
Tom Brady and Matt Ryan may be the highest owned quarterbacks. I have Brady projected to score more and be the better value for your dollar. That doesn't mean I think Ryan is a bad play at all. This Patriots defense is atrocious.
James White is the best value play at running back in the game, as we all know how bad the Falcons are against pass-catching running backs. But don't overlook the fact that the Patriots have struggled in the same way this year. I have Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman projected to score more FanDuel points than any Patriots running back.
Julio Jones may just be in 100 percent of my lineups. He has an amazing matchup, with touchdown regression coming, and the squeaky wheel theory all packed into one. I favor Brandin Cooks over Chris Hogan slightly, even at the increased cost.
At tight end, with no Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz on the slate, Rob Gronkowski is by far the highest projected scorer. But I also like the value of Austin Hooper at $5,000. Hooper will be my most-owned tight end if Mohamed Sanu sits out.
As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get estimates for all players here.
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Tom Brady NE QB
|9,200
|17.44%
|NA
|NA
Tyrod Taylor BUF QB
|7,000
|4.58%
|5,100
|9.59%
Drew Brees NO QB
|8,300
|6.84%
|7,600
|8.22%
Matt Ryan ATL QB
|8,700
|12.2%
|NA
|NA
Dak Prescott DAL QB
|8,400
|12.88%
|7,300
|10.96%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
LeSean McCoy BUF RB
|7,900
|13.29%
|7,400
|19.08%
Devonta Freeman ATL RB
|7,800
|14.8%
|NA
|NA
Mark Ingram NO RB
|7,100
|16.97%
|6,700
|19.34%
James White NE RB
|4,800
|5.7%
|NA
|NA
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
|9,700
|20.11%
|9,100
|18.05%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Adam Thielen MIN WR
|6,900
|7.28%
|6,700
|11.72%
Julio Jones ATL WR
|8,800
|17.59%
|NA
|NA
Eric Decker TEN WR
|5,100
|5.76%
|4,300
|10.08%
Demaryius Thomas DEN WR
|7,100
|6.06%
|5,800
|9.07%
Pierre Garcon SF WR
|6,700
|7.88%
|5,800
|15.59%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
|8,500
|15.32%
|NA
|NA
Nick O'Leary BUF TE
|4,500
|0.82%
|3,100
|2.43%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE
|5,800
|11.90%
|4,900
|8.99%
Evan Engram NYG TE
|5,500
|8.24%
|4,400
|8.28%
Austin Hooper ATL TE
|5,000
|4.16%
|NA
|NA
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
Add a Comment