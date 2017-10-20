Fantasy Football Week 7: Do you need a backup plan for injured stars like Leonard Fournette, Keenan Allen, or DeMarco Murray?

More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts

Injuries have been a major issue this season, with arguably the top player at quarterback, wide receiver, and running back going down with serious, potential season-ending injuries.

However, it's not just the big injuries that hurt, as we head into Week 7 with plenty of nagging issues holding players back. We've got plenty of big-name, must-start players on the injury report heading into the weekend too, and you'll need to start coming up with contingency plans for them in case they can't play this week.

Here are the biggest injuries heading into the weekend, along with some players you need to add to replace them.

Have a backup ready to go...

This doesn't mean these players won't play – though some have already been ruled out. However, they are at a significant risk of missing

Running backs

The team has said the right things all along about Fournette's chances of playing, but he was unable to practice all week long before being tabbed as questionable. He suffered the injury late in Week 6, but said at the time he could have played through it. He looks like a game-time decision Sunday, but you'll want to have Jaguars backup Chris Ivory on your bench just in case Fournette sits out.

Murray was at least upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's practice, a move in the right direction. With the bye week coming in Week 8, he seems a prime candidate to sit out, but he is officially questionable and described himself as taking it "one day at a time." Derrick Henry would obviously be viewed as a stud if Murray sits out, but he isn't available anywhere.

Ellington looks unlikely to play, though it's hard to tell how much of a blow this will be. Ellington had been a PPR stud until the team acquired Adrian Peterson, but was targeted just once in Week 6. Kerwynn Williams might see more work in Ellington's stead, but he isn't a Fantasy relevant player.

Replacement options

Ivory (35 percent owned in CBSSports.com leagues) would be a fine pivot off any of the three here if Fournette is out. You can also consider someone like Dion Lewis (48 percent) against an Atlanta team that can't stop running backs from catching passes, or Thomas Rawls (61 percent), who could be the starter in Seattle. Wendell Smallwood (55 percent; dealing with his own injury issues) is also an option if he plays, especially in PPR.

Looking a bit deeper, C.J. Prosise (25 percent) is a PPR option, and Eddie Lacy (31 percent) is the pivot off Rawls, as the two could end up splitting time pretty evenly.

Wide receivers

Diggs is already ruled out, and Allen seems to be following him in that direction after being downgraded to "did not practice" Friday. That's the opposite of where you want to be, though he did tell reporters he is "very hopeful" he will be able to play against the Broncos in Week 7. He may be saving you from danger if he sits out, because it's tough to bench Allen, even in a matchup he might struggle with like the Broncos. Tyrell Williams would see more work, but he is also no great bet to do well against this secondary.

Parker is officially doubtful, despite word out of Miami they were hoping he could get back on the field this week. He sat out last week, and Jarvis Landry got 14 targets in his absence. Kenny Stills (25 percent owned) had just four targets in Week 6, but that was a nice reminder that he can do big things even in a limited role, as he had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. He could break off a big play and justify his spot in your roster, but he's always a risk.

Replacement options

Cooper Kupp (56 percent) and Robert Woods (20 percent) have been playing solid, if unspectacular, ball of late, despite the more talented Sammy Watkins on the roster. The matchup against Arizona can be a tough one if you're matched up with Patrick Peterson, but they've been roasted otherwise. If Peterson follows Watkins around, it could lead to big days for Kupp and Woods.

You could also consider Marqise Lee (50 percent) or Josh Doctston (28 percent) as higher-variance plays, who might have a bit more upside to them.

Check in Sunday morning to make sure...

It seems more likely than not these guys will play, but you never know what will happen.

Running backs

Wendell Smallwood (knee) – Questionable



Rob Kelley (ankle) – Questionable



Smallwood is questionable, but he's been practicing in full all week and seems likely to make his return. He'll get plenty of work on passing downs, and should cut into LeGarrette Blount's work in the rushing game as well. He's a low-end option coming off an injury, but has 13 and 14 touches in his last two games.

Kelley has a tough matchup on the way in Week 7 with the Eagles on the schedule, but he is expected to be the team's No. 1 running back if he can play. The problem? He doesn't play until Monday, so you may not know if Kelley will be available by the time your lineups lock. Consider other options and only use Kelley as a last resort.

Wide receivers

Benjamin was back at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Ron Rivera said he's more probable than questionable, if the tag still existed. Same for Thomas, who was back at practice Thursday and Friday, and doesn't seem much of a risk to miss time.

Shepard is a bit more on the questionable side, after practicing with limitations all week. He has a decent chance of playing, but probably shouldn't be trusted against the tough Seahawks defense. And then he has a bye coming up in Week 8. So, Shepard is more of a long-term stash at this point.