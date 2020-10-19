Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -5.5 O/U 45 ROSTERED 19% Week 6 Stats RUYDS 4 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS 2.9 Sanders exited with a knee injury and wasn't able to return, which pushed Scott into a larger role. He didn't do much with it Sunday, but we've seen how good Scott can be in this offense when he gets the opportunity, as he closed out the 2019 season with 82 Fantasy points in the final four games, including one Week 14 start and then another game in Week 17 where he replaced Sanders after an early injury. This Eagles offense hasn't been nearly as good for Fantasy this season as it was the last few seasons, but this is a still a valuable role — Sanders dropped a long touchdown Sunday, and could have had a few more in earlier games if Carson Wentz had been more accurate. If Scott gets a start in Week 7 against the Giants, he'll probably be a top-20 RB.

Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 52 ROSTERED 20% Week 6 Stats RUYDS 15 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS 11.8 Mixon left Sunday's game with a foot injury, and though he tried to play through it, he ultimately left for the final time with around eight minutes left. We'll see what that means for his availability, but we know what a MIxon absence would mean for Bernard at this point: He's a must-start fantasy option. Going back to Mixon's rookie season in 2017, Bernard has played at least 60% of the snaps six times for the Bengals and he is averaging 19.3 Fantasy points per game in those six games. He's had 27 catches in those six games, making him especially valuable in PPR, but even in non-PPR, Bernard figures to be a top-20 back if Mixon misses time.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown Week 7 BYE ROSTERED 18% Week 6 Stats RUYDS 26 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS 8.6 We'll see how serious the ankle injury Ingram suffered Sunday was, but the good news is he has an extra week to recover with the Week 7 bye. If he isn't up to full speed by Week 8, Edwards would probably be a must-start Fantasy running back even in a tough matchup against the Steelers. Edwards led the Ravens in carries in Week 6 with Ingram leaving early, and figures to be the lead back if Ingram misses any time. J.K. Dobbins would also feature heavily — and his passing game involvement could make him a must-start option, too — but Edwards is more widely available and will be worth stashing on waivers this week just in case.

Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -1 ROSTERED 21% Week 6 Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 58 TD 2 FPTS 21.9 We know the Colts and Phillip Rivers want to use their tight ends heavily, and we've seen a healthy amount of Burton since his return from injury. Burton has been targeted at least five times in each of his three games, and the Colts got creative with his usage Sunday, having the former quarterback lineup in the wildcat to score a goal-line touchdown in Week 6. He also brought in a receiving touchdown from near the goal line, his first two of the season. Jack Doyle still has his role and Mo Alie-Cox will too when he is healthy, but Burton looks like the top guy here in an offense with no clear No. 1 wide receiver. He looks like a starting-caliber tight end moving forward, though not in Week 7 with the Colts on bye.

Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -10.5 ROSTERED 26% Week 6 Stats RUYDS 27 REC 2 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS 5.6 Sure, it'd be a lot better if Perine had earned more than nine touches in the first game after Le'Veon Bell's release, and it may take a while for Adam Gase to fully turn things over from Frank Gore. Of course, it may not be Gase's decision for long — and, frankly, it shouldn't be. Either way, it is inevitable that Perine will end up the starter for the Jets at some point, and while this is a terrible offense, a starting running back is a starting running back. And, who knows, maybe this offense will take a step forward once they inevitably dump Gase. That's been a cure-all for Gase's former players in other places, after all.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8.5 WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 39% Week 6 Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS 14.1 That's now two games in a row where Patrick has been the Broncos best receiver, and he did it against a tough matchup with Stephon Gillmore — even drawing a pass interference in the end zone while matchup against Gillmore at one point. Patrick has topped 100 yards in consecutive games and has 15 targets in that stretch to just nine for Jerry Jeudy, second on the team. Jeudy is the better talent, but Patrick is playing at a higher level right now, and seems to be the top option in this passing game until Noah Fant is healthy. He had 19 catches for 242 yards on 30 targets over the final four games in 2018m, so this isn't the first time he's produced. Patrick looks like a solid WR3 in his current role.

J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 ROSTERED 29% Week 6 Stats RUYDS 41 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS 14.4 I was hoping Antonio Gibson's breakout would come over the past few weeks, but Washington has stuck with a timeshare in the backfield, and that has benefitted McKissic. You won't get much in the running game from McKissic — Week 6's 41 yards are pretty close to the ceiling — but he has at least six targets in three straight games now. Kyle Allen likes to look for his running backs in the passing game, and that pushes McKissic into starting territory in a game where Washington should be chasing points yet again in Week 7 against the Cowboys.