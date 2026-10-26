It was nice to have a week without a ton of injuries -- and with a ton of scoring. Going into Monday night, just nine teams failed to score 20 points. And honestly, the number of teams with over 20 points should have been higher if not for some weird flubs and questionable calls in the Packers-Lions showdown.

And how about some props for the tight ends on National Tight Ends Day?! Going into Monday night, there have been 63 instances of a tight end scoring at least 11.5 half-PPR points. That's almost 30% more than the 50 through seven weeks last season. Those big lugs are making their presence felt!

Our daily Fantasy Football Today podcast includes a must-watch Sunday night livestream every single week after the late-afternoon games end. It's our chance to react to what happened across the league and give an initial prognosis on what will happen moving forward. It's a great place to celebrate ... or commiserate.

So while there are far more than two winners and two losers from this week's games, here are the winners and losers I gave on our show. Please keep in mind: I never share "winners" who are obvious studs (like Jaxon Smith-Njigba), and I never share "losers" who are obvious bench guys (like Chris Godwin).

Week 7 Fantasy Winners

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 90 Yds 317 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Quinshon Judkins was started in 63% of leagues and put up over 100 total yards and two touchdowns despite playing only 52% of the snaps. The snap share has nowhere to go but up and thus could be an opportunity for Judkins to carve out a larger role for the 5-2 Cleveland Browns. They're continuing to find ways to win games. And as my colleague Jamey Eisenberg pointed out on our Sunday show, I liked Judkins for his receiving potential against the Titans, and he made his numbers as a rusher. That's actually more evidence that we can expect Judkins' receiving profile to eventually matter.

Titans RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 112 Yds 478 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Started in only 49% of leagues, Tony Pollard had his first game with more than 13.6 PPR fantasy points. He almost tripled that number with his three-score smash of the Browns. The Titans' record is a gross 1-6, but four of their past five losses have been by one score. Point is, they're competitive, and Pollard can keep earning touches in their games because they're not getting blown out. Their upcoming schedule -- at Cincy, bye, Jacksonville, at Dallas, at Jacksonville and Washington -- is rough. So you could take this opportunity to sell high on Pollard. Or, see if the Titans sell high on Pollard and move him to a contender. If they do, then his value could shoot up immensely as he'd theoretically be part of a better offense. He's in the final year of his contract, so it would make sense for the Titans to get something for Pollard before the trade deadline between Weeks 9 and 10.

Week 7 Fantasy Losers

Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 51 REC 37 REC YDs 444 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The threats to Garrett Wilson's target volume are legitimate. With other receivers involved and Breece Hall on his way back, we may rarely see the crazy-high target volume from Wilson on a weekly basis that we hoped for. As an example, Wilson had just nine targets in his past two games combined. It must be mentioned that the Jets schedule is incredible from Week 8 through 12, then after their bye it's nasty. His next big game should be the off-ramp that fantasy managers might want to look for in order to avoid the target crunch he seems destined to deal with.

For a deeper dive into the full game-by-game breakdown and additional start/sit advice, check out the full episode on the Week 7 Winners & Losers Fantasy Football Recap.