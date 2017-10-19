Fantasy Football Week 7: How does Brett Hundley affect the Packers' Fantasy assets?

Injuries are the worst.

A major injury to (arguably) the best quarterback in the NFL is whatever is worse than the worst.

Most importantly, it's awful for Aaron Rodgers and we hope he fully recovers quickly. It's terrible for his teammates and Packers fans who had Super Bowl aspirations. It's devastating for the playoff hopes of Rodgers' Fantasy owners as well. But it extends ever further than that. If you owned any Packers in Fantasy this year, this injury touches you. How does it affect you in Week 7? Let's take a look.

What do we expect from Hundley himself?

Not much. But probably more than he showed in Week 6.

Hundley has some pedigree and the Packers have invested a lot of time in him. I can't imagine he's the abject disaster he was in Week 6. It's reasonable to expect he won't be the worst quarterback in the NFL, and within the next month he may get comfortable enough to play on Jacoby Brissett's level. But that's probably his upside.

Hundley is someone who should be owned in all two-QB leagues, but that's about it. Even with a good matchup against the Saints, there are plenty of low-owned quarterbacks I'd rather stream in Week 7.

The Packers don't have a No. 1 Fantasy receiver anymore

There have been times this season that I've ranked Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams among my top-12 receivers. They both finished there in 2016. Now, with Brett Hundley under center, it's difficult to imagine either crack the top-10 in my weekly rankings the rest of the year.

We've never seen Adams without Rodgers, but the last time we saw Nelson it wasn't pretty. Nelson posted a 32-437-1 line over seven games in 2013. He had one week with 100 yards receiving and only three weeks with eight Fantasy points.

It's also instructive to look at what has happened to T.Y. Hilton this year when evaluating Nelson and Adams. Both will have top-10 upside, as Hilton has shown twice this season, but their floor will be almost non-existent. This is even more true in Green Bay, where the situation is so much more crowded.

It would be easier if there was a clear No. 1 in Green Bay, but Adams and Nelson both saw double digit targets in Week 6 (and it was the first time Nelson had that many all year). They're both going to be boom-or-bust No. 2 receivers. In a Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (who have given up the 6th most Fantasy points to wide receivers) I have them both ranked inside the top 20.

If either boom this week, I'd be looking to sell.

The running game could be an absolute disaster

I touched on this on Monday but I am very concerned for Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones. The combination of an inexperienced quarterback, a banged up offensive line, a bad (and injured) secondary, and a committee approach terrify me.

In Week 7 I have almost no interest in either in a non-PPR league. Both running backs are ranked outside of my top 30, with a slight edge to Jones because he seems more likely to luck into a touchdown. In PPR leagues, Montgomery does have some appeal due to the expected game script and the Saints' difficulties with pass-catching backs.

The droppables

One of the beautiful things about Aaron Rodgers was he could make us believe in almost anyone. He made James Jones a thing. He could support three receivers and a tight end in Fantasy. Brett Hundley cannot.

I'm fine with dropping Randall Cobb (93 percent owned) and Martellus Bennett (75 percent) the next time you're looking to free up a roster spot, including right now if you like. Sure, there's a chance they find the end zone randomly from time to time, but it won't be predictable. The receptions and yards won't be there to sustain Fantasy relevance.