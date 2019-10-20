Fantasy Football Week 7 Injury Report: Alvin Kamara out, David Johnson active, Saquon Barkley back
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the latest on the likes of Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, and more.
As is often the case, the injury report is a mixed bag ahead of Week 7. There are star players already ruled out, like Alvin Kamara, who will leave a huge hole in every Fantasy roster he is on. But there are also star players returning, including Saquon Barkley, whose own absence has left Fantasy players scrambling in recent weeks.
Plus, we've got one prominent suspension ending, and a plethora of walking wounded on the receiver front in particular. It looks like a week where pregame warmups will determine the fate of several notable names, so we'll be back when inactives are announced to make some updates. For now, here's what we're expecting as of Sunday morning:
Week 7 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
Brees remains out in Week 7 against the Bears. He has begun throwing a regulation football again but has yet to be cleared for a return to practice and will need to wear a brace on his thumb when he does get back into action. Teddy Bridgewater, who's 4-0 as a starter in Brees' stead, will draw another start Sunday against Chicago.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Trubisky is questionable to suit up against New Orleans on Sunday, but he was able to practice in full all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Trubisky is fully expected to play against the Saints, sending Chase Daniel back to the bench.
Todd Gurley RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gurley is back for Week 7 against the Falcons, and isn't even on the injury report for the game after getting through practice. There was some speculation that Gurley could have his snaps limited, but with Malcolm Brown (ankle) sidelined, Gurley should see the bulk of the work. Darrell Henderson will be Gurley's backup, and could be a low-end starting Fantasy option if he gets more involvement in the passing game.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. Latavius Murray, who had a 1,000-yard season with the Raiders back in 2015 and scored 20 rushing touchdowns between the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Oakland and the Vikings, will take on a lead-back role against a Chicago defense that's surprisingly allowing 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats. With only Dwayne Washington and the just-signed Zach Zenner behind him, Murray is slated for a heavy workload.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Johnson is active to face the Giants in Week 7 after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices. As of early Sunday morning reports, Johnson was expected to play, and he scored two touchdowns and had more than 100 yards last week while dealing with a separate injury. Chase Edmonds, who's impressed in a complementary role this season while averaging 6.7 yards per carry, will continue to operate as a complementary back, with the Cardinals having just two running backs active.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Barkley is off the injury report and will play without restrictions in Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in full all week. If he suits up as fully expected, Barkley will have missed just three games after initially being ruled out 4-to-8 weeks. His return will presumably relegate Wayne Gallman back to a very modest role.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Burkhead is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. Burkhead has missed the last two games with the injury, and his return to action would likely lead to at least a slight dip in workload for backfield mate James White.
PHI Philadelphia • #43
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Sproles will miss a second straight game Sunday night against the Cowboys. Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders will continue to handle the overwhelming majority of backfield work for Philadelphia.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert is active to take on the Redskins on Sunday despite turning in only a limited Friday practice this week. Mostert has been impressive when given the opportunity this season, but he logged only seven snaps in Week 6 against the Rams with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida heading up the 49ers backfield.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson will not play against the 49ers on Sunday after missing practice all week. Wendell Smallwood projects to take over Thompson's pass-catching role and appears aptly capable of filling it, if his 28-230-2 line through the air in 2018 with the Eagles is any indication. However, he'll have an uphill climb to production, considering San Francisco has allowed the fewest receptions (18) to running backs.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson will remain out for Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Titans.
SF San Francisco • #44
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Juszczyk will remain out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Adams will not play in Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Raiders after once again missing practice for the entirety of the week.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Cooper is questionable for Sunday's night's NFC East showdown against the Eagles. However, as per late-week beat writer reports, he's expected to play if he suffers no setbacks, and early Sunday morning reports confirm as much. Michael Gallup, who seemed to be overwhelmed with extra defensive attention from the Jets in Week 6 after Cooper exited, would have to head up the receiving corps again were Cooper to sit.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Brown carried the same designation into the Week 6 against the Bengals and ultimately failed to suit up, and he could be headed in that direction again Sunday. If Brown sits a second consecutive contest, Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and Seth Roberts would once again fill the top three wideout spots for Baltimore.
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gordon will not play in Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Gordon's absence looms particularly large with fellow wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) both carrying questionable designations, although each is expected to play. Even with just one confirmed absence in Gordon, rookie Jakobi Meyers is in line for an expanded role versus New York.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after a week of limited practices. His absence will push rookie Darius Slayton to the No. 2 receiver role behind Golden Tate, while Cody Latimer will slide into Slayton's usual No. 3 role. Arizona has been vulnerable in the secondary throughout the first six games, but that could begin to change Sunday with Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson reinstated from his season-opening suspension.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants after three limited practices this past week. Kirk's absence will once again leave Larry Fitzgerald as the clear top wideout option for Kyler Murray, as has been the case since Kirk last played in Week 4.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Jackson will remain out in Week 7 versus the Cowboys. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor will remain the top two wideouts for Carson Wentz, with Mack Hollins slotting in as the No. 3 receiver.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Monday night's showdown against the Jets after three limited practices this week. However, as per reports, he's expected to play through the injury, as he's already done for multiple games.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after a trio of limited practices this week. The expectation is that Dorsett will be able to play if he remains free of setbacks through pregame warmups Monday night. If he does suit up, he'll be one of Tom Brady's primary deep threats with Josh Gordon (knee) ruled out.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook is active for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, as expected. Westbrook went through pre-game warmups without issue, and will look to keep his recent resurgence going with a great matchup against the Bengals.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Valdes-Scantling is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. With Adams already ruled out, Valdes-Scantling figures to see a prominent role against the Raiders.
GB Green Bay • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Allison is also active, after having received an upgrade from the doubtful tag he carried on Friday's injury report.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green will remain sidelined in Week 7 against the Jaguars. Tyler Boyd will continue to serve as Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver with John Ross (shoulder) also on injured reserve.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams will not play Sunday versus the Packers after failing to get healthy over Oakland's bye week. The veteran is dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, and his second straight absence will once again leave Derek Carr with Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis as his top three receiver options. Recent trade acquisition Zay Jones is still learning the playbook and expected to slot in as the No. 4 wideout against Green Bay.
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cobb is questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday and is expected to play, as per early Sunday morning reports. If Cobb is unable to suit up, Tavon Austin, who recorded four receptions for a team-high 64 receiving yards against the Jets last Sunday in Cobb's stead, will once again slide into Cobb's slot role.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Campbell is out for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he slots behind the top trio of T.Y Hilton, Zach Pascal and Deon Cain when healthy anyhow.
NO New Orleans • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears after once again sitting out practice all week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Monday night's contest against the Patriots after managing to practice in limited fashion all week. Thomas carried the same designation into last Sunday's game against the Cowboys and ended up logging 50 snaps, which he turned into a 4-62 line.
Jakeem Grant WR
MIA Miami • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Grant is questionable to face the Bills in Week 7 after three limited practices this week, possibly bumping Allen Hurns up to the No. 4 receiver role.
OAK Oakland • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Harris is questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Packers after three limited practices this week.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dissly on injured reserve this week after he went down in the Week 6 victory against the Browns. Luke Willson, who showed promise as a pass catcher early in his career, will take over top tight end duties beginning with the Week 7 matchup against the Ravens, while former Patriot Jacob Hollister is set to serve as his primary backup.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after downgrading to a non-participant for Friday's practice. Jonnu Smith, who was drafted in the third round in 2017 as Walker's heir apparent but has just a 6-97 line through six games this season, would slide into the top tight end job versus Los Angeles should Walker sit.
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Davis will remain out in Week 7 against the 49ers. The combined absences of Jordan Reed and Davis leave Jeremy Sprinkle as the top tight end option once again this week.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Bears after sitting out practice all week. Josh Hill, who's flashed receiving acumen in the past when given the opportunity, will serve as the top tight end against Chicago, with Dan Arnold and Brian Parker also possibly seeing extra opportunities.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herndon is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Patriots. Herndon has completed his season-opening four-game suspension, but he then hurt his hamstring working out and now appears set to miss the first two games he's eligible to play in.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LaCosse is out for Monday night's game versus the Jets after missing practice all week. With fellow tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion) already ruled out as well, veteran Ben Watson will serve as Tom Brady's top tight option at the position against a New York defense that's allowed just 5.20 fantasy points per game to TEs in standard scoring formats.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tonyan is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices.
Geoff Swaim TE
JAC Jacksonville • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Swaim will not play in Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bengals. However, his absence will coincide with the professional debut of Josh Oliver, a 2019 third-round pick that's finally shed the hamstring injury that saddled him over Jacksonville's first six games.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Badgley is questionable to make his season debut in Week 7 after finishing the week with two full practices. Chase McLaughlin, who's gone 3-for-5 on field goals and made all three of his extra points over the last two weeks, remains on the roster for the time being in case Badgley has a setback in pregame warmups.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- Jalen Ramsey (back) is off the injury report after an early-week trade to the Rams and a pair of full practices to finish off the week. Ramsey last suited up for the Jaguars in Week 3, when he logged 80 snaps versus the Titans. It's presently unknown if Ramsey will be on a snap limit against the Falcons in his Los Angeles debut.
- The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson has completed his season-opening six-game suspension and will play against the Giants in Week 7.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (foot) has been removed from Physically Unable To Perform List and will play Sunday night against the Cowboys.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but missed practice all week.
- The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's Week 7 divisional showdown against the Eagles. Teammate Byron Jones (hamstring) shares the same designation after managing to work back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Ravens' Maurice Canady (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks after failing to practice all week.
- The Eagles' Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash versus the Cowboys after a trio of limited practices this past week. However, fellow corner Avonte Maddox (concussion) has been ruled out.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Texans but did not practice at all this past week. Meanwhile, position mate Kenny Moore (knee) has been ruled out for the game.
- The Falcons' Desmond Trufant (toe) will not play against the Rams in Week 7, his second straight absence.
- The Jets' Darryl Roberts (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Patriots but finished the week with two limited practices.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Seahawks but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Bengals' William Jackson (shoulder) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) are both out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Vikings after a week of limited practices.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. Teammate Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not play despite three limited practices this week.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday night's AFC East battle against the Jets after practicing on a limited basis all week.
- The Texans' Tashaun Gipson (hip) is questionable to face the Colts in Week 7 after downgrading from full participant Wednesday to two limited practices to finish the week.
- The Colts' Malik Hooker (knee) is doubtful to face the Texans in Week 7 but did manage to work back to a full practice Friday for the first time since his September meniscus surgery.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (back) is questionable to face the Ravens in Week 7 after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Lions' Quandre Diggs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC North battle against the Vikings after three limited practices this week.
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (ankle) will not play in Sunday's interconference matchup against the Raiders after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Ravens but did manage to work up to a limited Friday practice after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions.
- The Bengals' Carlos Dunlap (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Teammate Carl Lawson (hamstring) has been ruled out.
- The Saints' Trey Hendrickson (neck) will not play in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Bears.
- The Colts' Justin Houston (calf) is questionable to face the Texans on Sunday after missing practice the last two days of the week.
- The Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Chargers' Melvin Ingram (hamstring) is doubtful to face the Titans on Sunday after a week of missed practices. Meanwhile, teammate Brandon Mebane (knee) will miss the contest after sitting out practice all week.
- The Bears' Bilal Nichols is over his broken hand, but he sustained a knee injury in Friday's practice and is therefore questionable to face the Saints in Week 7.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (calf) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 7 but was able to return to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.
- The Eagles' Tim Jernigan (foot) remains out for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cowboys.
- The Chargers' Justin Jones (shoulder) will be out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's divisional battle against the Patriots.
Linebackers
- The Eagles' Nigel Bradham (ankle) will miss Sunday night's contest against the Cowboys after sitting out practice all week.
- The Titans' Jayon Brown (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite working back up to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Jets' Neville Hewitt (neck) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (hamstring) is questionable to face the Dolphins after three limited practices this week.
- The Titans' Cameron Wake (hamstring) is questionable to face the Chargers in Week 7 but finished the week with two limited practices.
- The Rams' Clay Matthews (jaw) remains out for Sunday's conference matchup against the Falcons.
- The Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but missed practice all week.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) is questionable to suit up against the Patriots on Monday after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. If Mosley is able to able play, it will be his first appearance since Week 1.
