Fantasy Football Week 7 Injury Report: Melvin Gordon a surprise inactive

It's an eventful Sunday morning in Week 7, as an early kickoff for a London tilt between the Chargers and Titans brought us some earlier-than-usual injury news concerning Melvin Gordon and his rather surprising inactive status. Additionally, we have a pair of quarterbacks that are already confirmed to be sidelined Sunday, along with several other prominent absences at various positions. With an extensive medical report that carries plenty of Fantasy relevance, let's dive in without further ado:

QUARTERBACKS

The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) is one of two AFC East quarterbacks who will be sidelined this week. Tannehill will miss a second straight contest with the AC joint sprain that unexpectedly made him a late scratch versus the Bears in Week 6, a development that enabled Brock Osweiler to start and rack up 380 yards and three touchdowns. Given the spotty body of work he's generated over his six-plus NFL seasons, however, Osweiler will be hard-pressed to come close to repeating the feat against a Lions team that's allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (222.0) and that's racked up the fifth-most sacks (17).

The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) will also be sitting in Week 7. Rather than go back to Nathan Peterman -- who threw two interceptions, including a late pick-six -- in fill-in work versus the Texans in Week 6, coach Sean McDermott has opted to turn to Derek Anderson to start Sunday's game versus the Colts. Given that Anderson hasn't played this season and has put up just eight regular-season attempts since the beginning of the 2017 campaign, the Fantasy prospects of the Bills' pass catchers likely remain about the same as if Allen were under center.

RUNNING BACKS

The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (hamstring) saw his status quickly deteriorate without warning late in the week, and he was officially made inactive for Sunday morning's battle against the Titans in London. Austin Ekeler – with Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome behind him – should therefore helm the San Diego backfield against Tennessee. Ekeler has been outstanding in a part-time role (6.4 yards per rush) and also is heavily involved in the passing game, so he could be poised for an excellent performance. However, the Titans haven't exactly been welcoming to running backs, allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position (14.00) in standard formats. Nevertheless, Gordon owners who had the foresight to handcuff Ekeler now have the option of deploying him as their contingency plan this week.

The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will sit once again in Week 7, with his replacement pool having gained one notable member Friday. Jacksonville traded for Carlos Hyde, but he's not expected to play a significant role, if any at all, in Sunday's game against the Texans. That signifies that T.J. Yeldon and another recent addition, Jamaal Charles, should still handle the bulk of the workload versus Houston. Yeldon out-snapped Charles by a 31-17 margin in Week 6 against the Cowboys, although the large lead Dallas unexpectedly built in that contest limited both players to single-digit carries.

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Jets. Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Roc Thomas will once again handle Minnesota's backfield work, although Murray is expected to see the heaviest volume after gaining 155 yards on 24 carries against the Cardinals in Week 6.

The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) was placed on injured reserve this past week, leaving the Falcons backfield in the hands of Tevin Coleman and rookie Ito Smith for the next several weeks. Both could see double-digit touches against the Giants in a Week 7 Monday night showdown, although it's worth noting Smith has 14 red-zone rushes (including five inside the 10-yard line and three inside the five) to Coleman's seven.

The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee) is listed as questionable to face the Bears on Sunday, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.

The Redskins' Adrian Peterson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown versus the Cowboys after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. However, early Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play. That news is particularly welcome in the Nation's Capital, as Chris Thompson (ribs) is doubtful after three limited practices this past week, while the team will also have multiple absences at wide receiver.

The Lions' Theo Riddick (knee) will not play against the Dolphins on Sunday. Kerryon Johnson, who's brought in 13 of 15 targets thus far this season and totaled 55 receptions in his three years at Auburn, could see some extra pass-catching work as a result. The scarcely used Ameer Abdullah, who's yet to log a touch from scrimmage this season but is an accomplished receiver out of the backfield, is expected to directly spell Riddick on clear passing downs.

The Jets' Isaiah Crowell (ankle) is questionable to face the Vikings in a Week 7 interconference showdown, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.

The Bengals' Giovani Bernard (knee-MCL) will be out once again in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

The Eagles' Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play against the Panthers in Week 7. With Jay Ajayi also on injured reserve with a knee injury, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will continue to help the Philadelphia backfield.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Colts' T.Y. Hilton is off the final injury report heading into the Week 7 matchup against the Bills after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Hilton was able to practice in full twice during the week, giving Fantasy owners confidence regarding his health. Meanwhile, Hilton's return coincides with the absence of Ryan Grant (ankle), who won't play versus Buffalo after missing practice all week.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (knee-MCL) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers at a minimum. Josh Reynolds, who logged 11 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown as a rookie in 2017, will start in Kupp's place. Meanwhile, Robert Woods will reportedly move into Kupp's usual slot role, one that's already netted the latter 10 red-zone targets (six of which have come inside the 10-yard line) on the season.

The Bears' Allen Robinson (groin) is questionable for the big interconference showdown against the Patriots on Sunday after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a missed Thursday practice. Early Sunday morning reports indicate he'll be a game-time decision and the team will evaluate how he looks in pregame workouts before making a final decision. Taylor Gabriel's role would almost certainly increase in the event of a Robinson absence, while the likes of rookie Anthony Miller, Kevin White, Josh Bellamy and pass-catching back Tarik Cohen would potentially see an uptick in opportunity as well.

The Patriots' Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Julian Edelman (heel) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bears, but as per early Sunday morning reports, are fully expected to play.

The Jets' Quincy Enunwa (ankle) will be out for multiple weeks. Coupled with the Saturday release of Terrelle Pryor (groin), the trio of Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Andre Roberts figure to play a prominent role beginning with the Week 7 battle against the Vikings.

The Chargers' Travis Benjamin (heel) was deemed active for Sunday morning's game against the Titans in London, marking his first appearance since Week 4.

The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions, although he practiced in full all week. Parker's Fantasy owners know all too well that active status on game day won't automatically equate to playing time, however, as the receiver logged just four snaps versus the Bears in Week 6 despite suiting up.

The Bengals' John Ross is off the final injury report for the Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

The Saints' Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve with the possibility of return, further solidifying larger roles for Cameron Meredith and rookie Tre'Quan Smith for the next several weeks.

The Cowboys' Tavon Austin (groin) is out versus the Redskins in Week 7.

On the other side of the matchup, Jamison Crowder (ankle) will not play versus Dallas, while Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is doubtful. The expected pair of absences would push the likes of Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd into the top four wideout spots against a Cowboys defense that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers (19.33) in standard scoring formats.

The 49ers' Pierre Garcon (shoulder) is questionable to take on the Rams in Week 7 after a pair of limited practices this week. Meanwhile, rookie Dante Pettis (knee) has already been ruled out, while Trent Taylor (back) is questionable after a trio of limited sessions.

The Browns' Rashard Higgins (knee-MCL) is once again out in Week 7 versus the Buccaneers.

The Giants' Russell Shepard (neck) is questionable for Monday night's road tilt against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week.

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's showdown with the Bears, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he won't take the field. Gronkowski reportedly had his back lock up on him during Friday's practice after already being hobbled by his ankle issue, but separate reports indicate he's expected to return for a Week 8 Monday night divisional tussle with the Bills.

Gronkowski's position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) will also be out, sliding Dwayne Allen into the top tight end spot. However, given the versatility of the Patriots' skill players, the multitude of absences at the position also likely makes a direct impact on the workload of both pass-catching running back James White and possession receiver Julian Edelman.

The Colts' Jack Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills, which will mark his fifth straight absence. Meanwhile, position mate Erik Swoope (knee) is also questionable after a pair of limited practices this week, but Eric Ebron, who's played through multiple nagging ailments over the last two games, is off the final injury report.

The Texans' Ryan Griffin (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars. The rookie duo of Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas will thus fill the tight end spot for Houston in Week 7.

The Bengals' Tyler Kroft (foot) remains out for the Week 7 Sunday night showdown against the Chiefs. C.J. Uzomah will once again serve as the primary tight end versus a Kansas City team that's allowed an NFL-high 15.3 yards per grab to the position, along with the second-most fantasy points per game (10.67) in standard scoring formats.

The Lions' Michael Roberts (knee) is questionable to take on the Dolphins despite finishing the week with a pair of full practices.

The Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy (hip) is the latest sidelined Jacksonville tight end, following Niles Paul's placement on injured reserve this past week with a knee injury. Jacksonville will be down to David Grinnage and Blake Bell at the position Sunday against the Texans.

The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable to take on the Lions in Week 7, but he did practice in full in two out of three opportunities this past week.

KICKERS

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) is out for the Week 7 Monday night showdown against the Giants after injuring his leg following a 57-yard field goal against the Buccaneers in the final minutes of the Week 6 win. Former Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, who made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra-point tries in Oakland last season, will fill in during Week 7 at minimum.

The Rams' Greg Zuerlein turned in a week of full practices and was left off the final injury report for Sunday's divisional matchup against the 49ers. Zuerlein missed four games with a groin injury and was most recently spelled by veteran Cairo Santos, who the team released in the wake of Zuerlein's return.

The Chargers' Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt versus the Titans in London, which will afford Michael Badgley, who made all six of his kicks versus the Browns in Week 6, another opportunity to showcase his wares.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) is questionable to take on the high-powered Rams on Sunday. Teammate Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) is questionable despite two limited practices to end the week.

The Dolphins' Bobby McCain (knee) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.

The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful to take on the Vikings in Week 7 while teammate Buster Skrine (concussion) remains out.

The Browns' E.J. Gaines (concussion) will miss the Week 7 battle versus the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is questionable to face the Redskins in Week 7.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Patriots' Eric Rowe (groin) is questionable to face the Bears in Week 7.

The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) is out against the Jaguars in Week 7.

The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) won't play against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week 7 against the Bengals. Teammate Eric Murray (ankle) is questionable but likely to play after practicing in full all week.

The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) is out versus the Chargers in London on Sunday.

The Colts' Clayton Geathers (concussion) will miss Sunday's contest versus the Bills.

The Jets' Marcus Maye (thumb) is out against the Vikings in Week 7.

The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (foot) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday but managed full practices throughout the week.

The Bengals' Shawn Williams (concussion) is questionable to take on the Chiefs in the Week 7 Sunday night battle.

The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is out versus the Jets on Sunday.

The Eagles' Corey Graham (hamstring) is out versus the Panthers in Week 7.

Defensive Linemen

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out in Week 7 versus the Titans in London.

The Dolphins' Cameron Wake (knee) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday.

The Jaguars' Calais Campbell (ankle) is questionable to face the Texans in Week 7.

The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) remains out against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (calf) will miss Sunday's game versus the Browns, as will linemate Vinny Curry (ankle), giving rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield a reprieve.

The Eagles' Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable to face the Panthers in Week 7.

The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) carries a questionable tag heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Colts' Denico Autry (hamstring) will not play against the Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots' Malcolm Brown (knee) is questionable to take on the Bears in Week 7.

The Vikings' Everson Griffen (personal) remains away from the team in Week 7.

Linebackers

The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) is questionable against the Patriots on Sunday after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Mack is expected to suit up but may not be able to play the entire game.

The Cowboys' Sean Lee no longer has an injury designation after missing the last three games due to a hamstring issue.

The Chargers' Kyzir White (knee) is out versus the Titans in Week 7's London matchup.

The Colts' Darius Leonard (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Titans will be without both Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and Will Compton (hamstring) against the Chargers in London.

The Bengals' Nick Vigil (knee) is out versus the Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Chiefs' Justin Houston (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday night's battle against the Bengals.

The Browns' Joe Schobert (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Buccaneers.

