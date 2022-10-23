Jets running back Breece Hall has looked like an absolute star in recent weeks, and he continued that in Week 7, breaking off a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos. However, his breakout may have been derailed, as he left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

As of Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m., the extent of the injury isn't known, but we'll update this piece when we find out more. Hopefully, it's a non-issue, but Hall was ruled out shortly after being carted to the locker room. That doesn't mean it's necessarily a long-term injury, but it's always concerning when the cart comes out and the player is ruled out that quickly.

The Jets do at least have a viable alternative in Michael Carter, who opened the season as the starter while Hall was worked in slowly. Carter, a fourth-round pick last season, has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 20 career games while showing decent chops as a pass-catcher. He has three-down skills and could be a solid Fantasy starter if Hall has to miss time, though he's obviously not as good as Hall at this point in their careers. Still, he'll be a must-add player in any of the 38% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he isn't already rostered heading into Week 8.

We're hoping this ends up being just a minor issue for Hall, and we're hoping for the same for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf was, like Hall, forced to leave Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out shortly after being carted off to the locker room. We similarly don't have any updates at this point, but it's ominous nonetheless – he seemed to twist his knee while trying to make a catch, and he came down awkwardly on it.

And, unlike with Hall, the Seahawks don't have an obvious player to step up in Metcalf's absence if it comes to pass – second-year receiver D'Wayne Eskridge hasn't shown much upside since being a second-round pick in 2021, and beyond Tyler Lockett there just isn't much talent on this Seahawks depth chart at receiver. For what it's worth, Marquise Goodwin caught a couple of touchdowns from Geno Smith Sunday, but you'd probably need to be pretty desperate to rely on him for Fantasy.

We'll update this piece when we hear more about Hall and Metcalf, but you might have to look for replacements for them on the waiver wire. We'll have more on that in the lead up to Week 8, but Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman will probably be the top target at that position if Carter isn't available in your league, while Colts receiver Parris Campbell and Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson might be the best options at wide receiver. Let's hope neither Hall nor Metcalf's injury is of the season-ending variety because they're the kind of players who are awfully tough to replace, both in your Fantasy lineups – and even more so for their NFL teams.

Here are some of the other injuries we're tracking coming out of Sunday's games:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) – St. Brown was fully recovered from his ankle injury coming out of the bye, but caught just one pass before the hit that knocked him out of the game. He'll have to clear the league's concussion protocol before being able to play, and if he can't, the Lions will need Josh Reynolds to step up in Week 8 – Reynolds had just one catch for 8 yards on two targets against the Cowboys Sunday. Kalif Raymond led the team with five catches for 75 yards, but I have a hard time seeing how he'll be worth trusting, given his lack of track record.

Allen Lazard (shoulder) – Lazard left Sunday's game late due to this injury, and it's a new one for him. It'll be something to keep an eye on moving forward because the Packers really can't afford to lose more pass-catchers – Randall Cobb was placed on IR this week and Christian Watson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury. Lazard led the team with six catches for 55 yards on seven targets before the injury and remains a viable WR3 when healthy.

Chuba Hubbard (ankle) – The Panthers beating the Buccaneers 21-3 was one of the biggest surprises of the week, and the performance of Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman in replacing the traded Christian McCaffrey was a big part of that. Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 10 yards before leaving with the injury, and if he has to miss time, Raheem Blackshear figures to be the No. 2 back for the Panthers. However, Foreman – who had 118 yards on 15 carries and two catches for 27 yards – figures to be one of the biggest waiver-wire targets this week either way and would only benefit if Hubbard has to miss time. He might be in the RB2 discussion moving forward.

David Njoku (ankle) – Njoku was on his way to another strong performance Sunday, with seven catches for 71 yards on seven targets before the injury. He was spotted after the game on crutches, and while that doesn't necessarily mean Njoku is going to miss time moving forward, it's not a great sign. The Browns do have an extra day before their Monday Night Football game against the Browns in Week 8, but they also have a bye in Week 9, so it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if they opted to keep him on the sidelines to get that extra week of rest.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) – Elliott took a helmet to the knee area and stayed down for a while in the first half before walking off to the sidelines. He was able to play through the injury and score a couple of touchdowns for his best game of the season, but it's worth monitoring here because Elliott's 2021 season was derailed by a knee strain he spent most of the season playing through. With Dak Prescott back, he can still be a viable Fantasy starter, but it'll be harder if he tries to play at less than 100% moving forward. And if he misses time, obviously Tony Pollard would be a must-start Fantasy option.

Ja'Marr Chase (hip) – Here's another one that didn't force the player out but is worth watching. Chase's leg seemed to lock up on him on one play when he was running a deep route, and he went down to the ground before limping to the sidelines. Chase was limited in practice this week with a hip injury, but he had a massive 8-130-2 line in this one, so hopefully, this is a non-issue moving forward. The Bengals seemed to figure out their offensive issues in recent weeks, and Chase is still a top-five WR moving forward as long as he is healthy.