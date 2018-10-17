Fantasy Football Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for Non-PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

To get Dave's starts, sits, sleepers, and risks for every game on the schedule in Week 7, click here.

Broncos at Cardinals

Case Keenum (5.9) Josh Rosen (5.7) Phillip Lindsay (7.1) David Johnson (8.9) Royce Freeman (6.6) Christian Kirk (3.9) Emmanuel Sanders (7.6) Larry Fitzgerald (2.3) Demaryius Thomas (5.7) Ricky Seals-Jones (5.8) Courtland Sutton (3.5) Cardinals DST (5.7) Broncos DST (7.1)





Titans vs. Chargers

Marcus Mariota (4.7) Philip Rivers (7.1) Dion Lewis (4.6) Melvin Gordon (9.9) Derrick Henry (4.0) Austin Ekeler (6.4) Corey Davis (4.6) Keenan Allen (6.6) Taywan Taylor (2.5) Mike Williams (4.3) Titans DST (4.8) Tyrell Williams (4.1)



Antonio Gates (2.8)



Chargers DST (8.4)

Texans at Jaguars

Deshaun Watson (6.8) Blake Bortles (6.4) Lamar Miller (5.6) T.J. Yeldon (8.3) Alfred Blue (3.9) Dede Westbrook (5.6) DeAndre Hopkins (8.5) Keelan Cole (4.7) Keke Coutee (5.5) Donte Moncrief (3.3) Will Fuller (5.2) James O'Shaughnessy (4.0) Ryan Griffin (3.0) Jaguars DST (8.3) Texans DST (7.4)





Panthers at Eagles

Cam Newton (8.2) Carson Wentz (8.7) Christian McCaffrey (9.4) Corey Clement (6.8) C.J. Anderson (3.5) Wendell Smallwood (6.1) Devin Funchess (6.2) Alshon Jeffery (8.1) DJ Moore (3.7) Nelson Agholor (5.3) Greg Olsen (6.7) Jordan Matthews (3.2) Panthers DST (5.4) Zach Ertz (9.5)



Eagles DST (7.2)

Vikings at Jets

Kirk Cousins (9.5) Sam Darnold (5.5) Dalvin Cook (6.9) Bilal Powell (6.0) Latavius Murray (5.1) Isaiah Crowell (5.7) Adam Thielen (9.7) Robby Anderson (4.9) Stefon Diggs (9.4) Jermaine Kearse (4.0) Laquon Treadwell (2.4) Chris Herndon (4.2) Kyle Rudolph (6.9) Jets DST (4.6) Vikings DST (7.8)





Patriots at Bears

Tom Brady (9.0) Mitchell Trubisky (7.9) Sony Michel (9.2) Tarik Cohen (8.5) James White (8.6) Jordan Howard (6.7) Josh Gordon (7.0) Taylor Gabriel (6.1) Julian Edelman (5.8) Allen Robinson (5.9) Chris Hogan (4.2) Anthony Miller (3.4) Cordarrelle Patterson (3.0) Trey Burton (6.5) Phillip Dorsett (2.9) Bears DST (5.8) Rob Gronkowski (9.2)



Patriots DST (5.3)





Bills at Colts

Derek Anderson (3.9) Andrew Luck (8.6) LeSean McCoy (7.4) Marlon Mack (6.5) Zay Jones (2.1) Nyheim Hines (5.0) Kelvin Benjamin (1.7) T.Y. Hilton (7.8) Charles Clay (2.2) Chester Rogers (5.4) Bills DST (5.5) Ryan Grant (2.7)



Eric Ebron (8.2)



Colts DST (7.3)

Browns at Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield (6.7) Jameis Winston (9.4) Carlos Hyde (8.4) Peyton Barber (7.5) Duke Johnson (4.5) Ronald Jones (3.7) Nick Chubb (3.8) Mike Evans (8.7) Jarvis Landry (6.7) Chris Godwin (7.3) Antonio Callaway (4.5) DeSean Jackson (7.1) Damion Ratley (2.8) Adam Humphries (2.6) David Njoku (7.6) O.J. Howard (7.3) Browns DST (2.5) Cameron Brate (5.9)



Buccaneers DST (5.9)

Lions at Dolphins

Matthew Stafford (7.8) Brock Osweiler (4.0) Kerryon Johnson (7.3) Frank Gore (6.2) LeGarrette Blount (4.7) Kenyan Drake (5.8) Theo Riddick (4.1) Albert Wilson (5.0) Kenny Golladay (8.3) Kenny Stills (3.6) Golden Tate (7.4) Nick O'Leary (5.1) Marvin Jones (6.4) Dolphins DST (4.4) Lions DST (7.0)





Saints at Ravens

Drew Brees (8.4) Joe Flacco (7.0) Alvin Kamara (9.3) Alex Collins (6.3) Mark Ingram (8.8) Javorius Allen (4.9) Michael Thomas (8.4) John Brown (6.9) Cameron Meredith (4.8) Michael Crabtree (6.8) Tre'Quan Smith (3.1) Willie Snead (5.1) Benjamin Watson (5.2) Ravens DST (6.7) Saints DST (6.6)





Cowboys at Redskins

Dak Prescott (5.6) Alex Smith (6.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.6) Adrian Peterson (7.6) Cole Beasley (4.4) Paul Richardson (3.8) Geoff Swaim (4.7) Josh Doctson (1.9) Cowboys DST (5.2) Jordan Reed (6.1)



Vernon Davis (5.0)



Redskins DST (6.8)

Rams at 49ers

Jared Goff (8.9) C.J. Beathard (6.6) Todd Gurley (10.0) Matt Breida (8.2) Robert Woods (8.2) Raheem Mostert (4.8) Brandin Cooks (8.0) Kyle Juszczyk (3.6) Rams DST (7.9) Marquise Goodwin (6.0)



Pierre Garcon (2.2)



Kendrick Bourne (2.0)



George Kittle (7.4)



49ers DST (4.0)

Bengals at Chiefs

Andy Dalton (8.5) Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Joe Mixon (9.7) Kareem Hunt (9.5) A.J. Green (9.5) Tyreek Hill (9.0) Tyler Boyd (7.7) Sammy Watkins (6.3) C.J. Uzomah (6.3) Travis Kelce (9.4) Bengals DST (4.9) Chiefs DST (3.2)

Giants at Falcons