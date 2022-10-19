Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Jonathan Taylor). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start Him in non-PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 2 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.1 Hill remains a touchdown-or-bust option with grand upside in favorable matchups and minimal upside otherwise. Playing on a short week also helps him out as the Cardinals defense could be a little tired after playing late Sunday. And there's always the off chance Andy Dalton (nursing a back injury) misses some snaps. I'd start him over Evan Engram, Daniel Bellinger and other touchdown-needy tight ends in non-PPR, but in full PPR I'd probably avoid starting Hill.

Dave's Notebook:

HILL: Still hasn't played more than 23 snaps/33% snaps in a game. He's had 5, 3, 5, 10 and 9 touches (last week) in his five games. Of his 31 rushes, receptions and pass attempts, only three have come from inside of 10 yards -- all for touchdowns.

CARDINALS: Have allowed 4.33 yards per carry to everybody on the season. They seem to particularly struggle with better offensive lines and schemes, and they also rank 20th in yards before contact allowed. New Orleans has a league-median grade for run blocking from PFF.

CARDINALS: Have given up 23 rushes of 10-plus yards on the year (ninth-most) and were blasted by Kenneth Walker (4.6 yards per carry) and Geno Smith (8.0 yards per carry) in Week 6.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 389 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.2 There's little doubt Olave will have a big role in the Saints' gameplan, but the Cardinals defense deserves respect after the job they've done against top-tier receivers. In a normal week, he'd be no better than a flex, but I wouldn't blame you for starting him as a No. 2 wideout. But I would rather start Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks and Brandon Aiyuk over Olave.

Dave's Notebok:

CARDINALS: Are fresh off a game where they limited DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett while also collapsing on one of the league's hotter passers, Geno Smith.

CARDINALS: Haven't allowed 90 yards to a single receiver this season and gave up at least that many yards in six games in 2021. Drop that number to 75 yards and the Cards have let that up 12 times in their past 23 games. They typically do a very good job of scheming away deep passes with a lot of zone coverage.

OLAVE: Ranks first among all NFL receivers in ADOT (average depth of target) with 17.7 yards per target. However, he's 111th in catch rate (59.5%) on all throws and 42nd in red-zone targets (five). His catch rate is nominally better (61.5%) and ADOT just a little shorter (16.0) with Dalton.

OLAVE: Has four receptions in each of his past two games, both as the Saints' main outside receiver.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 15 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 There are no complaints about Benjamin's workload last week, but his results yielded nothing but groans. The Cardinals may not let him have as many carries this week, nor might the targets flow his way since DeAndre Hopkins' return and Robbie Anderson's arrival figures to reconfigure the distribution of throws. He's at best a flex who I'd sit for Robert Woods, Ezekiel Elliott, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Travis Etienne.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Arizona gave him 87% of the offensive snaps but he turned 15 carries into 37 yards -- against the Seahawks -- and saw only three targets. Disappointing is an understatement.

BENJAMIN: On his 15 carries he couldn't muster up more than six yards on a run -- against the Seahawks. He did have an 11-yard run called back by a holding penalty. His longest catch went 12 yards.

SAINTS: Tied for 12th in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Also somehow are dead-last in yards before contact per rush allowed but lead the NFL in yards after contact per rush allowed to running backs.

SAINTS: Rank top-five in catch rate, yards per catch and total yards after catch allowed to running backs.

Flex Starter in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Moore's pretty well entrenched as the Cardinals' short-area target. For however long they can't run the ball, he should see some pretty consistent targets. I like him a lot as a safe No. 3 receiver in PPR ahead of Terry McLaurin, Darnell Mooney and Drake London this week.

Dave's Notebook:

MOORE: Has posted at least 10 PPR points in each of his past two games on a good dose of targets (18) and catches (13). A 24.3% target share in those games has been awesome.

MOORE: Continued playing a heavy slot role in Week 6 (80% of his snaps) with a low ADOT but a high YAC/reception average (7.83). Only one catch for Moore this year has traveled farther than 10 Air Yards.

SAINTS: Allow the second-most YAC/reception through six weeks (6.9) along with a just-above league-average 70.7% catch rate to slot receivers. Tyler Boyd caught six passes for 66 yards last week while logging heavy slot snaps.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 259 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Hunt remains a touchdown-needy Fantasy running back who should be counted on in easy matchups and flexed or forgotten in medium or hard matchups. This week's game at Baltimore qualifies as the latter. Hunt might even struggle to get nine PPR points. I'd rather start Jeff Wilson, Ezekiel Elliott and, as PPR flexes go, Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Dave's Notebook:

FUN FACT: This is the sixth time in seven editions of Starts, Sits, Sleepers & Busts that I've written about Hunt. I've been incorrect on him once (Week 2) and on-target otherwise. I figured I might as well keep track if I keep researching him.

LAST WEEK: Hunt fell out of the Browns gameplan and saw four touches, a career-low among games he's played at least 40% of the snaps in. Prior to Week 6 he averaged 14.2 touches and 66.0 total yards per game with three touchdowns.

RAVENS: Every running back who has had 15 or fewer touches against the Ravens has scored 12 or fewer PPR points. Hunt has yet to get more than 15 touches in a game this year.

RAVENS: Rank top-10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs with three touchdowns allowed. They have gotten better against the run over the past three weeks, allowing 4.05 yards per carry (10th-best) and 2.25 yards after contact (third best) with just six missed tackles on rushes (fourth-fewest). The Patriots excelled at these exact stats before their matchup with Cleveland last week and they completely shut down Hunt and Nick Chubb.

HISTORY: Hunt has topped 100 total yards and scored in one game out of five against the Ravens with the Browns. It all happened in the same game -- their fierce Monday night showdown in 2020. He's had under 12 PPR points in the other four including FIVE combined PPR points in two 2021 games.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Duvernay has been fun to talk about but his statistical upside shouldn't enthrall you, mainly because he doesn't get enough targets to warrant anything but bye-week use as a touchdown-needy receiver. Even in full-PPR he hasn't had more than 12 points since Week 1. I'd rather take a shot at some upside on a guy like Darnell Mooney or Michael Gallup.

Dave's Notebook:

DUVERNAY: Does have a 20.3% target share in his past two games (both without Rashod Bateman). Unfortunately, that's meant just 12 targets for a combined stat line of 6-68-0 with 24 rush yards.

DUVERNAY: Has seven end-zone targets this season, fifth-most among wideouts. Three have been converted to touchdowns, but none in his past three games. He had two end-zone targets last week.

BROWNS: Rank in the top-12 in catch rate and YAC/reception allowed to rival wide receivers, but they're sixth-worst in yards per catch and fifth-worst in ADOT allowed. That jibes with their seventh-worst ranking in pass attempts of 20-plus Air Yards (22).

DUVERNAY: Unfortunately has seen only seven targets of 20-plus Air Yards this year, though four came in his past two. He caught one for 21 yards.

BROWNS: Played an uncharacteristically low amount of zone coverage last week in an attempt to rush Bailey Zappe into some mistakes. It didn't work. They've typically played way more zone coverage against the Ravens, in part because of Lamar Jackson's rushing prowess.

DUVERNAY: Has played much better in 2022 against zone coverage (86.7% catch rate, 2.23 yards per route run, 4.62 YAC/reception) than man coverage (50% catch rate, 1.08 yards per route run, 3.0 YAC/reception).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -11 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Otton is a stream-worthy tight end in full PPR only on the hunch he can catch four or five passes. There is not much upside unless he scores, so keep expectations mild. I'd rather start Taysom Hill, even in full PPR, but he qualifies ahead of Greg Dulcich, Tyler Conklin and Cole Kmet in PPR.

Dave's Notebook:

OTTON: In Week 5 with Cameron Brate sidelined, Otton played a season-high 94% of the snaps and saw seven targets that churned out a 6-43-0 stat line. Two of the targets came in the red zone and a third from two yards shy of the red zone.

OTTON: Is pretty much a typical tight end: a big target without speed and with solid but simple route-running skills. His Week 5 ADOT of 3.57 yards tells you all you need to know about how far downfield he runs.

PANTHERS: Are third-worst in catch rate allowed to tight ends (79.3%) but top-7 in yards per catch and YAC/reception allowed to tight ends. They've held all but one opposing tight end (Zach Ertz) to 9 or fewer PPR points. That includes Tyler Higbee last week and George Kittle the week before.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -11 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 44 REYDS 204 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Maybe you simply needed a month-and-a-half of results to realize the Panthers passing game is a complete albatross. The only glimmer of hope Moore has is if Sam Darnold comes back and plays as well as he did last year -- that would potentially salvage Moore's season, but Darnold isn't expected to play in Week 7. It's not wrong to cut Moore from your team(s).

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: The Panthers didn't even try to throw downfield. They had a collective ADOT of 0.9. That's not a typo. A lot of their throws were to Christian McCaffrey, but even their throws to just wideouts and tight ends carried an ADOT of 3.17. Moore's ADOT was 5.0, obviously a season low.

MOORE: Has averaged 7.3 targets, 3.3 receptions and 34.0 yards per game. His catch rate is a horrifying 45.5%, but that's more on inaccurate throws than anything else since he's credited with just one drop.

BUCCANEERS: Have given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in two straight, but on the year they're letting up just 11.6 yards per catch (sixth-best) and 148.5 receiving yards per game (just better than league average) to wideouts.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 25 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Pitts finally notched his first touchdown of the season last week. While he's moving better than before, you'll need him to score again in order to be a helpful Fantasy option. Pickings are slim as far as lineup replacements but I'd chance it with David Njoku, T.J. Hockenson, Robert Tonyan and even Evan Engram over Pitts in full PPR. In non-PPR I'd replace Engram on that list with Taysom Hill.

Dave's Notebook:

PITTS: Didn't seem limited last week and ran with pretty good explosiveness. It's a little concerning he wasn't an every-down player (ran a route on 14 of 17 pass plays), but not as concerning as the 5.0 targets per game and 52% catch rate he's accumulated so far.

FALCONS: Are unapologetically running the ball at a 53% play rate, second-most in football. They've attempted fewer than 27 passes in each of their past five games. They haven't lost a game this year by more than six points, so what they're doing is keeping them competitive.

BENGALS: Have started to struggle defending the run, going from 3.7 yards per carry allowed through their first four games to 5.3 in their past three. They're missing beefy D-tackle D.J. Reader in a big way. This hurts Pitts because the Falcons, who are averaging 4.9 yards per tote, will try to take advantage with their running backs and gliding quarterback.

BENGALS: Are statistically worse against tight ends (71% catch rate, 11.1 yards per catch, 5.94 YAC/reception allowed) than wide receivers (57.3% catch rate, 11.97 yards per catch, 2.99 YAC/reception allowed), but Mark Andrews' 10-target, eight catch game weigh heavily on these numbers. Plus, Pitts is a hybrid of both and lined up as an in-line tight end on just 26.2% of his pass route snaps.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 43 REYDS 306 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 If not for a missed tackle in Week 3 and a clear outlier in target volume in Week 2, London would be on Fantasy waiver wires. If he keeps producing single-digit PPR numbers, then he will be. Until then, be wary of London as a starter. I'd rather go with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Romeo Doubs and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Dave's Notebook:

LONDON: Over the past three weeks he's turned 18 targets into a 9-92-0 stat line. In those weeks he's seen one end-zone target, which was his only red-zone target, and seven passes that traveled further than 10 yards downfield.

FALCONS: In case you missed it, the Falcons are running at a 53% clip (second-highest) and have attempted fewer than 27 passes in each of their past five games.

BENGALS: In case you missed it, Cincy ranks top-three in catch rate (57.3%), YAC/reception (2.99) and touchdowns (two) allowed to receivers. The 11.97 yards per catch allowed ranks 12th-best.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1355 RUYDS 23 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.3 Goff comes off the bye with a tough road matchup and a replenished run game. It's the exact wrong scenario to use Goff in Fantasy, especially since he proved recently he's not close to immune to pass rush pressure. I'd rather start Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr.

Dave's Notebook:



GOFF: Was at his worst when pressured in Week 5, completing 54% of his passes for 6.54 yards per attempt and no touchdowns. That's in line with his season-long numbers when pressured (49.1% completion rate, 7.04 yards per attempt, -0.23 EPA).

LIONS: Allowed a pressure on 41% of Goff's dropbacks in Week 5, the most all season. The left side of the line was particularly bad.

COWBOYS: Lead the NFL in pass rush pressure rate (41.9%) and have pressured opposing quarterbacks on over 40% of their dropbacks in each of their past four games. Considering their blitz rate (26%, 19th-best), that's impressive.

COWBOYS: Have yet to allow more than 20 Fantasy points to any quarterback this year, a list that includes Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 134 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.4 It's taking a leap of faith to start Prescott in his first game back, but the Cowboys have set him up with a better-than-expected offensive line and a healthier-than-ever group of wide receivers. And the Lions giving nature of Fantasy points to quarterbacks helps a ton. The quarterback position isn't pretty with three quality starters on bye in Week 7, which is why Prescott is basically a must-start ahead of Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers.

Dave's Notebook:

PRESCOTT: Was pressured relentlessly back in Week 1 behind a rough version of the Cowboys offensive line. It led to some ghastly numbers including a 48% completion rate and a -0.39 EPA (that's awful).

SINCE WEEK 2: Dallas has allowed a 31.5% pass rush pressure rate, which is a little better than league average. They've also prioritized getting the ball out quick, however, leading to a 6.69 yard per attempt rate and a 7.52 ADOT from Cooper Rush.

LIONS: Rank 19th in pass rush pressure rate (32.3%) but they were at 37.7% going into Week 4 against the Seahawks. In their past two their rate has sunk to 18.5%, easily the worst in the league.

LIONS: The matchup for Prescott couldn't be better -- every single quarterback to face the Lions except Bailey Zappe have posted at least 22 Fantasy points. Three of the past four (not Zappe) have thrown for over 250 yards and at least two touchdowns.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 86 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Gallup should continue as one of the Cowboys' big play and end-zone threats. In a matchup the Cowboys should put points up in, Gallup makes the cut as a usable No. 3 receiver (and maybe even a low-end No. 2 in non-PPR). I'll start him over Jerry Jeudy, Josh Reynolds and Rondale Moore in non-PPR, and over Jeudy, Reynolds, Devin Duvernay and Romeo Doubs in full PPR.

Dave's Notebook:

GALLUP: Has a target share of 22.6% over his past two games, averaging a strong ADOT of 11.58 yards, but a catch rate of 50%. Some of the targets he's had were weak or off-target throws from Cooper Rush, contributing to the low catch rate. But he had two end-zone targets last week against Philly and does get some shot plays called his way.

2021: With Prescott, Gallup only had a 9.9% target share last year but still saw plenty of deep targets (12.71 ADOT) and had a slightly-better 56.5% catch rate with seven end-zone targets. Keep in mind, the Cowboys also had Amari Cooper last year, cutting into Gallup's opportunities.

LIONS: Allow the fourth-highest catch rate (67.3%) and sixth-highest ADOT (11.49) to enemy wide receivers this season. They're league-average in pass completions of 20-plus yards allowed.

ODDS: Dallas has an implied team total of 27.75 points, second-highest of the week.

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 34 REYDS 267 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 It's not with much confidence, but I'll still take Hockenson over Kyle Pitts and Taysom Hill in PPR based on his opportunities, but I'll roll the dice with Robert Tonyan and Evan Engram over him in all formats.

Dave's Notebook:

HOCKENSON: Had that ridiculous 35 PPR point game in Week 4 against Seattle, has 10 or fewer PPR points in every other game.

GOFF: When pressured, Goff doesn't throw far downfield -- only 17 of his 55 pass attempts when pressured this season traveled farther than 15 Air Yards (47% were caught). This is actually good news for Hockenson, who owns a 7.82 ADOT and has caught 15 of 19 passes inside of 10 Air Yards, but it's also good news for the Lions' running backs and slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (23 of his 27 catches have been inside of 10 Air Yards.

COWBOYS: Not only do they figure to bring the heat to Goff, but they've also held all tight ends out of the end zone this season and have kept the position to just 6.34 yards per catch (tops in the NFL). I'll still take him over Kyle Pitts and Taysom Hill in PPR based on his opportunities, but I'll roll the dice with Robert Tonyan and Evan Engram over him in all formats.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

