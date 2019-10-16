Fantasy Football Week 7 News & Notes: Big defensive trades, Ryan Tannehill to start

The Titans have made a quarterback change, moving away from the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, Marcus Mariota, in favor of the No. 8 pick from the 2012 draft, Ryan Tannehill. Of course, both of these player's stars had dulled considerably since being top-10 picks.

What does it mean? Well, things can't get much worse. Tennessee is averaging just 188 passing yards per game, fourth fewest in the league. Their 17.8 completions per game are fewest.

But a lot of that is due to their offense, and they've averaged just 29.2 passes per game, second-fewest in the league. Tannehill took over in a trailing script last week, so it's hard to read too much into his 13 of 16 for 144 yards, as the Broncos didn't need to press defensively. Tannehill also took four sacks in his short stint under center.

There's reason for mild optimism simply because there's nowhere to go but up for this passing game, and rookie A.J. Brown has been a bright spot who has started to see more work over the past two weeks. Maybe the move helps jump start a breakout there.

But we also have a lengthy sample that says Tannehill likely isn't a difference-maker, and an arguably more important sample that Mike Vrabel favors an old-school style of football that takes the air out of the football. That combination means we're likely looking at not much different with Tannehill under center than what we saw with Mariota, who — in his defense — hadn't thrown an interception until Week 6 and had looked pretty good in at least a couple of games this year, most notably against Atlanta's poor secondary.

Rams make three cornerback moves

After putting Aqib Talib on IR Monday, the Rams traded their other starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, on Tuesday, and then traded for perhaps the most disgruntled player in the league, Jalen Ramsey. Peters heads to the Ravens, and he's a high-volatility corner who has graded well at times throughout his career as a stopper but has always had a penchant for giving up the big play. He'll improve the Ravens secondary, but doesn't move the needle a ton in terms of how we approach targeting the Ravens for Fantasy.

The Rams' situation is a bit more complex. Setting aside the high cost associated with acquiring Ramsey, adding one of the game's top cornerbacks can't be considered a bad thing for their immediate prospects. But they lost two cornerbacks this week in favor of one, and will now be thin on the other side of the field. Looking back at Ramsey's time in Jacksonville, the Jaguars defense was much improved immediately after drafting him in 2016, but took a step forward to elite in 2017 after they also brought in A.J. Bouye, a plus corner in his own right, to patrol the opposite side of the field.

If Ramsey can lock down No. 1s on one side of the field, the Rams will be in good shape being able to roll coverage away from him, and Aaron Donald creates so much havoc up front that they certainly now have the potential to be a high-level Fantasy defense and a matchup to avoid. But if Ramsey is anything less than elite, it will be difficult for that to work, and we'll likely see secondary receivers be players to target against them.

Here what else you need to know as we prepare for Week 7: