Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 6 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 7 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Chicago Bears
Thu, Oct 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 50.5
Patriots
Bears
Drake Maye8.4Caleb Williams6.7
Rhamondre Stevenson7.2D'Andre Swift7.65
TreVeyon Henderson3.42Roschon Johnson4.8
A.J. Brown7.18Luther Burden III7.05
Demario Douglas6.58Rome Odunze6.08
Kyle Williams2.04Kalif Raymond3.22
Hunter Henry5.5Colston Loveland6.4
Eli Raridon2.42Bears DST5.4
Patriots DST5.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 25 at 9:30 am ET •
NO +3.5, O/U 44.5
Steelers
Saints
Aaron Rodgers6.8Tyler Shough6.3
Jaylen Warren7.28Kendre Miller4.95
Rico Dowdle3.2Alvin Kamara4.9
Germie Bernard7.12Chris Olave8.5
DK Metcalf7.1Devaughn Vele6.48
Pat Freiermuth4.1Bryce Lance3.08
Darnell Washington3Juwan Johnson5.42
Steelers DST6.7Saints DST4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +2.5, O/U 50
49ers
Falcons
Brock Purdy7.5Michael Penix Jr.4.2
Christian McCaffrey8.72Bijan Robinson9.6
Christian Kirk4.2Brian Robinson Jr.2.6
Brandin Cooks3.05Drake London8.1
Jordan Watkins2.28Jahan Dotson3.85
George Kittle7.45Kyle Pitts6.54
49ers DST6.1Falcons DST2.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +1.5, O/U 48.5
Bengals
Ravens
Joe Burrow7.7Tyler Huntley2.9
Chase Brown6.78Derrick Henry8.02
Samaje Perine3.6Justice Hill2.65
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Zay Flowers7.95
Tee Higgins7.35Ja'Kobi Lane5.8
Mike Gesicki3.7Mark Andrews4.68
Bengals DST6.9Ravens DST4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR -3, O/U 44.5
Buccaneers
Panthers
Baker Mayfield5.5Bryce Young7.2
Bucky Irving7.35Chuba Hubbard8.05
Kenneth Gainwell2.22Jalen Coker7.58
Emeka Egbuka6.74Tetairoa McMillan7.55
Chris Godwin4.05Tommy Tremble4.55
Ted Hurst3.5Darren Waller2.32
Cade Otton3.38Panthers DST6.8
Buccaneers DST4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -10.5, O/U 42.5
Giants
Texans
J.J. McCarthy4.6C.J. Stroud8.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.4.82Woody Marks7.22
Cam Skattebo3.62Nico Collins8.3
Devin Singletary3.15Jaylin Noel6.38
Malik Nabers8.55Marvin Harrison Jr.5.15
Malachi Fields3.3Tank Dell3.4
Isaiah Likely7.5Dalton Schultz4.6
Giants DST2.6Texans DST7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -6.5, O/U 41.5
Colts
Vikings
Daniel Jones2.5Kyler Murray6.2
Jonathan Taylor8Jordan Mason5.88
Keenan Allen6.68Aaron Jones5.84
Josh Downs5.98Justin Jefferson8.45
Colts DST4.5Jordan Addison6.2


T.J. Hockenson6.15


Vikings DST8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -4.5, O/U 39.5
Dolphins
Jets
Malik Willis3.5Geno Smith5.9
Ollie Gordon6.8Braelon Allen7.8
Malik Washington5.35Garrett Wilson7.38
Chris Bell2.44Omar Cooper Jr.6.62
Greg Dulcich2.38Kenyon Sadiq3.45
Dolphins DST2.9Mason Taylor2.7


Jets DST6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +1.5, O/U 37.5
Browns
Titans
Deshaun Watson2.8Cam Ward2.6
Quinshon Judkins6.7Tony Pollard6.12
Dylan Sampson3.18Tyjae Spears3.35
Denzel Boston6.6Carnell Tate7.15
KC Concepcion5.38Wan'Dale Robinson5.6
Jerry Jeudy4Titans DST4.3
Harold Fannin Jr.4.52

Browns DST7.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 25 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +4.5, O/U 43.5
Broncos
Cardinals
Bo Nix3.7Jacoby Brissett5.4
J.K. Dobbins5.96Tyler Allgeier4.62
RJ Harvey5.86Zonovan Knight4.5
Jaylen Waddle6.65Michael Wilson6.72
Courtland Sutton3.82Kendrick Bourne6.1
Evan Engram2.5Trey McBride7.26
Broncos DST8.2Cardinals DST3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Oct 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 53.5
Packers
Lions
Jordan Love8.8Jared Goff8.6
Josh Jacobs6.76Jahmyr Gibbs10
Pierre Strong Jr.2.8Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8
Christian Watson8.38Jameson Williams7
Matthew Golden8.35Isaac TeSlaa2.3
Tucker Kraft6.42Sam LaPorta7.32
Packers DST4.8Lions DST4.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +3.5, O/U 48.5
Rams
Raiders
Matthew Stafford7.4Kirk Cousins6.6
Kyren Williams8.9Ashton Jeanty7.42
Blake Corum4.48Mike Washington Jr.2.7
Puka Nacua9.55Tre Tucker6.3
Konata Mumpfield2.2Cody White3.02
Jordan Whittington2.02Brock Bowers7.85
Colby Parkinson4.78Michael Mayer5.9
Tyler Higbee4.65Raiders DST2.7
Rams DST3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 25 at 8:20 pm ET •
SEA -2.5, O/U 42.5
Chiefs
Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes5.8Sam Darnold3.4
Kenneth Walker III9.5Zach Charbonnet5.7
Emmett Johnson2.06Emanuel Wilson4.76
Xavier Worthy6.82Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.35
Cyrus Allen2.12Cooper Kupp3.8
Travis Kelce6.04Rashid Shaheed2.16
Chiefs DST7.7AJ Barner3.12


Seahawks DST7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Oct 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI +4.5, O/U 44.5
Cowboys
Eagles
Dak Prescott6.5Tanner McKee3.9
Javonte Williams7.82Saquon Barkley7.24
CeeDee Lamb8.6DeVonta Smith7.48
George Pickens7.4Darius Cooper4.02
Ryan Flournoy6.06Makai Lemon2.98
Jake Ferguson4.58Dallas Goedert6.56
Cowboys DST3.7Eagles DST5
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