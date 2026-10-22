Your Fantasy football season can turn on a single lineup decision, and Week 6 is shaping up to be another challenging week for managers trying to separate reliable starters from potential disappointments. With four teams on bye, injuries continuing to reshape depth charts and several big-name players struggling to meet expectations, finding the right options for your lineup could be the difference between a victory and a frustrating loss.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 7 PPR cheat sheet comes in. With detailed matchup analysis and confidence scores for every relevant player, you'll have the information you need to navigate difficult start/sit decisions, identify favorable opportunities and give yourself the best chance to come away with a victory.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

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Patriots

Bears

Drake Maye 8.4 Caleb Williams 6.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.2 D'Andre Swift 7.65 TreVeyon Henderson 3.42 Roschon Johnson 4.8 A.J. Brown 7.18 Luther Burden III 7.05 Demario Douglas 6.58 Rome Odunze 6.08 Kyle Williams 2.04 Kalif Raymond 3.22 Hunter Henry 5.5 Colston Loveland 6.4 Eli Raridon 2.42 Bears DST 5.4 Patriots DST 5.5





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Steelers

Saints

Aaron Rodgers 6.8 Tyler Shough 6.3 Jaylen Warren 7.28 Kendre Miller 4.95 Rico Dowdle 3.2 Alvin Kamara 4.9 Germie Bernard 7.12 Chris Olave 8.5 DK Metcalf 7.1 Devaughn Vele 6.48 Pat Freiermuth 4.1 Bryce Lance 3.08 Darnell Washington 3 Juwan Johnson 5.42 Steelers DST 6.7 Saints DST 4.2

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49ers

Falcons

Brock Purdy 7.5 Michael Penix Jr. 4.2 Christian McCaffrey 8.72 Bijan Robinson 9.6 Christian Kirk 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 2.6 Brandin Cooks 3.05 Drake London 8.1 Jordan Watkins 2.28 Jahan Dotson 3.85 George Kittle 7.45 Kyle Pitts 6.54 49ers DST 6.1 Falcons DST 2.8

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Bengals

Ravens

Joe Burrow 7.7 Tyler Huntley 2.9 Chase Brown 6.78 Derrick Henry 8.02 Samaje Perine 3.6 Justice Hill 2.65 Ja'Marr Chase 9.4 Zay Flowers 7.95 Tee Higgins 7.35 Ja'Kobi Lane 5.8 Mike Gesicki 3.7 Mark Andrews 4.68 Bengals DST 6.9 Ravens DST 4.6

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Buccaneers

Panthers

Baker Mayfield 5.5 Bryce Young 7.2 Bucky Irving 7.35 Chuba Hubbard 8.05 Kenneth Gainwell 2.22 Jalen Coker 7.58 Emeka Egbuka 6.74 Tetairoa McMillan 7.55 Chris Godwin 4.05 Tommy Tremble 4.55 Ted Hurst 3.5 Darren Waller 2.32 Cade Otton 3.38 Panthers DST 6.8 Buccaneers DST 4.7





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Giants

Texans

J.J. McCarthy 4.6 C.J. Stroud 8.5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 4.82 Woody Marks 7.22 Cam Skattebo 3.62 Nico Collins 8.3 Devin Singletary 3.15 Jaylin Noel 6.38 Malik Nabers 8.55 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.15 Malachi Fields 3.3 Tank Dell 3.4 Isaiah Likely 7.5 Dalton Schultz 4.6 Giants DST 2.6 Texans DST 7.2

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Colts

Vikings

Daniel Jones 2.5 Kyler Murray 6.2 Jonathan Taylor 8 Jordan Mason 5.88 Keenan Allen 6.68 Aaron Jones 5.84 Josh Downs 5.98 Justin Jefferson 8.45 Colts DST 4.5 Jordan Addison 6.2



T.J. Hockenson 6.15



Vikings DST 8.9

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Dolphins

Jets

Malik Willis 3.5 Geno Smith 5.9 Ollie Gordon 6.8 Braelon Allen 7.8 Malik Washington 5.35 Garrett Wilson 7.38 Chris Bell 2.44 Omar Cooper Jr. 6.62 Greg Dulcich 2.38 Kenyon Sadiq 3.45 Dolphins DST 2.9 Mason Taylor 2.7



Jets DST 6.2

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Browns

Titans

Deshaun Watson 2.8 Cam Ward 2.6 Quinshon Judkins 6.7 Tony Pollard 6.12 Dylan Sampson 3.18 Tyjae Spears 3.35 Denzel Boston 6.6 Carnell Tate 7.15 KC Concepcion 5.38 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.6 Jerry Jeudy 4 Titans DST 4.3 Harold Fannin Jr. 4.52



Browns DST 7.3





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Broncos

Cardinals

Bo Nix 3.7 Jacoby Brissett 5.4 J.K. Dobbins 5.96 Tyler Allgeier 4.62 RJ Harvey 5.86 Zonovan Knight 4.5 Jaylen Waddle 6.65 Michael Wilson 6.72 Courtland Sutton 3.82 Kendrick Bourne 6.1 Evan Engram 2.5 Trey McBride 7.26 Broncos DST 8.2 Cardinals DST 3.4

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Packers

Lions

Jordan Love 8.8 Jared Goff 8.6 Josh Jacobs 6.76 Jahmyr Gibbs 10 Pierre Strong Jr. 2.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Christian Watson 8.38 Jameson Williams 7 Matthew Golden 8.35 Isaac TeSlaa 2.3 Tucker Kraft 6.42 Sam LaPorta 7.32 Packers DST 4.8 Lions DST 4.4

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Rams

Raiders

Matthew Stafford 7.4 Kirk Cousins 6.6 Kyren Williams 8.9 Ashton Jeanty 7.42 Blake Corum 4.48 Mike Washington Jr. 2.7 Puka Nacua 9.55 Tre Tucker 6.3 Konata Mumpfield 2.2 Cody White 3.02 Jordan Whittington 2.02 Brock Bowers 7.85 Colby Parkinson 4.78 Michael Mayer 5.9 Tyler Higbee 4.65 Raiders DST 2.7 Rams DST 3.8





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Chiefs

Seahawks

Patrick Mahomes 5.8 Sam Darnold 3.4 Kenneth Walker III 9.5 Zach Charbonnet 5.7 Emmett Johnson 2.06 Emanuel Wilson 4.76 Xavier Worthy 6.82 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.35 Cyrus Allen 2.12 Cooper Kupp 3.8 Travis Kelce 6.04 Rashid Shaheed 2.16 Chiefs DST 7.7 AJ Barner 3.12



Seahawks DST 7.5

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Cowboys

Eagles

Dak Prescott 6.5 Tanner McKee 3.9 Javonte Williams 7.82 Saquon Barkley 7.24 CeeDee Lamb 8.6 DeVonta Smith 7.48 George Pickens 7.4 Darius Cooper 4.02 Ryan Flournoy 6.06 Makai Lemon 2.98 Jake Ferguson 4.58 Dallas Goedert 6.56 Cowboys DST 3.7 Eagles DST 5