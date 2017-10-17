Play

Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Time to buy Carson Wentz's breakout?

Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings reflect that for Week 7?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Monday. 

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL)
2 Drew Brees NO (at GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB)
3 Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE)
4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG)
5 Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF)
6 Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI)
7 Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI)
8 Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE)
9 Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Alex Smith KC (at OAK)
10 Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS)
11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB)
12 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)
13 Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF)
14 Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN) Derek Carr OAK (vs KC) Trevor Siemian DEN (at LAC)
15 Derek Carr OAK (vs KC) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN)
16 Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN) Case Keenum MIN (vs BAL)
17 C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL) Brett Hundley GB (vs NO) Jared Goff LAR (vs ARI)
18 Jared Goff LAR (vs ARI) Case Keenum MIN (vs BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (at MIA)
19 Brett Hundley GB (vs NO) C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL) Derek Carr OAK (vs KC)
20 Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT) Trevor Siemian DEN (at LAC) Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT)
21 Josh McCown NYJ (at MIA) Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT) Brett Hundley GB (vs NO)
22 Jay Cutler MIA (vs NYJ) Jared Goff LAR (vs ARI) C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL)
23 Kevin Hogan CLE (vs TEN) Josh McCown NYJ (at MIA) Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN)
24 Blake Bortles JAC (at IND) Kevin Hogan CLE (vs TEN) Blake Bortles JAC (at IND)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...