Every year we dub one week of byes the Bye-nado, and with the Bills, Vikings, Rams, and Eagles on a bye in Week 7, this feels like as good as any. We're missing two of the top four quarterbacks in Fantasy in Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, and a pair of guys we expected to be borderline starters in Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. Thankfully, we're also getting back a pair of must-start options.
Dak Prescott is expected to make his return from a brutal hand injury after five weeks of healing. His landing spot couldn't be much softer, with a matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the third-most points and second-most yards per game in the NFL. Prescott has been a top-seven Fantasy quarterback per-game each of the past three seasons, so with this matchup and the superstars we have on bye, he's an easy choice as a top-10 QB this week.
The guy one spot behind Prescott in the rankings might be a bit surprising, but I'm every bit as comfortable with Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back. While it is true he's only had one good Fantasy game this season, those other games came against the Patriots and Bills. And he was really good against the Patriots; he just didn't get the second touchdown. And against the Bills he turned 18 pass attempts into 186 yards and a touchdown. In other words, he was awesome on the few pass attempts he had, but his team just rarely had the ball.
This is a team with one of the best pass-catching duos in the league and he's facing a Steelers defense that has surrendered the seventh-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks despite facing Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett, and Zach Wilson over a three-week stretch. Like Prescott, Tagovailoa is a must-start QB this week.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 7 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 24.3 -- Kyler Murray averages 4.8 more Fantasy points per game when DeAndre Hopkins plays versus when he doesn't play.
- 1 -- Matthew Stafford has just one game with multiple touchdown passes. There's no reason to hold him through his bye week.
- 4 -- The 49ers have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2022.
- 37 -- Matt Ryan has thrown at least 37 passes in every game but one this year.
- 1,540 -- The Dolphins rank second in the NFL with 1,540 passing yards, and that includes multiple games featuring Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.
- 24.3 -- Dak Prescott averaged 24.3 FPPG last year and he faces a Lions defense that is arguably the worst in the league.
Matchups that matter
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Ryan is second in the NFL in pass attempts and faces a Titans defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The return of Jonathan Taylor could impact Ryan's pass volume, but he's still the top bye-week replacement.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones produced two touchdowns for the third time this season on Sunday and should see increased involvement from Wan'Dale Robinson, who looks like his most talented receiver. Throw in the possibility of 50 rushing yards and Jones isn't a terrible desperation stream. But I wouldn't start him over Russell Wilson.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
I still have some hope this Steelers offense could show more explosiveness with Pickett under center. They play the Panthers, Raiders, and Ravens in the Fantasy playoffs, all matchups that provide big upside.
DFS Plays
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 6 ended in embarrassing fashion for Jackson, with him turning the ball over twice in the waning minutes, essentially handing the game to the Giants. Superstars generally bounce back from those moments in a big way and the Browns haven't had much success stopping anyone this year. Jackson should also get Rashod Bateman back, which won't hurt anything.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I'm going right back to Smith after a letdown in Week 6. His Seahawks face the Chargers in a game that has the highest over/under on the slate at 52.5. The Chargers struggled with the deep ball on Monday night and that's where this Seahawks passing game has thrived.