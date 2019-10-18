Fantasy Football Week 7 Quarterback Preview: Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers moving opposite directions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including what to do with Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers.
There are a lot of things that go into ranking quarterbacks each week and the availability of their weapons is certainly one of them. For Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers, the stories couldn't be much different.
Prescott has been much better than Rodgers this year even when Rodgers has had his full complement of weapons. We didn't expect he'd have Davante Adams this week, but now it looks like he won't have MArquez Valdes-Scantling either. As good as Allen Lazard looked in Week 6, it's not a great thing when he's your No. 1 option. I anticipate the Packers will try to go more run-heavy and I expect Rodgers will be less efficient when they do pass. He's no longer a top-12 option for me this week, and I'd start Josh Allen and Daniel Jones over him.
I was concerned Prescott could be in trouble when there was doubt about the availability of Amari Cooper, but Cooper was back at practice and we're projecting he'll play Sunday night. Prescott has played three full games with Cooper and Michael Gallup healthy. His worst Fantasy output in those three games is 26 Fantasy points. He's not only a start, but he's a top-five option now against a bad Eagles secondary.
Week 7 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 10.9 - Averaged intended air yards per attempt for Matthew Stafford, highest in the league.
- 304 - Matt Ryan has thrown for at least 304 yards in every game this season. He's as safe as they come at starting quarterback.
- 504 - Russell Wilson is on pace for 504 pass attempts this season. That's an 18% increase over last year.
- 11 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield, the most in the league. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the Browns make over their bye week.
- 25 - Broken tackles for Lamar Jackson. That's more than all but five running backs.
- 265 - Air yards for Sam Darnold in Week 6. That's better than his 223 from Week 1, but still in the bottom half of the league.
Matchups that matter
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
The only reason I lean Jones over Allen is I believe the Cardinals will score on the Giants defense, which should keep Jones passing. We expect he gets Saquon Barkley back for this game, and there's a chance Evan Engram returns as well. But even if it's just Barkley, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, that's plenty against this defense.
Minshew was a disappointment in Week 6, but I'm going right back to him against a banged up Bengals secondary. I'd start him over Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Kirk Cousins among others.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right he has as much upside as any player in the league.
DFS Plays
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray just continues to take steps each week to turn into the Fantasy star many thought he could be at the beginning of the year. Last week he finally boomed against a great matchup, and in Week 7 he gets a matchup that may be almost as good. I love the floor that comes from Murray's increased rushing, and his defense gives him a nice ceiling as well because he has to keep throwing.
I'm going right back to Minshew despite last week's struggles against the Saints. The Bengals have allowed every quarterback they've faced to score at least 19 Fantasy points, and they seem to be getting worse, not better.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
Patrick Mahomes
30.01
2
Russell Wilson
29.59
3
Matt Ryan
29.39
4
Kyler Murray
28.30
5
Dak Prescott
27.52
6
Lamar Jackson
27.14
7
DeShaun Watson
27.11
8
Daniel Jones
25.47
9
Josh Allen
24.86
10
Tom Brady
24.78
11
Gardner Minshew
24.56
12
Jared Goff
24.33
13
Carson Wentz
23.68
14
Matthew Stafford
23.66
15
Aaron Rodgers
23.65
16
Jacoby Brissett
23.08
