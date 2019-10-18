Fantasy Football Week 7 Quarterback Preview: Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers moving opposite directions

There are a lot of things that go into ranking quarterbacks each week and the availability of their weapons is certainly one of them. For Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers, the stories couldn't be much different.

Prescott has been much better than Rodgers this year even when Rodgers has had his full complement of weapons. We didn't expect he'd have Davante Adams this week, but now it looks like he won't have MArquez Valdes-Scantling either. As good as Allen Lazard looked in Week 6, it's not a great thing when he's your No. 1 option. I anticipate the Packers will try to go more run-heavy and I expect Rodgers will be less efficient when they do pass. He's no longer a top-12 option for me this week, and I'd start Josh Allen and Daniel Jones over him.

I was concerned Prescott could be in trouble when there was doubt about the availability of Amari Cooper, but Cooper was back at practice and we're projecting he'll play Sunday night. Prescott has played three full games with Cooper and Michael Gallup healthy. His worst Fantasy output in those three games is 26 Fantasy points. He's not only a start, but he's a top-five option now against a bad Eagles secondary.

QB Preview Numbers to know

10.9 - Averaged intended air yards per attempt for Matthew Stafford, highest in the league.

- Averaged intended air yards per attempt for Matthew Stafford, highest in the league. 304 - Matt Ryan has thrown for at least 304 yards in every game this season. He's as safe as they come at starting quarterback.

- Matt Ryan has thrown for at least 304 yards in every game this season. He's as safe as they come at starting quarterback. 504 - Russell Wilson is on pace for 504 pass attempts this season. That's an 18% increase over last year.

- Russell Wilson is on pace for 504 pass attempts this season. That's an 18% increase over last year. 11 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield, the most in the league. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the Browns make over their bye week.

- Interceptions for Baker Mayfield, the most in the league. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the Browns make over their bye week. 25 - Broken tackles for Lamar Jackson. That's more than all but five running backs.

- Broken tackles for Lamar Jackson. That's more than all but five running backs. 265 - Air yards for Sam Darnold in Week 6. That's better than his 223 from Week 1, but still in the bottom half of the league.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 158 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.6 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 921 RUYDS 86 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 66% The only reason I lean Jones over Allen is I believe the Cardinals will score on the Giants defense, which should keep Jones passing. We expect he gets Saquon Barkley back for this game, and there's a chance Evan Engram returns as well. But even if it's just Barkley, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, that's plenty against this defense. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 61% Minshew was a disappointment in Week 6, but I'm going right back to him against a banged up Bengals secondary. I'd start him over Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Kirk Cousins among others.

One to Stash Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 51% Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week, and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right he has as much upside as any player in the league.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 7 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $6,700 Murray just continues to take steps each week to turn into the Fantasy star many thought he could be at the beginning of the year. Last week he finally boomed against a great matchup, and in Week 7 he gets a matchup that may be almost as good. I love the floor that comes from Murray's increased rushing, and his defense gives him a nice ceiling as well because he has to keep throwing.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $5,400 I'm going right back to Minshew despite last week's struggles against the Saints. The Bengals have allowed every quarterback they've faced to score at least 19 Fantasy points, and they seem to be getting worse, not better.

QB Preview Heath's projections