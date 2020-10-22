Watch Now: Week 7 Start Of The Week, Brought To You By The Nissan Sentra ( 1:47 )

2020 has been a wild ride for everyone, but Cam Newton has had more than his fair share of ups and downs. He was released by the only team he had ever played for, was a free agent for most of the offseason, then accepted a below-market, one-year deal with the New England Patriots. And that was just before the season started.

Early in September it looked like it all worked out. Newton led the Patriots to wins in two of their first three games and threw for 397 yards in their lone loss. Bill Belichick looked like a genius, Newton looked like Superman again, and the rest of the league had egg on their face. Then, as it has so often this year, COVID-19 messed things up.

Newton contracted coronavirus and missed a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. The next week's game against the Broncos was postponed due to an outbreak on the team. The team's facilities remained closed through most of last week and three more Patriots were placed on the COVID/Reserve list list the day before they faced the Broncos. What I'm saying is; it shouldn't be too surprising they only managed 12 points in a disheartening loss. And I definitely wouldn't hold it against Newton in Week 7.

Seemingly, the Patriots face another good defense with San Francisco coming to town. But they're dealing with a handful of injuries and one thing they don't do well at all is defend running quarterbacks. No team has allowed more rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks than the 49ers. That's a boon to Newton, who has at least nine rush attempts in every start this year. He leads the Patriots with 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this year.

Put that miserable Week 6 performance out of your mind and start Newton with confidence in Week 7.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 12th Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK NR Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 28 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1195 RUYDS 55 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 26.3 Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 14th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 64% This is not an easy matchup, but Carr has been pretty much excellent against seemingly bad matchups. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four straight starts, including games at New England and at Kansas City. His team is rested and at home coming off a bye, while the Buccaneers are primed for a letdown after a huge win over the Packers and now have to fly across the country and spend a weekend in Las Vegas.

One To Stash Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 62% Bridgewater's roster rate is a little too high for this section, but I expect that to change after the first waiver run. If he's dropped in your league, scoop him up for his Week 8 matchup with the Falcons. If he's currently on your roster, don't drop him! In fact, I'd rather start him this week over Wentz, Brees and Goff. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have shown us what type of impact rookie quarterbacks can have. I don't want to start Tagovailoa in his first start against the Rams in Week 8, but I would like to have him on my roster just in case.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.5 QB RNK 8th FANDUEL $7,600 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 That was a miserable outing for the Patriots, but it's easy to give them (and Newton) a pass because of their lack of practice time and the missing pieces on the offensive line. I'm hopeful the offensive line stabilizes before Week 7, and I expect Newton's play will as well. Even with the dud, he's still averaging 23.4 Fantasy points per game in FanDuel scoring. That's better than DeShaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie It's possible I'll have to change this later in the week because Herbert will be too chalky. He actually has a better projected Fantasy points per dollar ratio in my projections than Newton, but the game script risk is enough for me to stay away from him in cash games. In tournaments, he'll be my most rostered quarterback.

QB Preview Heath's projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?