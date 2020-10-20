Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks ( 6:07 )

There are plenty of questions surrounding the four quarterbacks coming off a Week 6 bye. Well, at least for three of them. Everyone is starting Russell Wilson, who leads all quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game. Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Drew Brees? That's a different story.

In the initial run of my projections, Herbert came out as a top-six quarterback. Sportsline's first run of projections had him at No. 1 overall. Herbert is eighth in Fantasy points per game at the position, but his first start came with five minutes notice against the Chiefs, and two of his other starts came against teams giving up the third (Tampa Bay) and fourth (Carolina) fewest Fantasy points to quarterbacks.

So why do I say there are plenty of questions surrounding Herbert? His team has been run-heavy situationally and should be in a positive game script against Jacksonville. That's really about it. The only concern I have is that the Chargers defense thoroughly dominates Jacksonville and Herbert doesn't throw enough to produce good numbers. I'm starting him unless I have Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray or Aaron Rodgers.

Carr and Brees are more complicated. Like Herbert, Carr has actually been really good, but he faces that Tampa Bay defense we've already referenced. He's my top streamer, but he's not in my top 12. That being said, I would start him over Brees, even though we expect Brees to get Michael Thomas back.

Brees only has one game all season where he's thrown for 250 yards and multiple touchdowns. No quarterbacks have reached both of those marks against his Week 7 opponent, the Panthers. In fact, Herbert is the only quarterback to to throw for 240 yards against them and Kyler Murray is the only QB to score more than 17 Fantasy points. I'd sit Brees for Herbert, Carr and several other streaming options. More on them below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

27.6 -- Ryan Tannehill is averaging 27..6 Fantasy points per game. Even with a miserable matchup against the Steelers, there aren't any streamers I'd rather start than him.

-- Ryan Tannehill is averaging 27..6 Fantasy points per game. Even with a miserable matchup against the Steelers, there aren't any streamers I'd rather start than him. 365.7 -- Matt Ryan has averaged more than 350 passing yards per game in three full games with Julio Jones.

-- Matt Ryan has averaged more than 350 passing yards per game in three full games with Julio Jones. 41.1 -- Carson Wentz has already set a career high for Fantasy points scored in the running game.

-- Carson Wentz has already set a career high for Fantasy points scored in the running game. 11.25 -- Cam Newton is averaging more than 11 rush attempts per game.

-- Cam Newton is averaging more than 11 rush attempts per game. 8.9 -- Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are tied for league lead in yards per pass attempt. Watson is who we thought he was.

-- Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are tied for league lead in yards per pass attempt. Watson is who we thought he was. 6.1 -- The Panthers have held opposing quarterbacks to 6.1 yards per attempt. No other defense is below 6.5.

-- The Panthers have held opposing quarterbacks to 6.1 yards per attempt. No other defense is below 6.5. 5.9 -- Drew Brees is the only quarterback in the NFL below 6 intended air yards per attempt.

-- Drew Brees is the only quarterback in the NFL below 6 intended air yards per attempt. 33.7 -- Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 33.67 Fantasy points per game against the Falcons.

-- Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 33.67 Fantasy points per game against the Falcons. 2114 -- Joe Burrow's 2,114 intended air yards are third most in the NFL.

-- Joe Burrow's 2,114 intended air yards are third most in the NFL. 83.5% -- According to Pro Football Reference, 83.5% of Derek Carr's passes have been on target. Only Wilson has been more accurate.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 12th Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK NR Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 28 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1195 RUYDS 55 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 26.3 Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 14th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 53% This is not an easy matchup, but Carr has been pretty much excellent against seemingly bad matchups. He scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four straight starts, including games at New England and at Kansas City. His team is rested and at home coming off a bye, while the Buccaneers are primed for a letdown after a huge win over the Packers and now have to fly across the country and spend a weekend in Las Vegas. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 64% Thursday night football can be a little bit scary, and the Giants defense hasn't been as bad as expected, but this is still a good spot for Wentz. He should get DeSean Jackson back to pair with emerging star Travis Fulgham. Wentz's schedule has been absolutely brutal, but he's managed multiple touchdowns in every game but one thanks to his increased rushing. He's mostly a bye-week replacement, but I would start him over Brees and Jared Goff.

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 67% Bridgewater's roster rate is a little too high for this section, but I expect that to change after the first waiver run. If he's dropped in your in your league, scoop him up for his Week 8 matchup with the Falcons. If he's currently on your roster, don't drop him! In fact, I'd rather start him this week over Wentz, Brees and Goff. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have shown us what type of impact rookie quarterbacks can have. I don't want to start Tagovailoa in his first start against the Rams in Week 8, but I would like to have him on my roster just in case.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.5 QB RNK 8th FANDUEL $7,600 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 That was a miserable outing for the Patriots, but it's easy to give them (and Newton) a pass because of their lack of practice time and the missing pieces on the offensive line. I'm hopeful the offensive line stabilizes before Week 7, and I expect Newton's play will as well. Even with the dud, he's still averaging 23.4 Fantasy points per game in FanDuel scoring. That's better than DeShaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie It's possible I'll have to change this later in the week because Herbert will be too chalky. He actually has a better projected Fantasy points per dollar ratio in my projections than Newton, but the game script risk is enough for me to stay away from him in cash games. In tournaments, he'll be my most rostered quarterback.