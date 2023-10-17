The story of Week 7, no matter what position you're talking about, is a lack of good options. A combination of the first big bye week and a large number of Week 6 injuries makes this week a complete mess. At quarterback that means no Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, or C.J. Stroud. We should plan on being without Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Daniel Jones as well. As of Tuesday afternoon Trevor Lawrence is no sure thing.

In two-QB leagues, this is catastrophic. Quite literally anyone who is starting for an NFL team is startable for your Fantasy team. In Superflex leagues, the best option for your superflex spot may not be a quarterback. But even in one-QB leagues, the pickings may be slim. You have a couple of options if you don't love the waiver wire options below.

The first option is to make a trade. I would be more likely to target backups who are one-week fill-ins like Russell Wilson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell. They're all in the top 10 of my Week 7 QB projections, and Wilson is my favorite. But there is a more radical option available to teams who have started 5-1 or 6-0. You could punt the week.

With all of the injuries and bye weeks it's quite possible you do not have someone you want to drop or trade for Joshua Dobbs to start this week. And if you already have five wins, that is OK. In fact, I might even consider trading for Burrow or Stroud this week if the team that has them is desperate and willing to trade for a discount. Making a big upgrade in overall talent on your roster is worth taking a zero at QB this week if your record is good enough.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

5.9% -- Russell Wilson has the lowest off-target rate in the NFL. His Week 7 opponent, Jordan Love, has the second-highest rate at 16%.

-- Russell Wilson has the lowest off-target rate in the NFL. His Week 7 opponent, Jordan Love, has the second-highest rate at 16%. 17 -- 17 of Kirk Cousins' pass attempts have been dropped. That's five more than any other QB this season.

-- 17 of Kirk Cousins' pass attempts have been dropped. That's five more than any other QB this season. 9.5 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, almost a full yard better than any QB. I would suggest regression, but the Dolphins are just in a different class right now.

-- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, almost a full yard better than any QB. I would suggest regression, but the Dolphins are just in a different class right now. 6.5% -- A league-high 6.5% of Mac Jones' pass attempts have been turnover-worthy throws.

-- A league-high 6.5% of Mac Jones' pass attempts have been turnover-worthy throws. 13.7% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on 13.7% of his dropbacks. Only Daniel Jones has a higher sack rate.

-- Sam Howell has been sacked on 13.7% of his dropbacks. Only Daniel Jones has a higher sack rate. 20 -- C.J. Stroud is one of 13 QBs averaging 20 FPPG. I would try to hold him through his bye, and I would pick him up if someone is forced to drop him.

-- C.J. Stroud is one of 13 QBs averaging 20 FPPG. I would try to hold him through his bye, and I would pick him up if someone is forced to drop him. 327 -- Lamar Jackson leads all QBs with 327 rush yards. If his pass catchers start making more plays, Jackson has QB1 overall upside.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1500 RUYDS 104 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1083 RUYDS 109 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.2 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 11.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1439 RUYDS 147 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 17 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1618 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 23 Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 13.2 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 882 RUYDS 8 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 7.7

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 7th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats PAYDS 1500 RUYDS 104 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 Yes, I'm cheating a little as the cutoff is generally 65% for the waiver wire, but desperate times call for desperate measures and Week 7 definitely qualifies as desperate times. Howell has topped 20 Fantasy points in three straight starts and should have no trouble with a Giants' pass rush that ranks dead last in the NFL with five sacks. Joshua Dobbs QB ARI Arizona • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1215 RUYDS 189 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.3 If Howell is not available, Joshua Dobbs is your next best bet as a Week 7 streamer. He has rushed for at least 40 yards in four of his past five games and has produced multiple touchdowns in three of his past five. Seattle has a very good defense, but it did allow the only mobile QB it has faced this season to rush for 66 yards. Dobbs may not get to 20 Fantasy points, but he will get you close. Brian Hoyer QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 21st ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 102 RUYDS -3 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2 We're expecting Hoyer to start against the Bears, but both he and Aidan O'Connell are better two-QB streamers than Bears' likely starter Tyson Bagent. Hoyer has a great matchup and looked serviceable in Week 6 against the Patriots, completing 60% of his passes and averaging 10 yards per pass attempt. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers against one of the worst pass defenses in the league, serviceable can get the job done.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% Murray's roster rate is ticking up as we get closer to his return. Once it is announced it will probably be too late to add him for free. Expect Murray to be a borderline top-12 QB once he's healthy.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1500 RUYDS 104 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.7 I don't love any of the top QBs on the main slate this week, Howell is on a bit of a roll, and he gets to face the Giants. Stack him with Terry McLaurin and you'll have plenty of room to fit in the top stars at other positions.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. The perception around Wilson has been worse than his underlying stats and his Fantasy production. Coming off a face plant against the Chiefs in an island game, I would expect a very low roster rate. He's been better than Jordan Love, he's considerably cheaper than Love, and I bet he has a lower roster rate than Love as well.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 7 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 7. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.