Fantasy Football Week 7 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, projections, DFS plays, and more

There's an under-the-radar battle going on at quarterback between the future of the position and the old guard. Six of the top 12 quarterbacks in Fantasy are 25 years old are younger. They're led by Lamar Jackson and his 460 rushing yards but also include guys like Deshaun Watson, Gardner Minshew, and Kyler Murray who've all run for at least 125 yards.

On flip side are the elder statesmen. Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Matt Ryan are all almost a decade older than the first group and they've combined for fewer than 90 yards rushing. But they're also all ranked in the top-12 signal callers in Fantasy production and they don't look ready to go quietly into the night.

Of course, Russell Wilson blends the best of both worlds. The veteran has been remarkably efficient as a passer but his production on the ground (151 yards, three scores) has picked back up as well. That's a big part of the reason he's the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy through six weeks.

Brady, Rivers and Ryan may hang on for a few more years but it's clear the future of the position includes rushing production. And there are two more young quarterbacks doing things with their legs who have fantastic matchups in Week 7. They may just be available on your waiver wire as well.

QB Preview Numbers to know

5,610 - Patrick Mahomes' passing yards pace. Yes, the touchdowns are down and the ankle is troublesome, but it's good to put these "struggles" in context.

10.9 - Averaged intended air yards per attempt for Matthew Stafford, highest in the league.

304 - Matt Ryan has thrown for at least 304 yards in every game this season. He's as safe as they come at starting quarterback.

504 - Russell Wilson is on pace for 504 pass attempts this season. That's an 18% increase over last year.

11 - Interceptions for Baker Mayfield, the most in the league. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the Browns make over their bye week.

25 - Broken tackles for Lamar Jackson. That's more than all but five running backs.

265 - Air yards for Sam Darnold in Week 6. That's better than his 223 from Week 1 but still in the bottom half of the league.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 158 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.6 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 921 RUYDS 86 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 66% The only reason I lean Jones over Allen is I believe the Cardinals will score on the Giants defense, which should keep Jones passing. We expect he gets Saquon Barkley back for this game and there's a chance Evan Engram returns as well. But even if it's just Barkley, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton that's plenty against this defense. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 67% Allen has multiple touchdowns in every game but one this season and he's averaging eight rush attempts per game. Case Keenum was the first quarterback to score fewer than 24 Fantasy points against the Dolphins and I don't believe that had anything to do with the defense. Allen may have a higher floor than Jones but his ceiling isn't quite as high.

One to Stash Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 51% Newton is expected to start practicing after the bye week and I fully expect him to take his job back once he's healthy. It's easy to forget that before all these young dual-threat quarterbacks there was Newton doing it better than anyone. When he's right he has as much upside as any player in the league.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 7 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $6,700 Murray just continues to take steps each week to turn into the Fantasy star many thought he could be at the beginning of the year. Last week he finally boomed against a great matchup and in Week 7 he gets a matchup that may be almost as good. I love the floor that comes from Murray's increased rushing and his defense gives him a nice ceiling as well because he has to keep throwing.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $5,400 I'm going right back to Minshew despite last week's struggles against the Saints. Every quarterback that has faced the Bengals has scored at least 19 Fantasy points and they seem to be getting worse, not better.

QB Preview Heath's projections