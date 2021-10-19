Last season, we saw a gap emerge between the elite quarterbacks for Fantasy and the rest of the field, and that gap hasn't gotten any smaller so far in 2021. It's been possible to stream and find success this season, but we've also seen the likes of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Teddy Bridgewater follow up big performances with some pretty crushing lows, so it's been risky territory.

In Week 7, we have no Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, or Justin Herbert, so there's a good chunk of the elite Fantasy options off the board -- and Kirk Cousins has been a top-12 guy as well so far. So, you might actually be in the market for some streamers. The top options for this week, in my eyes, are Matt Ryan and Tagovailoa in the same game. Neither has played so well this season that you feel super confident in them, but neither have Darnold, Jones, Derek Carr or the rest of the potential options.

Here are my QB rankings for this week. To see the rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 7 QB Rankings