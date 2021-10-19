Last season, we saw a gap emerge between the elite quarterbacks for Fantasy and the rest of the field, and that gap hasn't gotten any smaller so far in 2021. It's been possible to stream and find success this season, but we've also seen the likes of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Teddy Bridgewater follow up big performances with some pretty crushing lows, so it's been risky territory.
In Week 7, we have no Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, or Justin Herbert, so there's a good chunk of the elite Fantasy options off the board -- and Kirk Cousins has been a top-12 guy as well so far. So, you might actually be in the market for some streamers. The top options for this week, in my eyes, are Matt Ryan and Tagovailoa in the same game. Neither has played so well this season that you feel super confident in them, but neither have Darnold, Jones, Derek Carr or the rest of the potential options.
Here are my QB rankings for this week. To see the rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.
Week 7 QB Rankings
- Patrick Mahomes @ TEN
- Kyler Murray vs. HOU -- Murray didn't run much in Week 6, but he found the end zone on the ground in addition to his four passing scores, so hopefully that means the shoulder injury wouldn't bother him much. Still, with just 7 yards rushing over the past two games, we'd like to see him using his legs more.
- Tom Brady vs. CHI
- Lamar Jackson vs. CIN -- The Ravens threw just 27 times in Week 6, breaking Jackson's streak of three games with at least 31 pass attempts. Hopefully that's not the start of a trend, and I don't think it will be, necessarily -- the Chargers might just be so bad against the run that even Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell can run over them. I still expect Jackson to throw more than he has in previous seasons, especially if the Bengals offense can put up points.
- Jalen Hurts @ LV -- A lot has been made of Hurts putting up good Fantasy production while playing relatively poorly from a real football perspective, but I'm not really concerned about it. The rushing gives him both a high floor and ceiling, and while he has just one passing touchdown over the past two games, if two of his rushing scores had been throws instead, would we really feel any better about him? He needs to throw better than he has in those two games, but it's also worth betting that he will.
- Matthew Stafford vs. DET -- Revenge game! So you should definitely start Stafford, just as you have been all season.
- Aaron Rodgers vs. WAS
- Joe Burrow @ BAL -- I think at some point we're going to see the Bengals throw the ball more consistently, and the hope here is that both Burrow and Jackson bring that out in each other this week. Burrow has played really, really well so far this season, so I think the Bengals would benefit from letting him loose a bit more often -- though they are still kind of struggling to protect him, as his sack rate is actually slightly higher than it was as a rookie.
- Matt Ryan @ MIA -- Ryan is averaging 289 yards, 2.7 touchdowns, and 7.1 yards per attempt over his past three games, a big improvement over his first two. The Falcons seem to have figured out how to best use the weapons they have at their disposal, and hopefully coming out of the bye against a struggling Dolphins team helps Ryan keep this up. I'm counting on it.
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. ATL -- I'm also counting on good things from the opposite side of that game. The Falcons did very well against the Jaguars in Week 5 before their bye, but they've still allowed 11 touchdowns with just one interception and 7.5 yards per attempt allowed. I think Tua is going to build on his big game from Week 6.
- Daniel Jones vs. CAR -- Just when we started to trust Jones. You obviously can't blame him for suffering a concussion in week 5, but he returned and was a disaster in Week 6 against the Rams, tossing three picks and accruing just 242 yards on 51 attempts. The Panthers aren't nearly as tough as the Rams on defense, but they've still been good. Jones is mostly here by default, and he's largely interchangeable with the next QBs.
- Derek Carr vs. PHI
- Carson Wentz @ SF -- He hasn't gotten much credit for it, but Wentz is actually playing pretty well this season. He has a career-high yards per attempt of 8.0, with nine touchdowns and only one interception through six games. San Francisco is a middling-ish defense,
- Ryan Tannehill vs. KC -- I get the feeling I'm going to convince myself to move Tannehill up as the week goes on, but I'm sticking him at 14 for now. This is an excellent matchup, and the fact that he was finally able to get on the same page with A.J. Brown in the second half of Monday's game bodes well moving forward. Remember, it's not that long ago Tannehill was viewed as a consensus top-12 QB.
- Jameis Winston @ SEA
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. IND
- Teddy Bridgewater @ CLE
- Baker Mayfield vs. DEN -- Mayfield is dealing with an injury in his non-throwing shoulder and told reporters Tuesday he expects to play through it. It's hard to trust him even if he does play.
- Taylor Heinicke @ GB -- Ryan Fitzpatrick may be cleared in time to play this week, and with Heinicke falling on his face -- 1 TD, 3 INT -- over the past two games, it wouldn't surprise me if he ended up starting if he is cleared. Fitzpatrick wouldn't rank much higher than this in his first game back, however.
- Sam Darnold @ NYG
- Geno Smith vs. NO
- Mac Jones vs. NYJ
- Justin Fields @ TB
- Jared Goff @ LAR -- It sounds like the Lions aren't far from benching Goff if he continues to struggle. And ... he's probably going to struggle against the Rams defense. One thing the coaching staff could do to help Goff out is get D'Andre Swift involved in the first half -- Swift has 12 targets in the first half of games this season and 30 in the second half.