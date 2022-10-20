The bye in Week 7 is especially tough on quarterbacks in Fantasy Football, with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Kirk Cousins all sidelined. But hey, at least we get Dak Prescott back!
Prescott is expected to make his return to the lineup in Week 7, his first game since suffering a fractured thumb that required surgery in Week 1. And he should probably be in your Fantasy lineup, too. I say probably only because I'm always just a little wary of throwing guys back in the lineup in the first game after an extended layoff. Rust is a concern, but so too is the possibility that the Cowboys may just take it easy on Prescott in his first game back.
That'll, of course, depend on whether the Lions offense is capable of putting up points on the Cowboys defense. The Cowboys were surprisingly 4-1 without Prescott, mostly on the strength of their very good defense, and if that defense can hold a surprisingly feisty Lions offense in check, the Cowboys might be content to ease Prescott in with a run-heavy game script.
Still, with so many good quarterbacks on a bye this week, there are just eight active quarterbacks averaging more than 20 Fantasy points per game. Which is to say, you probably don't have a better option than Prescott even with my misgivings. So, roll him out there.
Here are the rest of my quarterback rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.
- Patrick Mahomes @SF -- Mahomes has the bad luck of facing arguably the two best defenses in the league in consecutive weeks, but seeing as how he still had 23.6 points against the Bills, there's no way you're sitting him here.
- Lamar Jackson vs. CLE -- Jackson has three straight games with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and I think he's really missing Rashod Bateman -- Bateman's foot injury coincides with that slide. Outside of Mark Andrews, this offense just doesn't have enough reliable playmakers.
- Tom Brady @CAR -- Brady has just one multi-touchdown game in his first six, and that's true despite the Buccaneers turning up the passing volume over the past three weeks. He's been under 7.0 yards per attempt in three of four games with 40 or more pass attempts, which obviously isn't ideal. Still, the volume is there and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are healthy, so you're probably just rolling Brady out there and hoping he turns it around.
- Kyler Murray vs. NO -- Murray badly needs DeAndre Hopkins back, and that should happen this week. However, the loss of Marquise Brown to what could be a season-ending injury could make this something of a net-neutral move for the offense as a whole. That's the bad news. This offense is a mess right now, but Murray's rushing potential still makes him work starting.
- Justin Herbert vs. SEA
- Joe Burrow vs. ATL -- The Bengals still haven't figured out how to get the deep ball going -- Burrow attempted just three passes of 15-plus yards in Week 6 -- but Burrow is coming off by far his best game of the season and looks to have his receiving corps healthy. Even with his struggles, I can't imagine sitting him against a Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-most points to opposing quarterbacks.
- Dak Prescott vs. DET
- Derek Carr vs. HOU -- Carr has a deeper intended air yards per target than any season in his career, which probably helps explain why he's completing just 61.4% of his passes, his lowest rate since 2015. If he can do a better job of connecting with Davante Adams on those downfield targets, there's still plenty of upside here. I'm certainly not giving up on him.
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. PIT -- There's some risk with Tagovailoa coming back from his concussion, but the matchup against the Steelers is a good one. It'll help if Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is able to play, but even if he can't, Tagovailoa is probably going to be a viable starter if he can stay healthy.
- Aaron Rodgers @WAS -- This Packers offense just doesn't look great right now. Rodgers doesn't necessarily look like he trusts any of his receivers as much as he should, and there just hasn't been much upside here -- his best game so far is 255 yards and a touchdown. He is by no means a must-start QB anymore.
- Trevor Lawrence vs. NYG
- Geno Smith @LAC -- I finally bought into Smith last week and he had his worst game of the season. Of course, even that wasn't a disaster -- he didn't throw any picks and still rushed for 48 yards when the passing game wasn't working. He may not be a must-start Fantasy QB, but he still looks like a pretty good one, especially if he'll be chasing points this week.
- Jared Goff @DAL -- I'm surprised the over/under for the Lions/Cowboys game this weekend is just 48 to open the week, and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see that creep up as the week goes on. However, Goff has struggled against the two tough defenses he's faced this season, and that Cowboys pass rush is no joke. Goff isn't a terrible starter, but there's some risk.
- Marcus Mariota @CIN -- Mariota is averaging just 19.5 pass attempts over the past four games, during which stretch the Falcons have somehow gone 3-1. It's working for them, but it's made this a pretty bad offense for Fantasy purposes. At least Mariota's rushing production makes him Fantasy relevant.
- Matt Ryan @TEN -- Ryan actually looked okay in a pass-heavy script in Week 6, and he's not the worst option for Week 7 if you're desperate for a fill-in QB.
- Justin Fields @NE -- Fields came really close to a legitimately good Fantasy game for the first time in Week 6, and it does feel like he's starting to figure some things out. But I can't recommend him outside of 2QB leagues against a defense as good as New England's. You'd have to be pretty desperate.
- Russell Wilson vs. NYJ
- Daniel Jones @JAX
- Taylor Heinicke vs. GB
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. KC
- Kenny Pickett @MIA
- Andy Dalton @ARI -- Dalton is dealing with a back injury, and with Jameis Winston nearing a return, but Dalton will start against the Cardinals in Week 7. He's just a QB2.
- Ryan Tannehill vs. IND
- Jacoby Brissett @BAL
- Zach Wilson @DEN
- Davis Mills @LV
- Bailey Zappe vs. CHI -- It seems like there is legitimately some question about whether Mac Jones is going to be the Patriots starting QB when he's healthy enough to play. Zappe has been pretty great, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with four touchdowns to just one interception in parts of three games. This is another nice, soft matchup for Zappe, too, and he's worth considering as a QB2.
- P.J. Walker vs. TB