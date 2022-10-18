The bye in Week 7 is especially tough on quarterbacks in Fantasy Football, with Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Kirk Cousins all sidelined. BUt hey, at least we get Dak Prescott back!

Prescott is expected to make his return to the lineup in Week 7, his first game since suffering a fractured thumb that required surgery in Week 1. And he should probably be in your Fantasy lineup, too. I say probably only because I'm always just a little wary of throwing guys back in the lineup in the first game after an extended layoff. Rust is a concern, but so too is the possibility that the Cowboys may just take it easy on Prescott in his first game back.

That'll, of course, depend on whether the Lions offense is capable of putting up points on the Cowboys defense. The Cowboys were surprisingly 4-1 without Prescott, mostly on the strength of their very good defense, and if that defense can hold a surprisingly feisty Lions offense in check, the Cowboys might be content to ease Prescott in with a run-heavy game script.

Still, with so many good quarterbacks on a bye this week, there are just eight active quarterbacks averaging more than 20 Fantasy points per game. Which is to say, you probably don't have a better option than Prescott even with my misgivings. So, roll him out there.

Here are the rest of my quarterback rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.