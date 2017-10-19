Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Tom Brady still at the top, but is it time to buy Carson Wentz's breakout? Trust

Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings reflect that for Week 7?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Tuesday. 

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL)
2 Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB)
3 Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE)
4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF)
5 Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG)
6 Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI)
7 Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI)
8 Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE)
9 Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS)
10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Alex Smith KC (at OAK)
11 Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB)
12 Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)
13 Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF)
14 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN) Blake Bortles JAC (at IND) Trevor Siemian DEN (at LAC)
15 Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN) Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN)
16 Derek Carr OAK (vs KC) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN) Josh McCown NYJ (at MIA)
17 C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL) Derek Carr OAK (vs KC) Derek Carr OAK (vs KC)
18 Jared Goff LAR (vs ARI) Brett Hundley GB (vs NO) C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL)
19 Brett Hundley GB (vs NO) Case Keenum MIN (vs BAL) Case Keenum MIN (vs BAL)
20 Case Keenum MIN (vs BAL) C.J. Beathard SF (vs DAL) Jared Goff LAR (vs ARI)
21 Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT) Jacoby Brissett IND (vs JAC) Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT)
22 Josh McCown NYJ (at MIA) Trevor Siemian DEN (at LAC) Brett Hundley GB (vs NO)
23 Blake Bortles JAC (at IND) Andy Dalton CIN (at PIT) Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN)
24 Trevor Siemian DEN (at LAC) DeShone Kizer CLE (vs TEN) Blake Bortles JAC (at IND)
