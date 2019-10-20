Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Can you still trust Joe Mixon, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Rams offense?

We're nearing the midway point of the season, so it's a good time to take a look stock of where things stand. And where things stand is the 2019 season is looking like a big loss for the Zero-RB strategy, as the early-round running backs have dominated the Fantasy landscape through six weeks.

Among the top 10 running backs in ADP entering the season, six have been in the top 10 in Fantasy points per game; the exceptions being Saquon Barkley (16th), James Conner (12th), Le'Veon Bell (13th), and Todd Gurley (17th). All in all, that's pretty good for a position where even the elite options have been notoriously hard to predict — and things are even better when you realize only Barkley has missed multiple games so far. If you took a running back or two early, you're sitting pretty.

Things aren't quite as rosy at wide receiver, where just one top-10 receiver in ADP currently ranks in the top 10 in scoring: Michael Thomas. Julio Jones, Adam Thielen, and Mike Evans also come in inside the top 20, which means Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill (who also missed four games with an injury), JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Antonio Brown (… yikes) have all been pretty significant disappointments so far. It hasn't been pretty.

The good news is, there's still hope for many of those struggling wide receivers. With the exception of Adams (and, well, Brown), they are healthy and have a chance to turn their seasons around. In our look at the rankings for Week 7, I asked our experts first to take a look at some of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy so far in 2019, to give their diagnoses and see how they are feeling about them moving forward. Plus, we're taking a look at their favorite streaming options for Week 7, and checking their temperature on the Rams offensive struggles and the question of whether anyone has surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 quarterback.

Plus, we're helping you set the right lineup for Week 7 with:

Which wide receiver will be better for the rest of the season: DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams or Odell Beckham?

Jamey Eisenberg: I'll take Hopkins for a few reasons. For starters, he's healthy compared to Adams, who has no definitive return date yet with his injured toe. Hopkins also has the better quarterback compared to Beckham, who is dealing with a struggling Baker Mayfield. Hopkins hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, but he's still averaging more than nine targets per game in his past three outings. Better production is coming soon, so stay the course.



2. Who do you trust more to break out: Joe Mixon or Todd Gurley?

Jamey: Mixon simply because he's healthy. I'm hopeful that if the offensive line gets better soon for the Bengals — a healthy Cordy Glenn (concussion) would help — and A.J. Green (ankle) is back then Mixon's performance will improve.



3. Who can you trust to start from the Rams offense?

Jamey: For this week, I like Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods with the matchup at the Falcons. Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson are flex plays this week, and Gerald Everett is a low-end starter just because of the position he plays. I expect the Rams offense to get on track this week against Atlanta just given the matchup.

4. Who is your No. 1 QB for the rest of season?

Jamey: I'll take Matt Ryan. A bad defense in Atlanta has been great for Ryan, and the Falcons have the best receiving corps in the NFL.



5. From the Panthers, Browns, Steelers and Buccaneers, who is the toughest bye week hold decision you have to make?

Jamey: Jameis Winston. I still believe he's a good Fantasy quarterback, so I would stash him if you need a quarterback in Week 8 and beyond.

6. Who is your top tight-end target for Week 7 besides Hunter Henry?

Jamey: I like Dawson Knox with his matchup against Miami. His targets have been up, this is a great matchup and I wouldn't be shocked if Knox scored this week against the Dolphins. I'd also be on the lookout for Jack Doyle, Darren Fells and Vernon Davis.

7. What is the top streaming DST to target for Week 7?