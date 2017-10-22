Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Injuries enough to force DeMarco Murray, Leonard Fournette out?

Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What do our experts expect for Week 7?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 9 a.m. EST Sunday. 

Week 7 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK)
2Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN)
3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF)
4Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI)
6LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE)
7Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB)
8Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN)
9Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ)
10Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR)
11Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL)
12Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL)
13Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Doug Martin TB (at BUF)
14C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC)
15Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS)
16Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB)
17DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE)
18Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT)
19Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND)
20Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI)
21Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC)
22Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR)
23LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE)
24Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI)
25James White NE (vs ATL) Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN)
26Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs WAS) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA) Alex Collins BAL (at MIN)
27Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA) Frank Gore IND (vs JAC)
28Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN) Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE) Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN)
29Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA) Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs WAS) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA)
30Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN) Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL) Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO)
31Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO) Marlon Mack IND (vs JAC) Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE)
32Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL) James White NE (vs ATL) Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA)
33Rob Kelley WAS (at PHI) Frank Gore IND (vs JAC) Aaron Jones GB (vs NO)
34Frank Gore IND (vs JAC) Rob Kelley WAS (at PHI) Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN)
35Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG) Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL) Rob Kelley WAS (at PHI)
36Marlon Mack IND (vs JAC) Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG) Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL)
37Aaron Jones GB (vs NO) Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC) James White NE (vs ATL)
38Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA) Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN) Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL)
39Alex Collins BAL (at MIN) Alex Collins BAL (at MIN) Marlon Mack IND (vs JAC)
40Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL) Aaron Jones GB (vs NO) Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC)
41Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN) Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG)
42Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN) Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI)
43Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC) Giovani Bernard CIN (at PIT) Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG)
44Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR) Bilal Powell NYJ (at MIA)
45Bilal Powell NYJ (at MIA) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR)
46Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG) Bilal Powell NYJ (at MIA) Andre Ellington ARI (at LAR)
47Latavius Murray MIN (vs BAL) Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG) Samaje Perine WAS (at PHI)
48Giovani Bernard CIN (at PIT)Samaje Perine WAS (at PHI)Latavius Murray MIN (vs BAL)
