Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Where do Adrian Peterson, Jerick McKinnon fall after big games?

Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What do our experts expect for Week 7?

Here are the first batch of rankings from our trio of experts to kick off the week. These rankings have been updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of noon EST Monday. 

Week 7 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK)
2Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN)
3 Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND)
4Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI)
6LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE)
7 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB)
8Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN)
9 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ)
10Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR)
11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL)
12 Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC)
13Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL)
14Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE)
15C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Doug Martin TB (at BUF)
16DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI)
17Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS)
18LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB)
19Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT)
20Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR)
21Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN)
22Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC)
23 James White NE (vs ATL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE)
24Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN) Alex Collins BAL (at MIN)
25 Darren McFadden DAL (at SF) Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO) Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN)
26Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI)
27 Alfred Morris DAL (at SF) Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA) Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL)
28Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO) Darren McFadden DAL (at SF) Aaron Jones GB (vs NO)
29Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA) Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL) Ty Montgomery GB (vs NO)
30Dion Lewis NE (vs ATL) Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL) Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA)
31Aaron Jones GB (vs NO) Marlon Mack IND (vs JAC) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs SEA)
32 Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE) Javorius Allen BAL (at MIN) Frank Gore IND (vs JAC)
33Matt Forte NYJ (at MIA) James White NE (vs ATL) James White NE (vs ATL)
34Frank Gore IND (vs JAC) Giovani Bernard CIN (at PIT) Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL)
35 Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR) Alfred Morris DAL (at SF)
36Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN) Aaron Jones GB (vs NO) Darren McFadden DAL (at SF)
37Alex Collins BAL (at MIN) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN) Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN)
38Mike Gillislee NE (vs ATL) Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG) Derrick Henry TEN (at CLE)
39Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN) Alex Collins BAL (at MIN) Andre Ellington ARI (at LAR)
40 Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC) Frank Gore IND (vs JAC) Thomas Rawls SEA (at NYG)
41Andre Ellington ARI (at LAR) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI) Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI)
42 Chris Ivory JAC (at IND) Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC) Jamaal Charles DEN (at LAC)
43Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR) Alfred Morris DAL (at SF) Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG)
44Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG) Eddie Lacy SEA (at NYG) Chris Ivory JAC (at IND)
45Jonathan Stewart CAR (at CHI) Samaje Perine WAS (at PHI) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs CAR)
46 Latavius Murray MIN (vs BAL) Wayne Gallman NYG (vs SEA) Samaje Perine WAS (at PHI)
47Giovani Bernard CIN (at PIT) Latavius Murray MIN (vs BAL) Marlon Mack IND (vs JAC)
48Samaje Perine WAS (at PHI) Charles Sims TB (at BUF)Latavius Murray MIN (vs BAL)
