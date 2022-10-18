Ezekiel Elliott has scored exactly 10 Fantasy points per game and enters Week 7 as the No. 38 running back in Fantasy Football on a per-game basis. That's one spot higher than his teammate Tony Pollard. As someone who called Elliott a bust in the preseason, even I didn't expect the results to be quite this bad. I also expect them to start getting better in Week 7.
Part of this is just about Elliott's upcoming schedule. In Week 7 he faces a Lions defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to running backs. The following week he'll face a Bears defense that has surrendered the third-most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season. In Week 8 it's a Packers defense that ranks bottom eight against the run in just about every metric you can measure.
Of course, the fact that Elliott is getting Dak Prescott back doesn't hurt anything either. This Cowboys offense has been a bottom-10 unit without Prescott, and I would expect a big boost in scoring opportunities now that they have their starting quarterback. That helps Elliott more than Pollard because he has 39 red zone rush attempts since the start of last year compared to just 19 for Pollard.
Carries and touchdowns are going to be important for Elliott, because he's doing almost nothing in the passing game. For that reason, he's a much better option in non-PPR.
With the upcoming schedule, and Elliott's low value now, this might be a situation where you buy low, start him for a month, and then sell high.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 7 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For now, we're expecting Eno Benjamin to lead the backfield on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.
Numbers to know
- 82 -- Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games.
- 57 -- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6.
- 30 -- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate.
- 57.1 -- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs.
- 73 - Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%.
- 4 - Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022.
- 3 - Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games.
- 18 -- Eno Benjamin saw 18 touches in Week 6. Even though he was disappointing, we'll start him again if Conner is out.
Matchups that matter
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Melvin Gordon does not look long for this roster, and at least on Monday night Latavius Murray looked better. There's a non-zero chance Murray is getting 15 touches per week. At his age, I'd bet against it, so I don't really want to spend more than 10% of my FAB on him, but Murray is a decent flex this week.
In another shock, Kenyan Drake looked far better than J.K. Dobbins in Week 6 and Dobbins had to sit in the second half because his knee wasn't right. This situation is messier because Justice Hill and/or Gus Edwards could make this situation even messier in the near future. For now, look at Drake as a one week bye replacement.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
McKissic has been the team's best back when the Commanders have been trailing and we expect them to be trailing early against an angry Packers team. With Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB, there should also be more short-area targets. This is a PPR ad only.
IND Indianapolis • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lindsay probably doesn't matter, but as of Tuesday Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Deon Jackson were all in question for Week 7. If somehow they're all out, Lindsay will be a top-25 back.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that the Steelers need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third-down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.
DFS Plays
Jacobs has 15 catches in his past three games combined and has rushed for at least 144 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to Fantasy running backs. Sometimes this game is just this easy. Jacobs is a better play on DraftKings because on FanDuel he's more appropriately priced.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It may be stubbornness, but I still believe Jones has 200-yard, multi-score upside. So, with his price and roster rate as low as its been all season long, now is the perfect time to play him in tournaments. Just don't risk him in cash games.