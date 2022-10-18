Ezekiel Elliott has scored exactly 10 Fantasy points per game and enters Week 7 as the No. 38 running back in Fantasy Football on a per-game basis. That's one spot higher than his teammate Tony Pollard. As someone who called Elliott a bust in the preseason, even I didn't expect the results to be quite this bad. I also expect them to start getting better in Week 7.

Part of this is just about Elliott's upcoming schedule. In Week 7 he faces a Lions defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to running backs. The following week he'll face a Bears defense that has surrendered the third-most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season. In Week 8 it's a Packers defense that ranks bottom eight against the run in just about every metric you can measure.

Of course, the fact that Elliott is getting Dak Prescott back doesn't hurt anything either. This Cowboys offense has been a bottom-10 unit without Prescott, and I would expect a big boost in scoring opportunities now that they have their starting quarterback. That helps Elliott more than Pollard because he has 39 red zone rush attempts since the start of last year compared to just 19 for Pollard.

Carries and touchdowns are going to be important for Elliott, because he's doing almost nothing in the passing game. For that reason, he's a much better option in non-PPR.

With the upcoming schedule, and Elliott's low value now, this might be a situation where you buy low, start him for a month, and then sell high.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. For now, we're expecting Eno Benjamin to lead the backfield on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.

RB Preview Numbers to know

82 -- Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games.

Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games. 57 -- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6.



-- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6. 30 -- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate.



-- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate. 57.1 -- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs.



-- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs. 73 - Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%.



- Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%. 4 - Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022.

- Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022. 3 - Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games.



- Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games. 18 -- Eno Benjamin saw 18 touches in Week 6. Even though he was disappointing, we'll start him again if Conner is out.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 17 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.4 Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 400 REC 8 REYDS 70 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 10 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (RB Preview) Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Melvin Gordon does not look long for this roster, and at least on Monday night Latavius Murray looked better. There's a non-zero chance Murray is getting 15 touches per week. At his age, I'd bet against it, so I don't really want to spend more than 10% of my FAB on him, but Murray is a decent flex this week. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 In another shock, Kenyan Drake looked far better than J.K. Dobbins in Week 6 and Dobbins had to sit in the second half because his knee wasn't right. This situation is messier because Justice Hill and/or Gus Edwards could make this situation even messier in the near future. For now, look at Drake as a one week bye replacement. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 24 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 McKissic has been the team's best back when the Commanders have been trailing and we expect them to be trailing early against an angry Packers team. With Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB, there should also be more short-area targets. This is a PPR ad only. Phillip Lindsay RB IND Indianapolis • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 6 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Lindsay probably doesn't matter, but as of Tuesday Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Deon Jackson were all in question for Week 7. If somehow they're all out, Lindsay will be a top-25 back.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that the Steelers need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third-down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 17 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.4 Jacobs has 15 catches in his past three games combined and has rushed for at least 144 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to Fantasy running backs. Sometimes this game is just this easy. Jacobs is a better play on DraftKings because on FanDuel he's more appropriately priced.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 409 REC 17 REYDS 123 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 It may be stubbornness, but I still believe Jones has 200-yard, multi-score upside. So, with his price and roster rate as low as its been all season long, now is the perfect time to play him in tournaments. Just don't risk him in cash games.