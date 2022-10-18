ezekiel-elliott-1400-us.jpg
Ezekiel Elliott has scored exactly 10 Fantasy points per game and enters Week 7 as the No. 38 running back in Fantasy Football on a per-game basis. That's one spot higher than his teammate Tony Pollard. As someone who called Elliott a bust in the preseason, even I didn't expect the results to be quite this bad. I also expect them to start getting better in Week 7.

Part of this is just about Elliott's upcoming schedule. In Week 7 he faces a Lions defense that has given up the second-most Fantasy points to running backs. The following week he'll face a Bears defense that has surrendered the third-most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season. In Week 8 it's a Packers defense that ranks bottom eight against the run in just about every metric you can measure. 

Of course, the fact that Elliott is getting Dak Prescott back doesn't hurt anything either. This Cowboys offense has been a bottom-10 unit without Prescott, and I would expect a big boost in scoring opportunities now that they have their starting quarterback. That helps Elliott more than Pollard because he has 39 red zone rush attempts since the start of last year compared to just 19 for Pollard.

Carries and touchdowns are going to be important for Elliott, because he's doing almost nothing in the passing game. For that reason, he's a much better option in non-PPR. 

With the upcoming schedule, and Elliott's low value now, this might be a situation where you buy low, start him for a month, and then sell high. 

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For now, we're expecting Eno Benjamin to lead the backfield on Thursday Night Football against the Saints.
Numbers to know
  • 82 -- Nick Chubb has been held under 82 rushing yards in five consecutive games versus the Ravens and has only topped 100 rushing yards once in eight career games. 
  • 57 -- Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons' backfield with a 57% snap share in Week 6.
  • 30 -- Breece Hall leads all running backs with a 30% target per route run rate. 
  • 57.1 -- Tackle avoidance rate for Kenneth Walker III in Week 6, the top among running backs. 
  • 73 - Devin Singletary has a snap rate of at least 73% in all three of the Bills' wins of seven points or less. In the three wins by at least 21 points, Singletary's snap share hasn't topped 60%. 
  • 4 - Just four touches for Kareem Hunt in Week 6. But his snap rate of 43% was right in line with the rest of his 2022.
  • 3 - Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for just three touchdowns through six games.
  • 18 -- Eno Benjamin saw 18 touches in Week 6. Even though he was disappointing, we'll start him again if Conner is out.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
8
RB RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
184
REC
3
REYDS
24
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.5
headshot-image
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
13.6
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
386
REC
6
REYDS
32
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.1
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
17.2
RB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
490
REC
17
REYDS
129
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.4
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
400
REC
8
REYDS
70
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.5
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
246
REC
10
REYDS
113
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 7 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ DEN -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
123
REC
2
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.6
Melvin Gordon does not look long for this roster, and at least on Monday night Latavius Murray looked better. There's a non-zero chance Murray is getting 15 touches per week. At his age, I'd bet against it, so I don't really want to spend more than 10% of my FAB on him, but Murray is a decent flex this week.
headshot-image
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
9%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
184
REC
3
REYDS
24
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.5
In another shock, Kenyan Drake looked far better than J.K. Dobbins in Week 6 and Dobbins had to sit in the second half because his knee wasn't right. This situation is messier because Justice Hill and/or Gus Edwards could make this situation even messier in the near future. For now, look at Drake as a one week bye replacement.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
39%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
85
REC
24
REYDS
159
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
McKissic has been the team's best back when the Commanders have been trailing and we expect them to be trailing early against an angry Packers team. With Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB, there should also be more short-area targets. This is a PPR ad only.
headshot-image
Phillip Lindsay RB
IND Indianapolis • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
11%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
47
REC
6
REYDS
19
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.3
Lindsay probably doesn't matter, but as of Tuesday Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Deon Jackson were all in question for Week 7. If somehow they're all out, Lindsay will be a top-25 back.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
48th
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
2
REYDS
3
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
Even Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that the Steelers need to play Jaylen Warren more. It appears Warren has taken over the third-down role, and he could see even more work moving forward. He's certainly the most explosive Steelers' back this season.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
17.2
RB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
490
REC
17
REYDS
129
TD
3
FPTS/G
19.4
Jacobs has 15 catches in his past three games combined and has rushed for at least 144 yards in each of his past two games. He's facing a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to Fantasy running backs. Sometimes this game is just this easy. Jacobs is a better play on DraftKings because on FanDuel he's more appropriately priced.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
14.4
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
409
REC
17
REYDS
123
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.4
It may be stubbornness, but I still believe Jones has 200-yard, multi-score upside. So, with his price and roster rate as low as its been all season long, now is the perfect time to play him in tournaments. Just don't risk him in cash games.
