Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Preview: How should you Alvin Kamara?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should do to replace Alvin Kamara.
Alvin Kamara missed another practice on Friday, and has now been ruled out for Week 7.
The very first thing you need to do is make sure Latavius Murray isn't available in your league. Incredibly he's still available in 18% of leagues even though Kamara has been banged up for the past two weeks.
Murray has a terrible matchup against the Bears, but I expect close to 20 touches and significant usage in the passing game with Jared Cook also out. I'll be starting Murray in every league where I own him.
Don't have and can't get Murray? That's OK. Well, not exactly OK. But I do have other options for you below. But they aren't near as enticing.
Week 7 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It will be interesting to see if Washington gives more work in the passing game to Adrian Peterson or involves Wendell Smallwood.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Add and start Latavius Murray.
Numbers to know
- 33 - Combined touches for Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones on Monday night. There are enough touches for both Packers backs to be starters most weeks.
- 4% - Of Joe Mixon's rush attempts have come with eight or more defenders in the box. And they still can't block anyone. Worse, Giovani Bernard played more snaps last week.
- 4 - Targets for Austin Ekeler in Week 6. The return of Hunter Henry may hurt Ekeler as much as the return of Melvin Gordon did.
- 9 - James White has at least nine targets in three straight games. With Josh Gordon hobbled that doesn't figure to change.
- 5 - Rush attempts inside the Rams' 10-yard-line on Sunday. Coleman only scored on one of them, so maybe this changes, but right now he looks like the clear red zone back.
Matchups that matter
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Henderson is the passing downs back until Todd Gurley returns, and he looked better on running downs than Malcolm Brown in Week 6. If Gurley misses Week 7, it's not hard to see how both Brown and Henderson could be useful against a very bad Falcons defense. At the very least you want to stash Henderson to see if his role grows.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds has scored in back-to-back games and is turning this in to a little bit more of a time share than it was earlier in the year. It's not just touchdowns either; he has at least 67 combined yards in both games as well. He's a flex at best, but if you're going to settle for a desperation flex, you want it to be a guy in a high-scoring game like this one.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Snell ran very hard in Week 6 and actually outperformed James Conner on the ground. Conner left the game due to injury and has been dinged up multiple times this year. Jaylen Samuels won't be back after the bye, and there's at least a small chance that means they need Snell to carry the load. If you have a roster spot to play with, this is a great guy to use it on.
DFS Plays
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fournette is doing almost everything you want a Fantasy running back to do. His 141 touches trail only Christian McCaffrey. He's averaging more than 5 yards per carry and he's seen at least six targets in every game but one. The only thing he's not done enough? Get into the end zone. In Week 7 he gets a Bengals defense that has already allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. Fournette is my No. 1 running back regardless of site or price.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers have almost no receivers healthy, so I anticipate a high usage for both Williams and Aaron Jones this week. Thankfully, Williams' breakout happened on Monday night so his price hasn't been adjusted.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Leonard Fournette
21.59
26.01
3
2
Saquon Barkley
19.46
24.37
2
3
Dalvin Cook
20.51
24.30
9
4
David Johnson
15.37
20.41
4
5
Chris Carson
17.08
20.27
8
6
Phillip Lindsay
15.63
19.16
5
7
Ezekiel Elliott
16.48
19.11
11
8
Le'Veon Bell
13.67
19.06
7
9
Marlon Mack
16.16
18.95
6
10
Josh Jacobs
16.27
18.22
12
11
Latavius Murray
13.44
17.68
13
12
Aaron Jones
13.17
17.45
28
13
James White
9.77
16.82
18
14
Jamaal Williams
12.47
16.13
20
15
Royce Freeman
12
15.68
22
16
Devonta Freeman
11.36
15.28
10
17
Derrick Henry
13.87
14.90
15
18
Mark Ingram
12.82
14.86
16
19
Kerryon Johnson
12.65
14.79
14
20
Frank Gore
13
14.42
17
21
Tevin Coleman
12.49
14.04
30
22
Austin Ekeler
9.43
13.46
19
23
Sony Michel
11.99
13.37
24
24
David Montgomery
10.65
12.97
26
25
Matt Breida
10.34
12.89
21
26
Carlos Hyde
11.68
12.44
32
27
Devin Singletary
9.16
12.03
29
28
Joe Mixon
9.48
11.87
27
29
Lesean McCoy
10.26
11.83
23
30
Malcolm Brown
11.28
11.73
25
31
Jordan Howard
10.40
11.41
34
32
Melvin Gordon
8.52
11.25
33
33
Darrell Henderson
8.88
11
36
34
Kenyan Drake
6.89
10.80
31
35
Adrian Peterson
9.29
10.50
40
36
Tarik Cohen
5.62
9.56
35
37
Chase Edmonds
7.31
9.52
38
38
Miles Sanders
6.60
8.42
37
39
Duke Johnson
6.74
8.25
39
40
Damien Williams
6.09
8.24
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
