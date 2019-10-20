Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Preview: How should you Alvin Kamara?

Alvin Kamara missed another practice on Friday, and has now been ruled out for Week 7.

The very first thing you need to do is make sure Latavius Murray isn't available in your league. Incredibly he's still available in 18% of leagues even though Kamara has been banged up for the past two weeks.

Murray has a terrible matchup against the Bears, but I expect close to 20 touches and significant usage in the passing game with Jared Cook also out. I'll be starting Murray in every league where I own him.

Don't have and can't get Murray? That's OK. Well, not exactly OK. But I do have other options for you below. But they aren't near as enticing.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. It will be interesting to see if Washington gives more work in the passing game to Adrian Peterson or involves Wendell Smallwood. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Add and start Latavius Murray.

RB Preview Numbers to know

5 - Rush attempts inside the Rams' 10-yard-line on Sunday. Coleman only scored on one of them, so maybe this changes, but right now he looks like the clear red zone back.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 333 REC 6 REYDS 37 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 226 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 41% Henderson is the passing downs back until Todd Gurley returns, and he looked better on running downs than Malcolm Brown in Week 6. If Gurley misses Week 7, it's not hard to see how both Brown and Henderson could be useful against a very bad Falcons defense. At the very least you want to stash Henderson to see if his role grows. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 64% Edmonds has scored in back-to-back games and is turning this in to a little bit more of a time share than it was earlier in the year. It's not just touchdowns either; he has at least 67 combined yards in both games as well. He's a flex at best, but if you're going to settle for a desperation flex, you want it to be a guy in a high-scoring game like this one.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 55% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 42% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 19% Snell ran very hard in Week 6 and actually outperformed James Conner on the ground. Conner left the game due to injury and has been dinged up multiple times this year. Jaylen Samuels won't be back after the bye, and there's at least a small chance that means they need Snell to carry the load. If you have a roster spot to play with, this is a great guy to use it on.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $7,000 Fournette is doing almost everything you want a Fantasy running back to do. His 141 touches trail only Christian McCaffrey. He's averaging more than 5 yards per carry and he's seen at least six targets in every game but one. The only thing he's not done enough? Get into the end zone. In Week 7 he gets a Bengals defense that has already allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. Fournette is my No. 1 running back regardless of site or price.

Contrarian Plays Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 7 Prices FanDuel $5,400 DraftKings $4,900 The Packers have almost no receivers healthy, so I anticipate a high usage for both Williams and Aaron Jones this week. Thankfully, Williams' breakout happened on Monday night so his price hasn't been adjusted.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Leonard Fournette 21.59 26.01 3 2 Saquon Barkley 19.46 24.37 2 3 Dalvin Cook 20.51 24.30 9 4 David Johnson 15.37 20.41 4 5 Chris Carson 17.08 20.27 8 6 Phillip Lindsay 15.63 19.16 5 7 Ezekiel Elliott 16.48 19.11 11 8 Le'Veon Bell 13.67 19.06 7 9 Marlon Mack 16.16 18.95 6 10 Josh Jacobs 16.27 18.22 12 11 Latavius Murray 13.44 17.68 13 12 Aaron Jones 13.17 17.45 28 13 James White 9.77 16.82 18 14 Jamaal Williams 12.47 16.13 20 15 Royce Freeman 12 15.68 22 16 Devonta Freeman 11.36 15.28 10 17 Derrick Henry 13.87 14.90 15 18 Mark Ingram 12.82 14.86 16 19 Kerryon Johnson 12.65 14.79 14 20 Frank Gore 13 14.42 17 21 Tevin Coleman 12.49 14.04 30 22 Austin Ekeler 9.43 13.46 19 23 Sony Michel 11.99 13.37 24 24 David Montgomery 10.65 12.97 26 25 Matt Breida 10.34 12.89 21 26 Carlos Hyde 11.68 12.44 32 27 Devin Singletary 9.16 12.03 29 28 Joe Mixon 9.48 11.87 27 29 Lesean McCoy 10.26 11.83 23 30 Malcolm Brown 11.28 11.73 25 31 Jordan Howard 10.40 11.41 34 32 Melvin Gordon 8.52 11.25 33 33 Darrell Henderson 8.88 11 36 34 Kenyan Drake 6.89 10.80 31 35 Adrian Peterson 9.29 10.50 40 36 Tarik Cohen 5.62 9.56 35 37 Chase Edmonds 7.31 9.52 38 38 Miles Sanders 6.60 8.42 37 39 Duke Johnson 6.74 8.25 39 40 Damien Williams 6.09 8.24

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.