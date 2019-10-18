Play

Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Preview: Replacement options for Alvin Kamara

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should do to replace Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara missed another practice on Friday, which means he hasn't practiced all week and also means that Fantasy managers need to start making other plans. 

The very first thing you need to do is make sure Latavius Murray is owned in your league. Incredibly he's still available in 28% of leagues even though Kamara has been banged up for the past two weeks. 

Murray has a terrible matchup against the Bears, but I expect close to 20 touches and significant usage in the passing game with Jared Cook also looking like he won't play. I'll be starting Murray in every league where I own him. 

Don't have and can't get Murray? That's OK. Well, not exactly OK. But I do have other options for you below. But they aren't near as enticing. 

Week 7 RB Preview
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Chris Thompson RB
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It will be interesting to see if Washington gives more work in the passing game to Adrian Peterson or involves Wendell Smallwood.
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Add and start Latavius Murray.
Numbers to know
  • 5 - Rush attempts inside the Rams' 10-yard-line on Sunday. Coleman only scored on one of them, so maybe this changes, but right now he looks like the clear red zone back. 
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
10.4
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
333
REC
6
REYDS
37
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.2
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
YTD Stats
RUYDS
226
REC
5
REYDS
22
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
41%
Henderson is the passing downs back until Todd Gurley returns, and he looked better on running downs than Malcolm Brown in Week 6. If Gurley misses Week 7, it's not hard to see how both Brown and Henderson could be useful against a very bad Falcons defense. At the very least you want to stash Henderson to see if his role grows.
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
64%
Edmonds has scored in back-to-back games and is turning this in to a little bit more of a time share than it was earlier in the year. It's not just touchdowns either; he has at least 67 combined yards in both games as well. He's a flex at best, but if you're going to settle for a desperation flex, you want it to be a guy in a high-scoring game like this one.
Stashes
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
55%
I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
42%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
19%
Snell ran very hard in Week 6 and actually outperformed James Conner on the ground. Conner left the game due to injury and has been dinged up multiple times this year. Jaylen Samuels won't be back after the bye, and there's at least a small chance that means they need Snell to carry the load. If you have a roster spot to play with, this is a great guy to use it on.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$7,900
DraftKings
$7,000
Fournette is doing almost everything you want a Fantasy running back to do. His 141 touches trail only Christian McCaffrey. He's averaging more than 5 yards per carry and he's seen at least six targets in every game but one. The only thing he's not done enough? Get into the end zone. In Week 7 he gets a Bengals defense that has already allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. Fournette is my No. 1 running back regardless of site or price.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Jamaal Williams RB
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$5,400
DraftKings
$4,900
The Packers have almost no receivers healthy, so I anticipate a high usage for both Williams and Aaron Jones this week. Thankfully, Williams' breakout happened on Monday night so his price hasn't been adjusted.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

RB 

FPTs 

PPR FPTs 

Leonard Fournette 

21.59 

26.01 

Saquon Barkley 

19.46 

24.37 

Dalvin Cook 

20.51 

24.30 

David Johnson 

15.37 

20.41 

Chris Carson 

17.08 

20.27 

Phillip Lindsay 

15.63 

19.16 

Ezekiel Elliott 

16.48 

19.11 

11 

Le'Veon Bell 

13.67 

19.06 

Marlon Mack 

16.16 

18.95 

10 

Josh Jacobs 

16.27 

18.22 

12 

11 

Latavius Murray 

13.44 

17.68 

13 

12 

Aaron Jones 

13.17 

17.45 

28 

13 

James White 

9.77 

16.82 

18 

14 

Jamaal Williams 

12.47 

16.13 

20 

15 

Royce Freeman 

12 

15.68 

22 

16 

Devonta Freeman 

11.36 

15.28 

10 

17 

Derrick Henry 

13.87 

14.90 

15 

18 

Mark Ingram 

12.82 

14.86 

16 

19 

Kerryon Johnson 

12.65 

14.79 

14 

20 

Frank Gore 

13 

14.42 

17 

21 

Tevin Coleman 

12.49 

14.04 

30 

22 

Austin Ekeler 

9.43 

13.46 

19 

23 

Sony Michel 

11.99 

13.37 

24 

24 

David Montgomery 

10.65 

12.97 

26 

25 

Matt Breida 

10.34 

12.89 

21 

26 

Carlos Hyde 

11.68 

12.44 

32 

27 

Devin Singletary 

9.16 

12.03 

29 

28 

Joe Mixon 

9.48 

11.87 

27 

29 

Lesean McCoy 

10.26 

11.83 

23 

30 

Malcolm Brown 

11.28 

11.73 

25 

31 

Jordan Howard 

10.40 

11.41 

34 

32 

Melvin Gordon 

8.52 

11.25 

33 

33 

Darrell Henderson 

8.88 

11 

36 

34 

Kenyan Drake 

6.89 

10.80 

31 

35 

Adrian Peterson 

9.29 

10.50 

40 

36 

Tarik Cohen 

5.62 

9.56 

35 

37 

Chase Edmonds 

7.31 

9.52 

38 

38 

Miles Sanders 

6.60 

8.42 

37 

39 

Duke Johnson 

6.74 

8.25 

39 

40 

Damien Williams 

6.09 

8.24 

