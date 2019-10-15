Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, matchups, projections, and more
Remember way back when Aaron Jones took advantage of Jamaal Williams' absence and scored four touchdowns against the Cowboys to take a stranglehold on a feature role in Green Bay. Well, it was only a week ago, but things change quickly in this league.
In the first half on Monday night Jones fumbled and dropped a sure touchdown. That opened the door for Williams to get more work and he did not disappoint. He led the Packers with 14 carries and 104 yards on the ground and threw in 32 yards and a touchdown through the air. Once again it looks like we have a full blown committee in Green Bay, but only one of the two backs is available in two-thirds of CBS Fantasy leagues. That makes your waiver wire decisions a bit easier.
Williams vaults to the front of the running back priority list and you could make a case for him as the No. 1 add overall. In his two full games before Week 6 he'd scored 13.1 and 10.6 PPR points. At the very least that's worth starting as a flex during the bye weeks.
Week 7 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
It will be interesting to see if Washington gives more work in the passing game to Adrian Peterson or involves Wendell Smallwood.
Numbers to know
- 33 - Combined touches for Williams and Jones on Monday night. There are enough touches for both Packers backs to be starters most weeks.
- 4% - Of Joe Mixon's rush attempts have come with eight or more defenders in the box. And they still can't block anyone. Worse, Giovani Bernard played more snaps last week.
- 4 - Targets for Austin Ekeler in Week 6. The return of Hunter Henry may hurt Ekeler as much as the return of Melvin Gordon did.
- 9 - James White has at least nine targets in three straight games. With Josh Gordon hobbled that doesn't figure to change.
- 22 - Snaps for Damien Williams in Week 6. He was only given two touches and LeSean McCoy made the most of his limited carries. Things don't look good for Williams' value.
- 5 - Rush attempts inside the Rams' 10-yard-line on Sunday. Coleman only scored on one of them, so maybe this changes, but right now he looks like the clear red zone back.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
It's a dreaded "hot-hand" approach in Green Bay right now but I wouldn't be that surprised if Williams sees a majority of the touches. It looked to be trending that way before his concussion and he did on Monday night. So far this season Williams has been the more efficient back.
Henderson is the passing downs back until Todd Gurley returns and he looked better on running downs than Malcolm Brown in Week 6. If Gurley misses Week 7 it's not hard to see how both Brown and Henderson could be useful against a very bad Falcons defense. At the very least you want to stash Henderson to see if his role grows.
T.J. Yeldon RB
If Devin Singletary misses another week Yeldon has a good chance to be a second Fantasy relevant back against the Dolphins. Three times already this season the've allowed multiple backs to score double digit Fantasy points. Yeldon has four catches in each of the past two Bills' games.
Edmonds has scored in back-to-back games and is turning this in to a little bit more of a timeshare than it was earlier in the year. It's not just touchdowns either, he has at least 67 yards in both games as well. He's a flex at best, but if you're going to settle for a desperation flex you want it to be a guy in a high-scoring game like this one.
I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the most run-heavy teams in the league and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Tony Pollard RB
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Benny Snell RB
Snell ran very hard in Week 6 and actually outperformed James Conner on the ground. Conner left the game due to injury and has been dinged up multiple times this year. Jaylen Samuels won't be back after the bye and there's at least a small chance that means they need Snell to carry the load. If you have a roster spot to play with this is a great guy to use it on.
DFS Plays
Fournette is doing almost everything you want a Fantasy running back to do. His 141 touches trail only Christian McCaffrey. He's averaging more than five yards per carry and he's seen at least six targets in every game but one. The only thing he's not done enough? Get into the end zone. In Week 7 he gets a Bengals defense that has already allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs. Fournette is my No. 1 running back regardless of site or price.
This will be a good test of how much everyone cares about matchups. We just saw Adrian Peterson put up 136 yards on this defense and they're giving up 150 per game on the ground to running backs. Gore has at least 16 touches in each of the past four games. That's more than enough for a big day against the Dolphins.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Leonard Fournette
21.59
26.01
2
2
Dalvin Cook
20.21
24.00
3
3
Saquon Barkley
18.54
23.00
4
4
Ezekiel Elliott
17.69
21.11
9
5
David Johnson
15.37
20.41
5
6
Chris Carson
17.08
20.27
10
7
Alvin Kamara
14.04
19.48
8
8
Phillip Lindsay
15.63
19.16
11
9
Le'Veon Bell
13.67
19.06
6
10
Marlon Mack
16.16
18.95
13
11
Aaron Jones
13.34
17.78
7
12
Josh Jacobs
15.67
17.62
28
13
James White
9.77
16.82
18
14
Jamaal Williams
12.62
16.42
20
15
Royce Freeman
12
15.68
15
16
Mark Ingram
12.82
14.86
12
17
Frank Gore
13
14.83
17
18
Kerryon Johnson
12.65
14.79
25
19
Devonta Freeman
10.76
14.68
16
20
Tevin Coleman
12.79
14.34
14
21
Derrick Henry
13.18
14.20
23
22
Matt Breida
11.24
13.79
30
23
Austin Ekeler
9.43
13.46
19
24
Sony Michel
11.99
13.37
24
25
David Montgomery
10.95
13.27
21
26
Carlos Hyde
11.68
12.44
29
27
Joe Mixon
9.48
11.87
27
28
Lesean McCoy
10.26
11.83
22
29
Malcolm Brown
11.28
11.73
33
30
T.J. Yeldon
8.61
11.55
26
31
Jordan Howard
10.40
11.41
34
32
Melvin Gordon
8.52
11.25
32
33
Darrell Henderson
8.88
11
36
34
Kenyan Drake
6.89
10.80
31
35
Adrian Peterson
9.29
10.50
40
36
Tarik Cohen
5.92
9.86
