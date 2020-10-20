Watch Now: Snickers Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 8:11 )

As we move further into the season, as injuries and bye weeks start to stack up, it's getting more and more difficult to hold on to depth running backs who don't have a startable role right now. Certainly, D'Andre Swift just gave you reason to keep believing, but there's no guarantee that type of moment is coming for the rest of the backups we're stashing. And even if it does, they could disappoint like Alexander Mattison. So who should we definitely keep holding?

The first name on the list for me is J.K. Dobbins. With the Ravens on a bye, I wouldn't be surprised to see Dobbins roster rate fall from 78%, but that's already too low in my opinion. Part of the reason is Mark Ingram's injury, but even then Dobbins is likely sharing with Gus Edwards. The bigger reason is Dobbins' talent, which has been evident nearly every time he's touched the ball.

The Ravens rookie is averaging 6..2 yards per carry (Edwards and Ingram are both at 4.5) and he's tied for third on the team with 11 receptions despite the fact that he still hasn't played more than 43% of the snaps in any game. Five of his 25 carries have gone for at least 12 yards, including runs of 34 and 44 yards. There's no guarantee the Ravens ever give Dobbins the work it looks like he deserves, but he's exactly the type of talent who should be rostered the entire season even if they don't.

Others I'm trying to hold include Chase Edmonds, Tony Pollard, Leonard Fournette, Cam Akers, and yes, Alexander Mattison. Just because Mattison was terrible in his first shot doesn't mean it will happen a second time. And few running backs have been more affected by injury than Dalvin Cook.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following player is out for Week 7:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty could both be strong flexes. But Jeff Wilson or Tevin Coleman could mess things up. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Boston Scott is a high-end flex without Sanders this week.

RB Preview Numbers to know

9 -- Alvin Kamara averaged nine targets per game without Michael Thomas.

-- Alvin Kamara averaged nine targets per game without Michael Thomas. 10.9 -- J.D. McKissic has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his past three games without a touchdown. He's an excellent PPR flex against the Cowboys.

-- J.D. McKissic has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his past three games without a touchdown. He's an excellent PPR flex against the Cowboys. 126 -- Derrick Henry has averaged 126 yards per game since Week 14 in 2018. It's time to stop questioning the sustainability of his production.

-- Derrick Henry has averaged 126 yards per game since Week 14 in 2018. It's time to stop questioning the sustainability of his production. 1 -- Cam Akers played just one snap in Week 6.

-- Cam Akers played just one snap in Week 6. 4.4 -- Raheem Mostert leads the NFL in yards before contact. Whoever gets a majority of the touches in San Francisco should be a Fantasy starter.

-- Raheem Mostert leads the NFL in yards before contact. Whoever gets a majority of the touches in San Francisco should be a Fantasy starter. 4.9 -- Antonio Gibson has broken a tackle once every 4.9 rush attempts. Don't be surprised if he breaks out against the Cowboys.

-- Antonio Gibson has broken a tackle once every 4.9 rush attempts. Don't be surprised if he breaks out against the Cowboys. `11 -- Opposing running backs have scored just 11 Fantasy points per game against the 49ers. Only the Broncos have been stingier.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 21st D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 18 RB RNK 29th Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK NR Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 36th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 59% It seems like everyone forgot about Jackson because of his bye. In Week 5 he saw 20 touches against the Saints. In Week 7 he gets the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson is the clear top priority on the waiver wire regardless of position and a No. 2 running back this week. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 19% We've been here before with Boston Scott. In Week 1, Miles Sanders was ruled out and Scott disappointed us with 11 touches for 54 yards and no touchdowns. Oddly enough, he had at least 16 touches in both games against the Giants last year. He scored a combined 60 PPR Fantasy points in those two games. Scott is better viewed as a flex this week, but he has top-12 upside if he gets 60% of the touches. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 29% There's nothing exciting about McKissic unless you consider the matchup. But he is a high-floor play in PPR, and anyone with his type of passing-game volume has upside against a defense as bad as the Cowboys. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 20% We think Mixon will be available in Week 7, but he did leave for a short period of time in Week 6 and we haven't received an all clear from the Bengals as of Tuesday afternoon. If Mixon is out, I would start Bernard over anyone listed above. JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 34th ROSTERED Hasty actually led the 49ers in carries after Raheem Mostert went down, but I think that had more to do with game script. If you could promise me Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson weren't coming back, I'd view Hasty as a solid flex. As of Tuesday afternoon, he's more of a speculative add than anything else.

Stashes Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Edwards led the Ravens in carries after Mark Ingram went down and seems the most likely to do so in Week 8 if Ingram can't go. He's averaged 5.2 yards per attempt on 318 career carries in this offense, so it wouldn't take much of an increase in role to make him a borderline No. 2 running back.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.9 RB RNK 5th FANDUEL $7,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,800 Kareem Hunt took over the feature role just in time to face two of the best run defenses in football, the Colts and Steelers. While that wasn't great for his Fantasy managers, in Week 7 DFS it looks like a gift because it held his price down for this matchup with the Bengals. Hunt should be $1,000 more than he is on FanDuel and he's underpriced on DraftKings as well. Expect 20-plus touches, 100-plus yards, and at least one touchdown. He'll be a cash game staple and someone I play a lot in tournaments as well.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ATL -3 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 15.4 RB RNK 14th FANDUEL $6,600 DRAFTKINGS $6,000 The Lions just shut down James Robinson, and it's not fashionable to like Todd Gurley, so I'd expect his roster rate to be very low. He's a home favorite with one of the largest implied totals on the slate, and he has at least 17 touches in four of his past five games. He should be chalk, but I don't think he will.