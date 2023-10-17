As of Monday afternoon, here's a list of just some of the running backs who won't be in my rankings for Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season: Christian McCaffrey (oblique injury), Tony Pollard (bye), Derrick Henry (bye), Breece Hall (bye), Kyren Williams (ankle), Joe Mixon (bye), Miles Sanders (bye), Chuba Hubbard (bye), Dameon Pierce (bye), David Montgomery (ribs), and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring). And that's not even including guys like De'Von Achane, Khalil Herbert, or James Conner, who have been top-24 running backs in the past but are already on IR.

That is, by my count, at least 10 running backs who might typically be in the top 24 of my rankings at least potentially out of commission for Week 7, and that's assuming Aaron Jones is back from his hamstring injury this week; if not, add him to the list. That's decidedly less than ideal.

So, before we get to the Week 7 rankings, here are some thoughts on how I'm going to approach some of the key injury replacements for Week 7:

49ers: Christian McCaffrey dealing with an oblique injury

Since Kyle Shanahan took over as the 49ers head coach in 2017, they've had 50 games with at least 75 rushing yards by a player, the seventh-most by any team in the NFL. That's impressive enough as it is, but it gets even more impressive when you realize that 12 different players have done it for the 49ers; The Ravens have had 11 players hit the 75-yard mark in that span, and no other team has had more than seven. Kyle Shanahan's offense has been the best plug-and-play RB situation in the league, even while acknowledging that nobody is going to replace what Christian McCaffrey brings to the table.

My expectation is that Jordan Mason will be the lead back for the 49ers this week, which is a change from how we expected this backfield to look coming into the season. But Mitchell has already missed multiple games due to a knee injury, only just returning in Week 6 for two carries for -3 yards after McCaffrey went down. Mitchell has been terrific in this offense in the past -- eight games with 75-plus rushing yards -- but I wonder if the team just doesn't feel they can trust him to stay healthy anymore, unfortunately.

Mitchell should still have a role, and he very well may end up being the leading runner here. But one interesting wrinkle here comes in the question of who will get the passing downs for the 49ers. Jordan Mason has one catch in 22 NFL games and wasn't used much in that role in college, so could that be where we see Mitchell? He wasn't a terrific pass-catcher, but he does have four games with at least three catches in his career, so he's the most accomplished option among the remaining, non-McCaffrey backs.

I'm ranking Mason higher for now, but I'll be keeping a close eye on reports out of practice this week to see if they might be leaning toward the more accomplished Mitchell. If I'm aiming for upside, Mitchell is probably my preferred target on waivers this week between the two right now.

Lions: David Montgomery expected to miss time with a rib injury; Jahmyr Gibbs still coming back from a hamstring injury

Gibbs hasn't been ruled out for this week, and Dan Campbell expressed some optimism about his chances when asked Monday, so this one could be straightforward: Gibbs would be a top-12 RB if he plays this week without Montgomery. Gibbs rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries in the game Montgomery missed earlier in the season, though only had one catch for 2 yards, disappointingly. But his abilities as a pass-catcher and big-play option in the running game make him a must-start back if he's in line for a starter's role.

If Gibbs can't go, or is limited, it gets more complicated. Craig Reynolds would likely step in as the leading rusher, and he'd be an intriguing starting option for Fantasy in this offense. Reynolds had a three-game stretch in 2021 when he played at least 40% of the snaps and averaged 10.9 PPR points without scoring a touchdown. If Gibbs is out, Reynolds is a top-20 RB for Week 7; if Gibbs plays, he's still a viable RB3 given how shallow things are right now.

Rams: Kyren Williams dealing with an ankle injury

Williams' injury isn't considered a long-term issue, but reports Monday indicate it is likely to cost him at least this week's game against the Steelers, and the Rams really don't have any obvious alternatives. Ronnie Rivers had been serving as the backup, but he suffered a knee injury that is expected to cost him at least a few weeks, so he won't be available.

That leaves rookie Zach Evans as the only other running back on the Rams roster, with Royce Freeman likely to be elevated from the practice squad. Freeman was on the Rams roster last season but only appeared in two games, logging exclusively special teams snaps, so I'd guess Evans will get the first crack at being a lead back. And he's a pretty interesting talent, a former five-star recruit out of college who averaged 6.9 yards per carry in college before declaring early for the draft despite limited opportunities as a starter.

Evans' issue in college was more about staying healthy than producing, but he has adequate size and athleticism, running a 4.56 40-yard dash at 208 yards at The Combine. He flashed some pass-catching skills, though whether the Rams are ready to trust him as a blocker might determine how much he plays in passing situations. I'm viewing Evans as a fringe RB2/3, while Freeman is truly just a desperation play unless we get some signs this week that he'll play a bigger-than-expected role.

Here are my full rankings for Week 7 at running back for PPR leagues:

Week 7 Running Back Rankings