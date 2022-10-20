We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?

Probably, but it's less of a sure thing than you think. Swift is a great player, there's no question about it, but he's missed multiple games in every NFL season so far, including two of the first five games this week with this shoulder injury – plus, he was limited due to an ankle issue early in the season, too. Given that, it's fair to wonder if the Lions might not be more cautious with his usage moving forward, especially since he suffered the shoulder injury after just 12 carries and five catches combined between Weeks 2 and 3.

Swift also has a pretty tough matchup against the Cowboys in Week 7. The Cowboys have been a bit vulnerable to the run, having allowed more than 125 rushing yards in four of six games, however, they've allowed the 24th-fewest Fantasy points to running backs overall because they've been so good at keeping points off the board overall. I'm not necessarily avoiding Swift because of the matchup, but combined with my concerns about his potential workload, it's enough to lower my expectations a tad.

I'd probably still start Swift, but he's RB20 for me this week after being a top-12 option his first three healthy weeks. If he comes out and shows no ill effects from the injury, he'll go right back in the top 12 next week, too. However, I'm just worried enough that the Lions might ease him back in that I'd sit him the likes of Kenneth Walker or Dameon Pierce, at least.

Here are the rest of my running back rankings for Week 7, along with notes for some of the most interesting players from the rankings and projections process. Remember, the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye this week.