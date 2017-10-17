Play

Fantasy Football Week 7: Should you deal Adrian Peterson? Our Trade Value Chart shows what you can get for him

Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a Cowboys running back, our Trade Value Chart displays fair value for every name player in Fantasy Football.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 41 44
Kareem Hunt, KC 39 42
Devonta Freeman, ATL 39 41
Leonard Fournette, JAC 38 40
Todd Gurley, LAR 37 40
Melvin Gordon, LAC 35 38
Jordan Howard, CHI 31 33
LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 23 26
Doug Martin, TB 22 24
C.J. Anderson, DEN 21 23
Jay Ajayi, MIA 21 22
Mark Ingram, NO 18 20
Joe Mixon, CIN 17 19
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 16 20
Lamar Miller, HOU 16 18
Jerick McKinnon, MIN 14 17
Carlos Hyde, SF 14 16
Adrian Peterson, ARI 14 14
DeMarco Murray, TEN 13 14
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 13 13
Tevin Coleman, ATL 12 14
Alvin Kamara, NO 11 14
Ty Montgomery, GB 11 13
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 11 11
Ameer Abdullah, DET 9 11
Aaron Jones, GB 9 11
Mike Gillislee, NE 9 9
Derrick Henry, TEN 9 9
Duke Johnson, CLE 8 10
Bilal Powell, NYJ 8 10
David Johnson, ARI 8 9
Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8
James White, NE 7 11
Chris Thompson, WAS 7 10
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 7 9
Darren McFadden, DAL 7 8
Alfred Morris, DAL 7 7
Javorius Allen, BAL 6 8
Tarik Cohen, CHI 6 7
Frank Gore, IND 6 7
Matt Breida, SF 6 7
Alex Collins, BAL 6 6
Marlon Mack, IND 5 6
Orleans Darkwa, NYG 5 6
Jonathan Stewart, CAR 5 6
Giovani Bernard, CIN 5 6
Jamaal Charles, DEN 5 6
D'Onta Foreman, HOU 5 6
Dion Lewis, NE 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
A.J. Green, CIN 37 40
Antonio Brown, PIT 37 40
Mike Evans, TB 34 37
Julio Jones, ATL 28 31
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 27 31
Michael Thomas, NO 25 28
Keenan Allen, LAC 20 24
Dez Bryant, DAL 19 21
Chris Hogan, NE 17 19
Jordy Nelson, GB 16 19
T.Y. Hilton, IND 16 19
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 15 20
Doug Baldwin, SEA 15 18
Michael Crabtree, OAK 14 17
Stefon Diggs, MIN 13 17
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 13 16
Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 13 15
Brandin Cooks, NE 13 15
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 13 15
Devin Funchess, CAR 12 14
Tyreek Hill, KC 12 14
Adam Thielen, MIN 11 15
Will Fuller, HOU 11 12
Jarvis Landry, MIA 10 13
Davante Adams, GB 10 12
DeVante Parker, MIA 10 12
Golden Tate, DET 9 13
Pierre Garcon, SF 8 11
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10
Amari Cooper, OAK 8 10
DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10
Marvin Jones, DET 7 9
John Brown, ARI 7 8
Randall Cobb, GB 6 8
Terrelle Pryor, WAS 6 8
Sammy Watkins, LAR 6 7
Danny Amendola, NE 5 8
Marqise Lee, JAC 5 7
Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7
Nelson Agholor, PHI 5 7
Rishard Matthews, TEN 5 7
Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 6
Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 28 31
Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22
Travis Kelce, KC 15 17
Hunter Henry, LAC 11 14
Jimmy Graham, SEA 10 12
Evan Engram, NYG 8 10
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 8 10
Cameron Brate, TB 8 10
Jordan Reed, WAS 7 8
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8
Delanie Walker, TEN 6 8
Charles Clay, BUF 5 7
Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Tom Brady, NE 20 40
Deshaun Watson, HOU 19 38
Drew Brees, NO 18 36
Dak Prescott, DAL 15 30
Cam Newton, CAR 14 28
Carson Wentz, PHI 13 26
Kirk Cousins, WAS 13 26
Matt Ryan, ATL 11 22
Russell Wilson, SEA 10 20
Alex Smith, KC 9 18
Philip Rivers, LAC 9 18
Jameis Winston, TB 9 18
Marcus Mariota, TEN 9 18
Carson Palmer, ARI 8 16
Andrew Luck, IND 8 16
Matthew Stafford, DET 7 14
Derek Carr, OAK 7 14
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

