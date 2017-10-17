Fantasy Football Week 7: Should you deal Adrian Peterson? Our Trade Value Chart shows what you can get for him

What is the Trade Chart?

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR Le'Veon Bell, PIT 41 44 Kareem Hunt, KC 39 42 Devonta Freeman, ATL 39 41 Leonard Fournette, JAC 38 40 Todd Gurley, LAR 37 40 Melvin Gordon, LAC 35 38 Jordan Howard, CHI 31 33 LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 23 26 Doug Martin, TB 22 24 C.J. Anderson, DEN 21 23 Jay Ajayi, MIA 21 22 Mark Ingram, NO 18 20 Joe Mixon, CIN 17 19 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 16 20 Lamar Miller, HOU 16 18 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 14 17 Carlos Hyde, SF 14 16 Adrian Peterson, ARI 14 14 DeMarco Murray, TEN 13 14 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 13 13 Tevin Coleman, ATL 12 14 Alvin Kamara, NO 11 14 Ty Montgomery, GB 11 13 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 11 11 Ameer Abdullah, DET 9 11 Aaron Jones, GB 9 11 Mike Gillislee, NE 9 9 Derrick Henry, TEN 9 9 Duke Johnson, CLE 8 10 Bilal Powell, NYJ 8 10 David Johnson, ARI 8 9 Rob Kelley, WAS 8 8 James White, NE 7 11 Chris Thompson, WAS 7 10 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 7 9 Darren McFadden, DAL 7 8 Alfred Morris, DAL 7 7 Javorius Allen, BAL 6 8 Tarik Cohen, CHI 6 7 Frank Gore, IND 6 7 Matt Breida, SF 6 7 Alex Collins, BAL 6 6 Marlon Mack, IND 5 6 Orleans Darkwa, NYG 5 6 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 5 6 Giovani Bernard, CIN 5 6 Jamaal Charles, DEN 5 6 D'Onta Foreman, HOU 5 6 Dion Lewis, NE 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR A.J. Green, CIN 37 40 Antonio Brown, PIT 37 40 Mike Evans, TB 34 37 Julio Jones, ATL 28 31 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 27 31 Michael Thomas, NO 25 28 Keenan Allen, LAC 20 24 Dez Bryant, DAL 19 21 Chris Hogan, NE 17 19 Jordy Nelson, GB 16 19 T.Y. Hilton, IND 16 19 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 15 20 Doug Baldwin, SEA 15 18 Michael Crabtree, OAK 14 17 Stefon Diggs, MIN 13 17 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 13 16 Kelvin Benjamin, CAR 13 15 Brandin Cooks, NE 13 15 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 13 15 Devin Funchess, CAR 12 14 Tyreek Hill, KC 12 14 Adam Thielen, MIN 11 15 Will Fuller, HOU 11 12 Jarvis Landry, MIA 10 13 Davante Adams, GB 10 12 DeVante Parker, MIA 10 12 Golden Tate, DET 9 13 Pierre Garcon, SF 8 11 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10 Amari Cooper, OAK 8 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10 Marvin Jones, DET 7 9 John Brown, ARI 7 8 Randall Cobb, GB 6 8 Terrelle Pryor, WAS 6 8 Sammy Watkins, LAR 6 7 Danny Amendola, NE 5 8 Marqise Lee, JAC 5 7 Cooper Kupp, LAR 5 7 Nelson Agholor, PHI 5 7 Rishard Matthews, TEN 5 7 Sterling Shepard, NYG 5 6 Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 28 31 Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22 Travis Kelce, KC 15 17 Hunter Henry, LAC 11 14 Jimmy Graham, SEA 10 12 Evan Engram, NYG 8 10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 8 10 Cameron Brate, TB 8 10 Jordan Reed, WAS 7 8 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8 Delanie Walker, TEN 6 8 Charles Clay, BUF 5 7 Greg Olsen, CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks