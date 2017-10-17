Fantasy Football Week 7: Should you deal Adrian Peterson? Our Trade Value Chart shows what you can get for him

What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| Le'Veon Bell, PIT
| 41
| 44
| Kareem Hunt, KC
| 39
| 42
| Devonta Freeman, ATL
| 39
| 41
| Leonard Fournette, JAC
| 38
| 40
| Todd Gurley, LAR
| 37
| 40
| Melvin Gordon, LAC
| 35
| 38
| Jordan Howard, CHI
| 31
| 33
| LeSean McCoy, BUF
| 26
| 29
| Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
| 23
| 26
| Doug Martin, TB
| 22
| 24
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 21
| 23
| Jay Ajayi, MIA
| 21
| 22
| Mark Ingram, NO
| 18
| 20
| Joe Mixon, CIN
| 17
| 19
| Christian McCaffrey, CAR
| 16
| 20
| Lamar Miller, HOU
| 16
| 18
| Jerick McKinnon, MIN
| 14
| 17
| Carlos Hyde, SF
| 14
| 16
| Adrian Peterson, ARI
| 14
| 14
| DeMarco Murray, TEN
| 13
| 14
| Marshawn Lynch, OAK
| 13
| 13
| Tevin Coleman, ATL
| 12
| 14
| Alvin Kamara, NO
| 11
| 14
| Ty Montgomery, GB
| 11
| 13
| LeGarrette Blount, PHI
| 11
| 11
| Ameer Abdullah, DET
| 9
| 11
| Aaron Jones, GB
| 9
| 11
| Mike Gillislee, NE
| 9
| 9
| Derrick Henry, TEN
| 9
| 9
| Duke Johnson, CLE
| 8
| 10
| Bilal Powell, NYJ
| 8
| 10
| David Johnson, ARI
| 8
| 9
| Rob Kelley, WAS
| 8
| 8
| James White, NE
| 7
| 11
| Chris Thompson, WAS
| 7
| 10
| Wendell Smallwood, PHI
| 7
| 9
| Darren McFadden, DAL
| 7
| 8
| Alfred Morris, DAL
| 7
| 7
| Javorius Allen, BAL
| 6
| 8
| Tarik Cohen, CHI
| 6
| 7
| Frank Gore, IND
| 6
| 7
| Matt Breida, SF
| 6
| 7
| Alex Collins, BAL
| 6
| 6
| Marlon Mack, IND
| 5
| 6
| Orleans Darkwa, NYG
| 5
| 6
| Jonathan Stewart, CAR
| 5
| 6
| Giovani Bernard, CIN
| 5
| 6
| Jamaal Charles, DEN
| 5
| 6
| D'Onta Foreman, HOU
| 5
| 6
| Dion Lewis, NE
| 5
| 6
Wide receivers
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 37
| 40
| Antonio Brown, PIT
| 37
| 40
| Mike Evans, TB
| 34
| 37
| Julio Jones, ATL
| 28
| 31
| DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
| 27
| 31
| Michael Thomas, NO
| 25
| 28
| Keenan Allen, LAC
| 20
| 24
| Dez Bryant, DAL
| 19
| 21
| Chris Hogan, NE
| 17
| 19
| Jordy Nelson, GB
| 16
| 19
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 16
| 19
| Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
| 15
| 20
| Doug Baldwin, SEA
| 15
| 18
| Michael Crabtree, OAK
| 14
| 17
| Stefon Diggs, MIN
| 13
| 17
| Demaryius Thomas, DEN
| 13
| 16
| Kelvin Benjamin, CAR
| 13
| 15
| Brandin Cooks, NE
| 13
| 15
| Alshon Jeffery, PHI
| 13
| 15
| Devin Funchess, CAR
| 12
| 14
| Tyreek Hill, KC
| 12
| 14
| Adam Thielen, MIN
| 11
| 15
| Will Fuller, HOU
| 11
| 12
| Jarvis Landry, MIA
| 10
| 13
| Davante Adams, GB
| 10
| 12
| DeVante Parker, MIA
| 10
| 12
| Golden Tate, DET
| 9
| 13
| Pierre Garcon, SF
| 8
| 11
| Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
| 8
| 10
| Amari Cooper, OAK
| 8
| 10
| DeSean Jackson, TB
| 8
| 10
| Marvin Jones, DET
| 7
| 9
| John Brown, ARI
| 7
| 8
| Randall Cobb, GB
| 6
| 8
| Terrelle Pryor, WAS
| 6
| 8
| Sammy Watkins, LAR
| 6
| 7
| Danny Amendola, NE
| 5
| 8
| Marqise Lee, JAC
| 5
| 7
| Cooper Kupp, LAR
| 5
| 7
| Nelson Agholor, PHI
| 5
| 7
| Rishard Matthews, TEN
| 5
| 7
| Sterling Shepard, NYG
| 5
| 6
| Martavis Bryant, PIT
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| Player
| STND
| PPR
| Rob Gronkowski, NE
| 28
| 31
| Zach Ertz, PHI
| 19
| 22
| Travis Kelce, KC
| 15
| 17
| Hunter Henry, LAC
| 11
| 14
| Jimmy Graham, SEA
| 10
| 12
| Evan Engram, NYG
| 8
| 10
| Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ
| 8
| 10
| Cameron Brate, TB
| 8
| 10
| Jordan Reed, WAS
| 7
| 8
| Kyle Rudolph, MIN
| 6
| 8
| Delanie Walker, TEN
| 6
| 8
| Charles Clay, BUF
| 5
| 7
| Greg Olsen, CAR
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
| Player
| 1QB
| 2QB
| Tom Brady, NE
| 20
| 40
| Deshaun Watson, HOU
| 19
| 38
| Drew Brees, NO
| 18
| 36
| Dak Prescott, DAL
| 15
| 30
| Cam Newton, CAR
| 14
| 28
| Carson Wentz, PHI
| 13
| 26
| Kirk Cousins, WAS
| 13
| 26
| Matt Ryan, ATL
| 11
| 22
| Russell Wilson, SEA
| 10
| 20
| Alex Smith, KC
| 9
| 18
| Philip Rivers, LAC
| 9
| 18
| Jameis Winston, TB
| 9
| 18
| Marcus Mariota, TEN
| 9
| 18
| Carson Palmer, ARI
| 8
| 16
| Andrew Luck, IND
| 8
| 16
| Matthew Stafford, DET
| 7
| 14
| Derek Carr, OAK
| 7
| 14
