Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 164 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Puka Nacua (ankle) is out for Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which makes Atwell and Jordan Whittington sleepers and potential No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Davante Adams will need help against the Jaguars, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I like Atwell as the best replacement option. In 2024, when Nacua and Cooper Kupp dealt with injuries, Atwell had four games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. Whittington has four games in his two-year career with at least four targets, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of them. Both should be top targets for Matthew Stafford with Nacua out.

Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 356 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 We could see the Raiders throwing a lot in this game as the Chiefs are heavy favorites at home, and Tucker has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for Las Vegas, ahead of Jakobi Meyers. Tucker has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and we know he has huge upside after he scored 40.9 PPR points in Week 3 at Washington. I would only use Tucker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but he should continue to be a top target for Geno Smith, especially with Brock Bowers (knee) out in this game.

Josh Reynolds WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 72 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Reynolds is a good flier in deeper leagues with the Jets down Garrett Wilson (knee) in Week 7 against the Panthers. Reynolds hasn't done much this season with a season-high of 7.9 PPR points in Week 5 against Dallas, but Justin Fields will need someone to help Mason Taylor and Breece Hall in the passing game, which makes Reynolds someone to consider in deeper formats. Wilson averages over nine targets per game, so Reynolds could be a surprise contributor against Carolina, which has allowed a receiver to score at least 16.1 PPR points in each of the past three weeks.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 234 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Doubs only had five catches for 55 yards in Week 6 against Cincinnati, but he had nine targets. And he now has 17 targets in his past two games, so he should continue to get fed from Jordan Love against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, and Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Matthew Golden as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had three catches for 86 yards on five targets and two carries for 16 yards against the Bengals in Week 6.

Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -4.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 D.J. Moore (groin) is expected to play in Week 7 against the Saints, but we don't know if he's 100 percent after spending time in the hospital after the Week 6 win at Washington. That could give Burden more playing time against the Saints. Burden just had season highs in targets (four) and receptions (four) against the Commanders, and he finished with 51 yards, which was second on the team behind D'Andre Swift. The Saints have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points in the same game twice this season, with Seattle in Week 3 and New England in Week 6. I can see Rome Odunze and Burden doing that in Week 7 if Moore is limited.

Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 196 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is out in Week 7 against the Patriots, which should put Ayomanor in prime position to soak up targets from Cam Ward. Van Jefferson could also benefit with Ridley out, but Ayomanor has more upside. He has two games this season with at least 13.8 PPR points, and the Patriots have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. Ayomanor is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7.

Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA CLE -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 48 REYDS 240 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Jeudy has been a huge disappointment so far this season and scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he just had 13 targets in Week 6 at Pittsburgh and finished with five catches for 43 yards. But I like his chances to perform well in Week 7 against Miami, especially if David Njoku (knee) is out. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and Jeudy has faced Miami in each of the past two seasons and scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing.