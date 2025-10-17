Fantasy Football Week 7 Sleepers: Bo Nix looks to rebound vs. Giants and re-enter low-end starter territory
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 7
We've been waiting all season for Jalen Coker (quadriceps) to make his NFL debut, and it's expected to happen in Week 7 at the Jets. Coker should be considered a sleeper in all leagues, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.
There could be some rust coming off his quadriceps injury, which put him on injured reserve for six weeks. But he reportedly looked great in practice this week, and he should be in a prominent role for the Panthers opposite Tetairoa McMillan.
This week, Bryce Young might have to lean on Coker with McMillan likely seeing a lot of Jets standout cornerback Sauce Gardner. That scenario has worked out well for several secondary receivers against the Jets already this season, as guys like Calvin Austin III (17.0 PPR points), Emeka Egbuka (14.5 PPR points), and Ryan Flournoy (18.4 PPR points) have benefitted with Gardner shadowing the No. 1 receivers on those teams.
Last year as a rookie, Coker averaged 10.8 PPR points in his final four games, but I expect him to do better than that in his sophomore campaign. And his path to success starts this week against the Jets now that he's back in action.
Week 7 Sleepers
Sleepers
Bo Nix QB
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Nix falls into sleeper territory because he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past four games, and he's coming off a down performance in Week 6 against the Jets in London with 15.4 Fantasy points. But I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Giants at home. In his past 10 games at home, going back to last year, Nix averages 26.7 Fantasy points. And the Giants have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points, including two on the road with Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott. Nix should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Love was a disappointment in Week 6 against Cincinnati with just 16.9 Fantasy points, but I expect him to bounce back against the Cardinals, who just allowed 26.5 Fantasy points against Daniel Jones in Week 6. Love scored 32.3 Fantasy points in his last road game at Dallas in Week 4, and he scored 33.6 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6 last year. Love should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Mac Jones QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The matchup against the Falcons won't be easy. Atlanta is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and Marcus Mariota in Week 4 scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Falcons, who limited Josh Allen to 19 Fantasy points in Week 6. But the 49ers are No. 2 in most pass attempts in the NFL, and Jones has scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of four starts for Brock Purdy (toe). Jones gets George Kittle (hamstring) back this week, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues at home.
Kimani Vidal RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We found out in Week 6 at Miami that Vidal will be the replacement for Omarion Hampton (ankle), and Vidal is worth using as a No. 2 running back or flex in all leagues in Week 7 against the Colts. Against Miami, Vidal had 18 carries for 124 yards and three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown on four targets. By comparison, Hassan Haskins was held to six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 9 yards on one target. Vidal should continue in the lead role, and Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in every game this season. He probably won't perform as well as he did against the Dolphins since Miami's defense is abysmal, but this matchup against the Colts is still favorable enough to trust Vidal in all leagues.
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
I had high expectations for Mark in Week 5 at Baltimore in his last game, but he only managed seven carries for 24 yards and no catches on one target. The week before against Tennessee, Marks had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Nick Chubb played better against the Ravens, which hurt Marks, but he should get back on track in Week 7 at Seattle. The Seahawks are No. 1 in most receptions (43) allowed to running backs and No. 2 in receiving yards (344) behind only Dallas. Six running backs against Seattle have scored at least 6.8 PPR points against this defense with just their receiving totals alone. I like Marks as a high-end flex, with his value slightly better in PPR.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Allgeier has done a nice job of being productive in tandem with Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier is worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 7 at San Francisco. He's scored at least 10.8 PPR points in three of the past four games, and the 49ers run defense could struggle this week in the first game without star middle linebacker Fred Warner (ankle). Robinson is my No. 1 running back this week given the matchup, but I like Allgeier as a flex, especially since he has at least 10 carries in all but one game this year.
NE New England • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There's a chance for Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson to both perform well in Week 7 against the Titans, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I'd love for Henderson to get an extended look in this matchup. For the season, 10 running backs have scored at least 8.1 PPR points against Tennessee, and Henderson and Stevenson would be flex options if they reached that total. Unfortunately, Henderson and Stevenson have only scored 8.1 PPR points or more just twice this season, but this could be their time to shine. I would start Stevenson over Henderson if given the choice, but I'm hopeful for Henderson to start his breakout campaign in this game.
Tutu Atwell WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Puka Nacua (ankle) is out for Week 7 against Jacksonville in London, which makes Atwell and Jordan Whittington sleepers and potential No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Davante Adams will need help against the Jaguars, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I like Atwell as the best replacement option. In 2024, when Nacua and Cooper Kupp dealt with injuries, Atwell had four games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each outing. Whittington has four games in his two-year career with at least four targets, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in three of them. Both should be top targets for Matthew Stafford with Nacua out.
Tre Tucker WR
LV Las Vegas • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We could see the Raiders throwing a lot in this game as the Chiefs are heavy favorites at home, and Tucker has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for Las Vegas, ahead of Jakobi Meyers. Tucker has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and we know he has huge upside after he scored 40.9 PPR points in Week 3 at Washington. I would only use Tucker as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but he should continue to be a top target for Geno Smith, especially with Brock Bowers (knee) out in this game.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Reynolds is a good flier in deeper leagues with the Jets down Garrett Wilson (knee) in Week 7 against the Panthers. Reynolds hasn't done much this season with a season-high of 7.9 PPR points in Week 5 against Dallas, but Justin Fields will need someone to help Mason Taylor and Breece Hall in the passing game, which makes Reynolds someone to consider in deeper formats. Wilson averages over nine targets per game, so Reynolds could be a surprise contributor against Carolina, which has allowed a receiver to score at least 16.1 PPR points in each of the past three weeks.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Doubs only had five catches for 55 yards in Week 6 against Cincinnati, but he had nine targets. And he now has 17 targets in his past two games, so he should continue to get fed from Jordan Love against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, and Doubs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Matthew Golden as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he just had three catches for 86 yards on five targets and two carries for 16 yards against the Bengals in Week 6.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
D.J. Moore (groin) is expected to play in Week 7 against the Saints, but we don't know if he's 100 percent after spending time in the hospital after the Week 6 win at Washington. That could give Burden more playing time against the Saints. Burden just had season highs in targets (four) and receptions (four) against the Commanders, and he finished with 51 yards, which was second on the team behind D'Andre Swift. The Saints have allowed a pair of receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points in the same game twice this season, with Seattle in Week 3 and New England in Week 6. I can see Rome Odunze and Burden doing that in Week 7 if Moore is limited.
TEN Tennessee • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is out in Week 7 against the Patriots, which should put Ayomanor in prime position to soak up targets from Cam Ward. Van Jefferson could also benefit with Ridley out, but Ayomanor has more upside. He has two games this season with at least 13.8 PPR points, and the Patriots have allowed eight receivers to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. Ayomanor is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 7.
Jerry Jeudy WR
CLE Cleveland • #3
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jeudy has been a huge disappointment so far this season and scored 9.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row. He's yet to score a touchdown, and he just had 13 targets in Week 6 at Pittsburgh and finished with five catches for 43 yards. But I like his chances to perform well in Week 7 against Miami, especially if David Njoku (knee) is out. The Dolphins have allowed a receiver to score at least 13.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and Jeudy has faced Miami in each of the past two seasons and scored at least 13.1 PPR points in each outing.
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) won't play in Week 7 at Detroit, but we expect that Mike Evans (hamstring) will return. Shepard, Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson all have the chance to step up this week for the Buccaneers and Fantasy managers, and all three should be considered sleepers in the majority of leagues. I'll lean toward Shepard being the best since he's scored at least 11.9 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he should play the most. Kameron Johnson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the 49ers in Week 6, in the game Egbuka was injured, and Tez Johnson had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets in that game. The Lions are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, which is why any of these three receivers could be viable in Week 7. If you're desperate for a receiver this week, then look at Shepard, Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson, in that order, as fliers given the matchup.
Mason Taylor TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Taylor should be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Jets in Week 7 with Garrett Wilson (knee) out, and this is a great matchup against Carolina. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys have already scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Carolina, including Trey McBride, Hunter Henry, Darren Waller, and Jake Ferguson. Taylor was bad in Week 6 against Denver in London with one catch for 2 yards on one target, but prior to that, he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two games in a row against Miami and Dallas. He should bounce back in a big way in this game at home.
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Ertz snapped out of a three-game slump with a solid effort against the Bears in Week 6 with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Prior to Week 6, Ertz had combined for 12.9 PPR points in his previous three games. Ertz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 7 against Dallas, and the Cowboys have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, including Dallas Goedert, Tucker Kraft, and Mason Taylor.
Evan Engram TE
DEN Denver • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Engram is playing well, coming into Week 7 against the Giants with at least 9.9 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Jets. He has at least six targets in three games in a row, and the Broncos should feature Evans in this matchup, which is a revenge game against the team that drafted him. It also helps that the Giants have allowed three tight ends to score at least 11.6 PPR points, including Zach Ertz, Jake Ferguson, and Dallas Goedert. I like Evans as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Buccaneers will be without Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) this week, which should allow Otton to play a prominent role alongside Mike Evans. While the other receivers of Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, and Kameron Johnson have a big opportunity as well, we've seen Otton step up lately with at least 10.1 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Lions will be without standout defensive back Brian Branch (suspension) in this game, and Detroit has allowed two tight ends to score at least 13.8 PPR points in the past four games, with Mark Andrews in Week 3 and Travis Kelce in Week 6. I like Otton as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
Kicker
- Joshua Karty (at JAC)
- Jason Myers (vs. HOU)
- Eddy Pineiro (vs. ATL)