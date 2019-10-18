Fantasy Football Week 7 Sleepers: Trying to fill the Patrick Mahomes gap plus lineup and DFS options

The initial report on Patrick Mahomes is that he's going to miss at least three weeks with the right knee injury he suffered Thursday night in Denver, according to the NFL Network. With that in mind, Fantasy managers with Mahomes should start planning for a replacement option.

If there was a semblance of a silver lining to this injury, it's that it happened Thursday night, so you have a chance to beat the waiver wire prior to Week 8. You can now find someone on your roster who is expendable and stash a quarterback -- if you don't have a capable backup already.

For our waiver wire recommendations, we always look at players owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports, and here are the quarterbacks with the best matchups for Week 8: Sam Darnold at JAC (46 percent ownership), Gardner Minshew vs. NYJ (60 percent), Teddy Bridgewater vs. ARI (27 percent), Mason Rudolph vs. MIA (22 percent) and Ryan Tannehill vs. TB (8 percent).

Now, there are other quarterbacks who could be on your waiver wire that have great matchups as well, including Matthew Stafford vs. NYG (77 percent) and Kirk Cousins vs. WAS (74 percent), and they would be at the top of my list. But let's focus on the guys who are more likely available in most leagues.

Darnold has the chance to help you in Week 8 and beyond. He faces a Jaguars defense in Week 8 that has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, but they just traded standout quarterback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams.

Darnold scored 23 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Dallas in his first game since Week 1 because of mono. He has a tough matchup in Week 7 against New England, but he has long-term appeal beyond Week 8.

After playing the Jaguars, he gets Miami in Week 9, the Giants in Week 10, Washington in Week 11, Oakland in Week 12, Cincinnati in Week 13 and Miami again in Week 14. That's a dream schedule, and Darnold could definitely keep your Fantasy team afloat for a playoff run if you don't have Mahomes.

Minshew should have the chance to play well in Week 7 at Cincinnati, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of six games this season. He would be facing a Jets defense in Week 8 that allows an average of 17.0 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, pending their matchup with Tom Brady this week.

Minshew doesn't have the long-term appeal of Darnold since he plays Houston in Week 9 before a bye in Week 10. By then, Nick Foles (collarbone) could be back, and Minshew might be on the bench by Week 11.

Bridgewater is in a similar situation since he might not be starting much longer for the Saints with Drew Brees (thumb) pushing for an early return. But I expect Bridgewater to start in Week 8 against Arizona, and the Cardinals allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks prior to Week 7.

Bridgewater plays at Chicago in Week 7, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of four starts in place of Brees. If Bridgewater does remain the starter as expected against Arizona, he would be among my favorite streaming options to replace Mahomes as a one-week flier.

It seems like Rudolph will be the starter for the Steelers in Week 8 against Miami after Pittsburgh's bye. Rudolph suffered a concussion in Week 5 against Baltimore and was out in Week 6 against the Chargers.

A matchup against the Dolphins has been great for all quarterbacks heading into Week 7 since they allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Rudolph is a great streamer in Week 8, but then he faces Indianapolis in Week 9 and the Rams in Week 10.

As for Tannehill, we'll see how he does in his first start in place of Marcus Mariota in Week 7 against the Chargers. Assuming he keeps the job in Week 8, he would have a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points.

Tannehill would then face Carolina in Week 9 and Kansas City in Week 10, but I would only look at Tannehill as a one-week replacement with his matchup in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Clearly, the hope is Mahomes is back sooner rather than later, but you should prepare now while you can. And here are some quarterbacks you can find now on the waiver wire who should be able to help you in Week 8 and potentially beyond.

Now, let's take a look at the sleepers for Week 7, as well as some DFS lineup suggestions on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 7 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 1412 RUYDS 16 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.6 Minshew had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against New Orleans with four Fantasy points, but he should bounce back this week against the Bengals. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Cincinnati have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for this game. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -1 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 674 RUYDS 3 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 16 Brissett had his worst Fantasy performance in Week 5 at Kansas City in the Colts last outing before their bye. Prior to that, he had scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to three of the past four opposing quarterbacks, and it would be great for Brissett if this game turns into a shootout. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 15th OWNED 83% YTD Stats PAYDS 920 RUYDS 6 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 Garoppolo hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, and he only has one game with more than 20 points, which was Week 2 against the Bengals. But this should be a good outing for him against the Redskins, who have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points. I'm willing to roll the dice on Garoppolo as a streamer this week.

Running backs Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Aaron Jones should be considered a must-start running back for Week 7 against the Raiders, but Williams also has the chance to be at least a flex option this week. In the past two full games he played against Denver in Week 2 and Detroit in Week 6, Williams has at least 14 total touches in each game. He has two games in his past three full outings with at least 12 PPR points, and he could be heavily involved in the passing game with Davante Adams (toe), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) hurt. Against the Lions, Williams had four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on five targets, while Jones also had four catches for 13 yards on seven targets. Williams could be great in this matchup against Oakland, especially if given a prominent role. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 83% RUYDS 127 REC 6 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 You'll want to keep an eye on the injury report for the Rams with Todd Gurley (quad) and Malcolm Brown (ankle) both banged up. If both are out and Henderson starts then consider him a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Falcons, who have allowed five running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards in the past four games. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 30th OWNED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 11 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Sanders has picked up his production in the passing game of late with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he's benefitting with Darren Sproles (quad) out. The Cowboys are third in receptions allowed to running backs this year with 41 catches to the position, so Sanders is worth starting as a PPR flex this week. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 39th OWNED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 The Cardinals might have found something they like with Edmonds as a complementary option to David Johnson, and Edmonds has 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his past two games. His role in the passing game could be vital since the Giants have allowed at least five receptions to running backs in each of the past four games. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Alvin Kamara (ankle) is hurt, which could put Murray in a prominent role. If Kamara is out then Murray would be a must-start running back in all leagues. And while the matchup is tough against the Bears, they just lost a key member of their defensive line with Akiem Hicks (elbow) going to injured reserve. If Kamara plays, Murray is just a low-end flex option, but Murray could be solid in all formats if he gets the chance to start in Week 7. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Singletary is back this week after being out for the past three games with a hamstring injury. And he should return to his role as a complementary option to Frank Gore, with about 10-12 total touches. Singletary should have the chance to do damage in that role since he scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games he played, and the Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Wide receivers Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 Lazard could have an increased role for the Packers in Week 7 against Oakland if Adams, Valdes-Scantling and Allison are out. In Week 6 against Detroit, Lazard stepped up down the stretch with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if any of the Packers' top receivers are healthy, but Lazard could be needed against the Raiders as a valuable asset for Aaron Rodgers. It also helps that Oakland allows the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Dante Pettis WR SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 20th OWNED 88% REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Beasley is averaging 10.8 PPR points per game for the season, but he has three games with at least 12 PPR points on the year. This week, he's facing a Dolphins defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which would be good news for all of Buffalo's receivers, especially John Brown and Beasley. I like Beasley as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 26 REYDS 131 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Tate just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Baltimore with five catches for 91 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and it doesn't appear like A.J. Green (ankle) will return in Week 7 against Jacksonville. I plan on using Tate as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who no longer have Ramsey on their roster. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 170 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Auden Tate didn't improve as much as I expected in the first game without John Ross (shoulder) in Week 5 against Arizona, but he was still productive, scoring the first touchdown of his career. He had three catches for 26 yards on six targets with it, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row. He's locked into a prominent role until A.J. Green (ankle) returns opposite Tyler Boyd, and Tate should be viewed as a solid No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 6. The Ravens are one of three teams with at least 1,000 receiving yards allowed to receivers, along with Tampa Bay and the Giants. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Slayton saw a season-high eight targets in Week 6 at New England in the first game without Sterling Shepard (concussion), and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four outings. With Shepard likely out again in Week 7 against the Cardinals, Slayton should have the chance for a big role in a prime matchup. He's worth using as a potential No. 3 receiver, and the Cardinals have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in the past four games. Now, Patrick Peterson is back from his six-game suspension, but I expect him to focus more on Golden Tate and not Slayton, allowing him the chance for a quality outing. Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Humphries should benefit with Tannehill starting for Mariota given Tannehill's track record of leaning on his slot receivers. With Corey Davis and A.J. Brown not being dominant outside options, Tannehill could use Humphries as a valuable weapon in the middle of the field. He just matched his season high in catches in Week 6 at Denver with six, and that could be something to build on, especially against the Chargers. Humphries is worth using in three-receiver PPR leagues this week.

Tight ends Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 The Texans want to get their tight ends more involved, and it's shown over the past two weeks, especially for Fells. He has nine targets in his past two games for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has a good matchup in Week 7 against the Colts, who have allowed at least 11 PPR points to Austin Hooper, Foster Moreau, Darren Waller and Travis Kelce in their past three games. Fells is a great streaming option for Week 7. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 122 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Knox had a bad game in Week 5 at Tennessee with three PPR points, but he averaged 11.5 PPR points in his previous two outings and has been averaging four targets per game in his past four games. His matchup in Week 7 against Miami is favorable just because the Dolphins are bad, but they have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. Still, I'd use Knox as a streamer for Week 7 just because of his matchup with Miami. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 All the Rams had a bad game in Week 6 against San Francisco, so you can disregard Everett's poor stat line with two catches for 9 yards on five targets. He was actually second on the team in targets behind Cooper Kupp, so he should still continue to be involved in the offense, and this is a good matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games.

Week 4 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Matt Ryan ($6,300) vs. LAR

RB - Dalvin Cook ($8,000) at DET

RB - Leonard Fournette ($7,000) at CIN

WR - Auden Tate ($4,500) vs. JAC

WR - Adam Humphries ($3,400) vs. LAC

WR - Allen Lazard ($3,000) vs. OAK

TE - Austin Hooper ($5,300) vs. LAR

FLEX - David Johnson ($7,800) at NYG

DST - Bills ($4,300) vs. MIA

There are a lot of cheap receivers you can use on DraftKings this week under $5,000 who I expect to be productive. The three I went with here are Tate, Humphries and Lazard, but I also like D.K. Metcalf ($4,800), Cole Beasley ($4,700), Mohamed Sanu ($4,600), Dante Pettis ($4,100), Darrius Slayton ($4,100), Duke Williams ($4,100) and Zay Jones ($3,100).

It's risky to use three of these guys in one lineup, but this allows you to play a top-tier quarterback like Ryan and three stud running backs in Cook, Fournette and Johnson. I stacked Ryan with Hooper, and I was able to afford the No. 1 DST with the Bills.

If any of those receivers hit, and the stud players perform as expected, then I should be in great shape.

FanDuel

QB - Jared Goff ($7,800) at ATL

RB - Dalvin Cook ($8,300) at DET

RB - Latavius Murray ($5,300) at CHI

WR - Cooper Kupp ($7,800) at ATL

WR - T.Y. Hilton ($7,600) vs. HOU

WR - Will Fuller ($6,300) at IND

TE - Evan Engram ($6,800) vs. ARI

FLEX - Allen Lazard ($4,500) vs. OAK

DST - Bills ($5,500) vs. MIA

The two cheaper options I went with here are Lazard and Murray, who I expect to start for the Saints with Alvin Kamara (ankle) likely out. I don't love the matchup for Murray at Chicago, but his role in the passing game should help his total yards, with Kamara catching at least six passes in three of the past four games.

I'm stacking Goff with Kupp, and I expect the Rams to have a big bounce-back game at Atlanta this week. Hilton has dominated the Texans in his career, and he has three touchdowns and four games with at least 100 receiving yards in his past five meetings with Houston.

Fuller dropped three potential touchdowns last week at Kansas City, but he has 25 targets in his past two games and should remain heavily involved at the Colts. And Engram faces a Cardinals defense that allows the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, making him almost a must play where possible.