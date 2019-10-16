Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Josh Allen, Frank Gore, John Brown face all-time great matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in Week 7 against the historically inept Dolphins defense.
For many years, we used to have a section at the end of this column called "Full Disclosure." The idea was for me to hold myself accountable for all the calls I made the previous week – right or wrong. We've gotten away from that the past two seasons, but I think it's worth revisiting, at least from time to time. It's not a bad idea to review your performance and be transparent when you make a mistake, or you can highlight when you get something right.
And I went to the extreme on both ends of the spectrum in Week 6.
Our Start of the Week, Kyler Murray, was awesome as the No. 3 quarterback. I also called the No. 1 quarterback in Matt Ryan, the No. 2 PPR receiver in Terry McLaurin and the No. 2 PPR tight end in Austin Hooper.
Some other good calls, including the sleepers, were starting Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde, Chase Edmonds and Auden Tate. I also said to sit, among others, JuJu Smith-Schuster, LeSean McCoy and Matt Breida.
But I had some big misses as well. Among them were saying to start Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew and Jared Goff, a trio that combined for 19 Fantasy points. I also said to sit Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz, who were in the top seven for quarterbacks in Week 6.
Along with that, I missed badly on three sit receivers in Stefon Diggs, Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate. Diggs was the No. 1 PPR receiver in Week 6, Jeffery was No. 5 and Tate was No. 8.
As Fantasy analysts, we're going to have our share of positive and negative calls, especially if you don't state the obvious. It's the nature of the business. The goal is to get our predictions right more than wrong, and hopefully that's what you've typically found here.
Now, it's on to a new week, and our objective, as always, is to make your Fantasy lineups successful for Week 7. I'd love to guarantee only good calls, but that's impossible.
However, we'll always shoot for perfection, and maybe this is the week that actually happens.
Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Start of the Week
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Let's do something a little different this week and highlight three players from the same team as co-Starts of the Week. The setup is fantastic for Josh Allen, Frank Gore and John Brown from the Bills in their matchup against Miami at home.
Allen has been up and down as a Fantasy quarterback this season. He only has two games with at least 20 Fantasy points in the five games he's played, and he's averaging just 17.6 Fantasy points per game. But he should take advantage of the Dolphins as most quarterbacks have, as opposing quarterbacks are averaging 28.8 Fantasy points against them. Only Case Keenum failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Dolphins (he had 19), but every quarterback has multiple touchdowns.
In two games against Miami last year, Allen combined for 77 Fantasy points. He had 455 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in those two outings, along with 230 rushing yards and two scores. It's doubtful he'll run to that extent this week, but he does have at least eight Fantasy points with his rushing totals alone in three games this year. I'm confident Allen will be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7, and he could challenge to be a top five guy if things go right.
Gore is also set up for a big performance against his former team in the revenge game. Even with Devin Singletary (hamstring) expected to return this week after being out for the past three games, I still expect Gore to be the primary running back, though Singletary should be considered a sleeper.
Gore has at least 16 total touches in four games in a row, and he's averaging 12.3 PPR points over that span. The Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have either scored or gained 100 total yards against Miami in just five games. Gore is a No. 2 running back with top-10 upside in this matchup.
For Brown, he's having a solid first year in Buffalo, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. However, he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of five games this season, and he should have a breakout game this week.
The Dolphins allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which allowed Terry McLaurin to go off for four catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and hopefully Brown will follow suit.
I also like Cole Beasley as a sleeper this week, but Allen, Gore and Brown should be stars. It's the first time I've ever used three players as co-Starts of the Week, so this should be fun to see if all three deliver against the Dolphins.
- I'm starting Allen over: Tom Brady (at NYJ), Aaron Rodgers (vs. OAK), Daniel Jones (vs. ARI), Dak Prescott (vs. PHI), Philip Rivers (at TEN)
- I'm starting Gore over: Kerryon Johnson (vs. MIN), Melvin Gordon (at TEN), Joe Mixon (vs. JAC), Sony Michel (at NYJ), David Montgomery (vs. NO)
- I'm starting Brown over: Tyler Lockett (vs. BAL), Keenan Allen (at TEN), Brandin Cooks (at ATL), Stefon Diggs (at DET), Kenny Golladay (vs. MIN)
Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray should stay hot this week against the Giants, who have allowed every quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points except for Washington's duo of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in Week 4. Murray has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including 59 points in his past two outings against Cincinnati and Atlanta. Murray could once again challenge to be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones gets a good matchup just in time for his reinforcements to come back from injury with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Evan Engram (knee) on track to play in Week 7 against Arizona. We'll see if Sterling Shepard (concussion) can also play, joining Golden Tate. Jones has struggled since his 37-point outing in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, combining for 32 Fantasy points in his past three games against Washington, Minnesota and New England. The Cardinals are third in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 4 (15 points) and Andy Dalton in Week 5 (22 points) failed to score at least 32 points against this defense. Jones is a great streaming option for this week.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Wentz has been great as a Fantasy quarterback this season, and he did well in a tough matchup in Week 6 at Minnesota with 24 points. Two of his best games have now come on the road in tough spots with his performance against the Vikings and his 25 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 4. He should keep it up against the Cowboys this week, and Dallas just struggled with Sam Darnold last week when he scored 23 Fantasy points. In his past four games against Dallas, Wentz is averaging 250.3 passing yards with nine touchdowns and one interception.
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Goff is overdue for a big game, and the matchup against the Falcons should be exactly what he needs. Only Miami allows more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Falcons, and five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 points, including Deshaun Watson and Murray combining for 85 points in the past two games. Goff had one Fantasy point at home last week against San Francisco and has just two games with more than 20 points all season, but this should be his breakout performance against a bad Atlanta defense.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Prescott might not have his No. 1 receiver this week with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up, but that shouldn't stop you from starting him against the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense is that bad, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 24 Fantasy points in six games. Prescott has at least 25 Fantasy points in four of six games also, and he should lean on Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten if Cooper is out. In two games against the Eagles last year, Prescott combined for 52 Fantasy points.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against New Orleans with four Fantasy points, but he should bounce back this week against the Bengals. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Cincinnati have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for this game.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brissett had his worst Fantasy performance in Week 5 at Kansas City in the Colts' last outing before their bye. Prior to that, he had scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to three of the past four opposing quarterbacks, and it would be great for Brissett if this game turns into a shootout.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Garoppolo hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, and he only has one game with more than 20 points, which was Week 2 against the Bengals. But this should be a good outing for him against the Redskins, who have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points. I'm willing to roll the dice on Garoppolo as a streamer this week.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I've been advocating for Dalton as a streaming option for the past two weeks, and it's brought back mixed results. He had 22 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 5, but he scored just 13 points at Baltimore in Week 6. This week, it's hard to count on him against the Jaguars, even with Jalen Ramsey no longer on the team. In the past two games without Ramsey, Jacksonville has allowed a combined 29 Fantasy points against Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater, and Dalton should produce similar results. Dalton's offensive line has been a problem all year, and the Jaguars should be able to put plenty of pressure on him this week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Rivers has struggled in his past two games with a combined 22 Fantasy points over that span, with the lowlight being four points against Denver in Week 5. He likely won't bounce back this week against the Titans on the road. Tennessee allows just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has scored more than 21 points against them this year. The offensive line for the Chargers has been a problem for Rivers, and he's only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darnold was fantastic in Week 6 against Dallas with 23 Fantasy points. It was his first game since Week 1 because of his bout with mono, and he surprised many people with his performance against the Cowboys. But while the Dallas defense is good, the New England defense is on a different level. The Patriots allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Daniel Jones in Week 6 threw a touchdown pass against this defense for the season. Along with that, New England has 14 interceptions, which leads the NFL.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford does not have a good track record against the Vikings, and he will be hard to trust this week, even at home. In his past five meetings with Minnesota, Stafford is averaging 201.2 passing yards per game with three touchdowns, one interception and two fumbles. He has three games over that span without a touchdown, and he could have another bad outing this week. While the Vikings did allow 24 Fantasy points against Wentz last week, the previous four quarterbacks against them each scored fewer than 19 Fantasy points. Stafford also has just one game with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past four games.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Cousins has turned the corner over the past two games with a combined 59 Fantasy points against the Giants and Eagles. He's taken advantage of great matchups, and hopefully he can do the same here. I'm skeptical, however, and the Lions allow just 19.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. I can see Cousins playing well, but not having a big Fantasy outing, with Dalvin Cook doing the heavy lifting. He's still worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I don't see him scoring more than 20 Fantasy points for the third week in a row.
Running Backs
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Phillip Lindsay is an obvious starter against the Chiefs, who have been a disaster against running backs all season. But Freeman should be considered at least a flex option, if not more. Only Miami allows more rushing yards per game to opposing running backs than Kansas City at 136.3, and four running backs in a row have gained at least 100 rushing yards against the Chiefs, with five total touchdowns over that span. Freeman and Lindsay continue to split snaps, but Freeman has yet to score a touchdown. He does have at least four catches in four of his past five games, and he has three games with at least 11 PPR points over that span. A breakout game is coming, and it could happen this week. I'm excited for Freeman on Thursday night.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Coleman is averaging 14 PPR points in the past two games he's played since missing two games with an ankle injury. He has 34 carries and two catches over that span, and he's scored in both games. While Matt Breida is splitting time with Coleman, it's Coleman who is playing more snaps and working near the goal line. I like Breida as a sleeper this week, but Coleman is a must-start running back in all leagues. And in full disclosure, I considered Coleman as the Start of the Week. Washington has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games, and Coleman should have the chance for another quality outing on the road.
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
After a slow start, Freeman has picked up his performance of late, especially in the passing game. He's scored at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 15 PPR points with his receiving totals alone in each game over that span. He dominated touches in Week 6 at Arizona with 19 carries for 88 yards, along with three catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on three targets, so hopefully he's separated himself from Ito Smith for the time being. And this week, he's facing a Rams defense that has allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past four games.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I doubted Jacobs in his last game against Chicago in Week 5 in London, and he made me look bad with a dominant performance. I won't doubt him again any time soon. He had 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a career-high three catches for 20 yards on three targets. His involvement in the passing game has picked up of late with five catches for 49 yards in his past two games on five targets, and hopefully that continues to improve. And this week, he's facing a Packers defense that has allowed a running back to score in each of the past five games, with eight total touchdowns over that span.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
White is tough to trust in non-PPR leagues, but he should continue to do well in PPR. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 23 catches on 28 targets over that span. His role could potentially expand in the passing game with Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) banged up, although Dorsett is expected to play. Still, White is facing a Jets defense that has struggled with pass-catching running backs. Six running backs this season have already scored at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone, including Rex Burkhead in Week 3 when White was out due to a personal reason. Burkhead had six catches for 22 yards against the Jets on seven targets, and that production should go to White, especially with Burkhead (foot) still hurt. I like White as a solid No. 2 running back in PPR and a flex option in non-PPR leagues.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
You'll want to keep an eye on the injury report for the Rams this week with Todd Gurley (quad) and Malcolm Brown (ankle) both banged up. If both are out and Henderson starts, consider him a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Falcons, who have allowed five running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards in the past four games.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Sanders has picked up his production in the passing game of late with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he's benefitting with Darren Spoles (quad) out. The Cowboys are third in receptions allowed to running backs this year with 41 catches to the position, so Sanders is worth starting as a PPR flex this week.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals might have found something they like with Edmonds as a complementary option to David Johnson, and he has 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his past two games. His role in the passing game could be vital since the Giants have allowed at least five receptions to running backs in each of the past four games.
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Alvin Kamara (ankle) is hobbled, which could put Murray in a prominent role. If Kamara is out, Murray would be a must-start running back in all leagues. And while the matchup is tough against the Bears, they just lost a key member of their defensive line with Akiem Hicks (elbow) going to injured reserve. If Kamara plays, Murray is just a low-end flex option, but Murray could be solid in all formats if he gets the chance to start in Week 7.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
We're hoping that Singletary returns this week after being out for the past three games with a hamstring injury. If that happens, he should return to his role as a complementary option to Frank Gore, with about 10 total touches. Singletary should have the chance to do damage in that role since he scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games he played, and the Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Montgomery was a big letdown in Week 5 against Oakland in London when he was the Start of the Week. He had 11 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 11 yards on one target. I don't see him doing much better against the Saints this week, and New Orleans is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Along with that, the Bears just placed guard Kyle Long (hip) on injured reserve, and Chicago's offensive line has been struggling. Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) could also be out again, and this is a tough matchup for Chase Daniel as well. I'm trying to avoid most of the Bears players this week, including Montgomery, who is just a flex option at best.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The offensive line woes in Cincinnati are proving too much for Mixon to overcome, and his Fantasy production is suffering. He has yet to rush for a touchdown this season, and he has just one receiving score. He's coming off a dismal game at Baltimore with eight carries for 10 yards, as well as two catches for 29 yards on three targets, and I consider him just a flex option this week against Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have been bad against the run at times this year (see Christian McCaffrey in Week 5), they also have been stout against Derrick Henry, the Denver guys and Kamara. This could be another bad week for Mixon, even at home.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
The Denver defense was absolutely gashed by Leonard Fournette in Week 4, but things have changed in a big way since then. In the past two games against the Chargers and Titans, the Broncos have shut down Melvin Gordon (12 carries for 31 yards) and Henry (15 carries for 28 yards), and McCoy could struggle again behind a bad offensive line. He's combined for eight PPR points in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Houston, and he's now averaging 5.8 PPR points in the four games where Damien Williams has played. I like Williams better than McCoy in PPR, but both are flex options at best.
Kenyan Drake RB
MIA Miami • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I liked Drake as a flex option in Week 6 against Washington, and he delivered his best performance of the year with 13 PPR points. But it's hard to trust him against the Bills, even as a flex option. He's now sharing time with Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage, and Drake is still searching for his first touchdown of the season. Buffalo has struggled against the run this year, but that shouldn't matter against Miami and Drake. It's time to put him back on your bench after he was helpful in Week 6 in a much more favorable situation.
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Washington interim coach Bill Callahan wanted to focus on the run in his first game at Miami in Week 6, and it paid off for Peterson. He had his best game of the year with 23 carries for 118 yards, as well as two catches for 18 yards on two targets. Maybe his role in the passing game will improve with Chris Thompson (toe) hurt, but it's hard to trust Peterson this week against the 49ers. San Francisco has smashed opposing ground games and has yet to allow a touchdown to a running back this season, including matchups with Mixon, James Conner and Nick Chubb. I doubt Peterson is the one to crack the code, and he's barely a flex option in most formats this week.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
As you can see with most of the sit running backs we're talking about here, the offensive line concerns are hard for many of these standout running backs to overcome, including Gordon. The Chargers are banged up along the offensive line, and Gordon has found little running room in the two games he's played since holding out to start the season. Against Denver and Pittsburgh, Gordon has 20 carries for 49 yards and no touchdowns, as well as seven catches for 37 yards on 10 targets. Now, Gordon could fall into the end zone against the Titans, who have allowed a running back to score in two of the past three games. But I'm concerned about his production, and I'd only use Gordon as a flex option at best. As for Austin Ekeler, he's still worth starting in PPR leagues, but the return of Hunter Henry could be tough for Ekeler to produce at a high level on a consistent basis moving forward.
Wide Receivers
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was concerned about Chark last week with his matchup against the Saints, and he had his worst game of the season with seven PPR points on three catches for 43 yards, with seven targets. He should bounce back in a big way against the Bengals, who are without their top cornerback in Dre Kirkpatrick (knee). The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, but Chark and Gardner Minshew should be successful in this game, with Chark a must-play at receiver in all leagues.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Like Chark, Gallup had his worst game of the season in Week 6 at the Jets, scoring just eight PPR points. But this week he gets the chance to bounce back in a big way since the Eagles can't stop anyone and allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Gallup could get a boost in targets with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up. Gallup scored at least 12 PPR points in his first three games, the Eagles and have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. You should feel confident going back to Gallup in all your lineups this week.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Cooks has now gone four games in a row without scoring a touchdown, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points in his past two outings against Seattle and San Francisco. He's due for a breakout performance, and it should happen this week against the Falcons, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, behind only the Eagles and Giants. I like all three Rams receivers this week, with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Cooks all ranked as starters in every league. Now, it's doubtful all three will have a good game, but I'm counting on Cooks to end his scoreless streak in this matchup on the road.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see what happens with the Rams secondary now that they have Jalen Ramsey after a trade with the Jaguars, but I still like Ridley as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored the past two games against Houston and Arizona, and he has the ability to stay hot when he's rolling like this. The nice thing for Ridley is he's had consistent targets with 22 over his past three outings, and he's only had one bad game so far this year when he's gotten at least six targets, which was Week 4 against the Titans when he scored one PPR point. I expect this game to be high-scoring, so Ridley has the chance for a big week at home.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Every time I expect Jeffery to have a bad game he surprises me, so I'm not going to fight it anymore. He should be started in all leagues, especially this week against the Cowboys. Jeffery has scored at least 11 PPR points in all four healthy games he's been able to play, and he scored a touchdown in each of the past two meetings with the Cowboys in Dallas. The Cowboys struggled with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder last week, and hopefully Jeffery will do the same in a game that could be high-scoring. He's worth trusting as a high-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues this week.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Lazard could have an increased role for the Packers in Week 7 against Oakland if Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both out. In Week 6 against Detroit, Lazard stepped up down the stretch with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if Adams or Allison return, but Lazard could be needed against the Raiders as a valuable asset for Aaron Rodgers. It also helps that Oakland allows the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year.
Dante Pettis WR
SF San Francisco • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pettis is starting to see his playing time rise, and he just had a season-high six targets in Week 6 at the Rams. With Deebo Samuel (groin) hurt, his targets could increase even more, and Pettis has a great matchup in Week 7 at Washington. The Redskins allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so Pettis is worth using in all three-receiver leagues this week.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley is averaging 10.8 PPR points for the season, but he has three games with at least 12 PPR points on the year. This week, he's facing a Dolphins defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which would be good news for all of Buffalo's receivers, especially John Brown and Beasley. I like Beasley as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tate just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Baltimore with five catches for 91 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and it doesn't appear like A.J. Green will return in Week 7 against Jacksonville. I plan on using Tate as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who no longer have Jalen Ramsey.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're waiting to find out if Dorsett will play this week against the Jets, but it looks likely he'll be out there. And with Josh Gordon (knee) banged up, the Patriots could lean on Dorsett, who had at least 18 PPR points in two of his first three games. One of those games was in Week 3 against the Jets, when Dorsett had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, so hopefully the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 6 isn't a problem.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Robinson has a tough matchup this week against the Saints and likely cornerback Marcus Lattimore, who has helped limit Cooper (five catches for 48 yards), Mike Evans (no catches) and Chark (three catches for 43 yards) in the past three games. Robinson has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including a season-high 28 points in his past outing against Oakland in Week 5, but I would only consider him a No. 3 receiver at best this week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson was a star in Week 6 against the Cowboys with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but he should struggle this week against New England and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Sam Darnold didn't play in the first meeting for these teams in Week 3 at New England because of mono, so take that into account, but Anderson was held to three catches for 11 yards on five targets. And in his past five meetings with the Patriots, Anderson has just 13 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns. I would avoid Anderson and likely Jamison Crowder in all leagues this week.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders is expected to play Thursday night against the Chiefs despite dealing with a knee injury, but I'm not sure you want to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. His production has tailed off dramatically of late with a combined two Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Chargers and Titans, although he was hurt against Tennessee in Week 6. Still, he has just one game with more than three Fantasy points since Week 2, and Courtland Sutton has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. With Sanders at less than 100 percent and not playing well of late, it's safer to avoid him if possible this week.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tate is the lone receiver to score against the Patriots this year when he had six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 6 on nine targets. It will be interesting to see what his encore performance is this week against the Cardinals, who could use Patrick Peterson to shadow him, especially if Sterling Shepard (concussion) remains out. Along with that, Tate's targets could decline now that Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are expected to play. I'll still use Tate as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but Peterson's return, along with Barkley and Engram playing, could make it tough for him to be productive in Week 7.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'm nervous about Jones and Kenny Golladay playing at a high level this week with their matchup against the Vikings. Golladay is easier to trust given his production so far this season, but consider him a low-end starter in all leagues against Minnesota. For Jones, he's been too inconsistent to say he's a solid play against a difficult opponent. He has one game this season with more than 10 PPR points and three games with nine points or less, including a three-point outing in Week 6 at Green Bay. Jones should only be used as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin has been a star this year, and he comes into this matchup with San Francisco having scored five touchdowns in five games. He just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Miami with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and it's hard to sit him, even in a tough matchup. But this 49ers defense is legit, and they have shut down Odell Beckham (two catches for 27 yards), Kupp (four catches for 17 yards), Cooks (three catches for 18 yards) and Woods (no catches) in the past two games. McLaurin's speed can be an issue for this secondary, but I would only start him as a high-end No. 3 receiver instead of a must-start option given the matchup, even at home.
Tight End
OAK Oakland • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waller is a better PPR tight end than a non-PPR option since he's still looking for his first touchdown, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of five games this year. He has at least seven targets in four of those games, and Derek Carr should continue to lean on him, especially if Tyrell Williams (foot) is still out. The Packers are tough against tight ends, but Waller's potential volume is worth buying into this week, especially in PPR.
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Welcome back, Hunter Henry. In his first game since hurting his knee in Week 1, Henry had eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 6 against Pittsburgh. He now faces a Titans defense that has struggled with tight ends all season, and a tight end has either scored or gained at least 100 receiving yards against Tennessee in five of six games this year. Henry should have the chance for a solid encore performance in Week 7 on the road.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Witten should benefit with an uptick in targets if Amari Cooper (thigh) is out. Cooper was hurt in Week 6 at the Jets, and Witten had a season-high in targets (seven), catches (five) and yards (57). He also had a touchdown called back due to a penalty, and he was targeted in the end zone on the failed two-point conversion to tie the game when Dak Prescott had to throw the ball too soon because he was under pressure. Witten is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues if Cooper is out this week.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Texans want to get their tight ends more involved, and it's shown over the past two weeks, especially for Fells. He has nine targets in his past two games for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has a good matchup in Week 7 against the Colts, who have allowed at least 11 PPR points to Austin Hooper, Foster Moreau, Waller and Travis Kelce in their past three games. Fells is a great streaming option for Week 7.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Knox had a bad game in Week 5 at Tennessee with three PPR points, but he averaged 11.5 PPR points in his previous two outings and has been averaging four targets per game in his past four games. His matchup in Week 7 against Miami is favorable just because the Dolphins are bad, but they have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. Still, I'd use Knox as a streamer for Week 7 just because of his matchup with Miami.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
All the Rams had a bad game in Week 6 against San Francisco, so you can disregard Everett's poor stat line with two catches for 9 yards on five targets. He was actually second on the team in targets behind Cooper Kupp, so he should still continue to be involved in the offense, and this is a good matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games.
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Ebron is not worth trusting as a starter in most leagues. He has two games this season with more than seven PPR points, and it was the two games where he scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Tennessee and Week 4 against Oakland. He has yet to top three catches or 50 yards in any game, and Houston is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. I would rather use Jack Doyle as a low-end starter, especially in PPR, if you're deciding between both Colts tight ends this week.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
It's great that Cook has scored in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, but he's still not posting huge stats otherwise. In those games against the Buccaneers and Jaguars, he's combined for just seven catches for 78 yards on nine targets, and now he's dealing with an ankle injury prior to facing the Bears. Chicago also comes into this game having not allowed a tight end to score since Week 1, and the Bears held Waller to his worst game of the season in Week 5 with four catches for 39 yards on five targets. I'm not buying back into Cook this week even though he's scored in his past two games.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hockenson had another rough outing in Week 6 against Green Bay, and he dropped another touchdown, which has become problematic. He finished the game with four catches for 21 yards on six targets, and he's now scored six PPR points or less in three or his past four games. The Vikings have yet to allow a tight end to score this season, including matchups with Austin Hooper, Graham, Waller and Zach Ertz. Now, Hooper (16 PPR points) and Waller (26 PPR points) did do plenty of damage with their receptions and yards, but it's hard to expect that from Hockenson this week. He's a No. 2 Fantasy tight end at best in Week 7.
Jimmy Graham TE
GB Green Bay • #80
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Graham has failed to take advantage of a great situation the past two games with Davante Adams (toe) out, and it's hard to trust him this week, even in a good matchup. The Raiders have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends, including Travis Kelce, Ebron and Doyle, but Graham has just one touchdown in his past five games. In the two games without Adams against Dallas and Detroit, Graham has combined for five catches for 58 yards on eight targets. I can understand if you want to give him one more chance against Oakland, but most of you are probably fed up. As such, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy option this week against the Raiders.
DST
Jaguars (at CIN) – 12.7 projected points
- Titans (vs. LAC)
- Packers (vs. OAK)
- Cardinals (at NYG)
Cowboys (vs. PHI) – 5.9 projected points
KICKERS
JAC Jacksonville • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
NE New England • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...