Watch Now: GEICO: Week 6 Name That Player ( 12:38 )

I have two father-son Fantasy football leagues with my older boys, who are 8 and 6. My 2-year-old isn't quite ready for the competition yet, but he might be soon based on his interest level in watching football.

The 6-year-old is having a great season so far in a 14-team league. We're 4-2 with the most points, and our team might have fared better if we played Matt Ryan over Ben Roethlisberger in Week 6. We had a tough loss to one of his best friends, but hopefully we can rebound this week.

The 8-year-old has managed our team to a 3-3 start in a 12-team league, but it's been a struggle. We made some questionable decisions with our roster and lineup early in the season, but hopefully we're headed in the right direction with a two-game winning streak.

I wanted to mention these teams for a reason: Playing in them with my sons has been some of the most fun I've had playing Fantasy Football for over 20 years. We're seven weeks into the season, and many of you are consumed with making the right lineup decisions and might get upset when a player disappoints you. But hopefully you're still having fun.

So even if your Fantasy team has been a struggle this year, maybe make a trade to shake things up. Try something different. Or just send a text or email to one of your friends and talk some trash. Make a wacky bet. You might lose, but who cares? The season can get long, and we sometimes forget that Fantasy Football is a game you play mostly with your friends. Enjoy it. And obviously it's not bad if you win as well.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 28 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1195 RUYDS 55 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 26.3

All the talk this week has been about a rookie quarterback, but I'm not talking about Tua Tagovalioa taking over in Miami. We'll get more into that in Week 8 when the Dolphins come off their bye and Tagovailoa makes his first NFL start against the Rams.

This is about Justin Herbert. He's been great as the starter for the Chargers, and he should have another big week against the Jaguars. This is the week where he'll get his first NFL win. While he's started 0-4 against the Chiefs, Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints, he's been awesome as a Fantasy quarterback. He's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of those outings, and he's averaging 299 passing yards a game. He should be great against Jacksonville coming off a bye.

Keenan Allen should be fine after leaving Week 5 with back spasms, and Herbert should connect with Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry for plenty of production. The Jaguars have been abused by quarterbacks most of this year, as Ryan Tannehill in Week 2, Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3 and Deshaun Watson in Week 5 all had multiple touchdowns against this defense. Watson, Philip Rivers (Week 1) and Joe Burrow (Week 4) also had at least 300 passing yards.

My only fear with Herbert is the Chargers run game gets going and the Jaguars offense doesn't show up, leaving him with minimal attempts since he's averaged 35 passes a game. But I still trust Herbert as a must-start Fantasy quarterback this week, and he's ranked No. 7 behind only Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

It might be too soon to put him in that class of Fantasy quarterbacks, but his first four starts have been impressive. And now he gets a great matchup at home against the Jaguars to keep showcasing his skills. He should be the talk of the rookie quarterbacks this week.

Week 7 Prep: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire | Biggest Questions | Trade Values Chart | Cut List | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ATL -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1843 RUYDS 31 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.8 Welcome back, Julio Jones. With Jones back on the field, Ryan looked like a star Fantasy quarterback again in Week 6 at Minnesota. Jones has now played three full games this year, and Ryan has scored at least 28 Fantasy points in all of them. In the three games where Jones was out or limited with a hamstring injury, Ryan combined for 32 Fantasy points. Ryan should again have another big game against Detroit at home in Week 7, and he has top-five upside in this matchup. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 871 RUYDS 225 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.4 Newton has been under 20 Fantasy points for each of his past two games after averaging 30.0 Fantasy points in his first two outings, but I'm expecting a bounce-back performance this week. The 49ers have struggled with running quarterbacks this season, as Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz have each rushed for at least 37 yards, including Murray and Wentz finding the end zone. That bodes well for Newton, who had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 6. He should have one of his better outings this week, and I'm starting him again in all formats. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 59 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.7 Stafford had a letdown in Week 6 at Jacksonville with just 13 Fantasy points, but this game could be a shootout against the Falcons. Teddy Bridgewater had 313 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against Atlanta, and that's the worst performance against this defense all season from an opposing passing attack. Prior to Week 6, Stafford averaged 25.0 Fantasy points in his previous two outings, and I expect him to be in that range in Week 7. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1178 RUYDS 7 TD 11 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.8 Roethlisberger only scored 12 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Cleveland, but before that he had at least 22 points in each of his first four games. He should get back on track this week against the Titans, who have struggled with quarterbacks all season, including Gardner Minshew, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson each scoring at least three touchdowns. Roethlisberger should have plenty of success taking apart this secondary in Tennessee. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1617 RUYDS 87 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Burrow has passed for at least 300 yards in four of his past six games, including Week 2 at Cleveland when he had his best game of the season with 316 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added 19 rushing yards. He only has two games with more than 16 Fantasy points this year, but I like him as a low-end starter against the Browns. It could be great for Burrow moving forward if A.J. Green plays like he did against the Colts last week, joining Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as standout playmakers for a young quarterback on the rise.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1401 RUYDS 171 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.8 Wentz won't have Miles Sanders (knee) or Zach Ertz (ankle) this week, but he does get back Lane Johnson (ankle) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), which is a plus. Wentz has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he went for 325 yards and two touchdowns last year against the Giants at home. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1676 RUYDS 121 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.5 Bridgewater struggled against the Bears as expected last week with eight Fantasy points, but he averaged 27.0 Fantasy points in the two games prior to Week 6. I expect another 20-point outing against the Saints, who have allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least three touchdowns. Kyle Allen QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -PK O/U 46 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 354 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.8 If you're desperate for someone in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, consider Allen this week with his matchup against the Cowboys. He just scored 19 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 6, and Dallas has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score multiple touchdowns.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1682 RUYDS 101 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.4 Jaguars coach Doug Marrone hinted that he could consider benching Minshew if the team continues to struggle, and Minshew has thrown an interception in four of his past five games coming into Week 7. The potential of that happening, along with the Chargers getting standout pass rusher Melvin Ingram (knee) back, should make you concerned about starting Minshew in most Fantasy leagues this week. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -PK O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 377 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Dalton struggled in his first start in place of Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 6 against the Cardinals with 12 Fantasy points, despite attempting 54 passses. He had two interceptions, and his offensive line was a disaster. It's going to be a struggle for Dalton with the Dallas offensive line in shambles due to injury, and I can't trust him this week against Washington. He's only worth using in two-quarterback leagues this week. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAR -6 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1570 RUYDS 39 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.1 Goff scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 6 at San Francisco, and he's now scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. This is a tough matchup for Goff against the Bears, who have not allowed multiple touchdowns to a quarterback all season, including matchups with Stafford, Ryan and Tom Brady. Chicago also has five interceptions compared to four passing touchdowns allowed in six games. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 735 RUYDS 17 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.2 In the two games Garoppolo has finished this season, he has scored at least 22 Fantasy points, including 28 points against the Rams in Week 6. But I'm expecting him to struggle at New England this week in the revenge game against the Patriots. While New England has allowed three quarterbacks to score multiple touchdowns this season, only Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have been above 20 Fantasy points. Garoppolo is only worth starting in two-quarterback or Superflex leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 34 TD 11 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.4 This is a tough matchup for Carr since the Buccaneers just completely dominated Aaron Rodgers in Week 6, holding him to 160 passing yards and two interceptions. Herbert in Week 4 is the lone quarterback with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers, including matchups with Drew Brees and Rodgers. I'll consider Carr more of a bust alert than an outright sit since he comes into Week 7 having scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of four games. But I'm not confident in Carr having a quality outing given the quality of his opponent.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT TEN -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1368 RUYDS 77 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 28.6 Tannehill has been the starter for the Titans for the past 15 games in the regular season going back to last year, and he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in 13 of them. He's been extremely consistent, including some huge games of late with at least 35 Fantasy points in two games prior to Week 7. But I'm concerned about Tannehill with left tackle Taylor Lewan (ACL) out against the Steelers, who have an elite pass rush. And Jonnu Smith (knee) is less than 100 percent as well. Tannehill is still worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I'd be cautious about starting him this week against the Steelers.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV TB -3 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 17 REYDS 84 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 Let's hope Leonard Fournette (ankle) stays on the sideline for another week -- and maybe the rest of the season -- because it has been great for Jones. He has three games in a row with at least 106 rushing yards, as well as 11 catches on 16 targets over that span. He has also scored two touchdowns, and he's living up to the expectations we had for him prior to Fournette signing in Tampa Bay. This week, Jones gets a tasty matchup against the Raiders, who are top three in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Las Vegas has allowed eight total touchdowns to the position in just five games. Even if Fournette is active this week, I would still start Jones with confidence, and I consider him a top 10 running back in all formats. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 20 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 In the past three games since Tarik Cohen (ACL) went down, Montgomery is averaging 13.3 PPR points per game. He has 14 catches on 19 targets over that span, and he just had 23 total touches in Week 6 at Carolina. Now, he hasn't run the ball well in those three outings with 39 carries for 114 yards (2.9 yards per carry), but the Bears will continue to lean on him as a workhorse, which is great. The Rams haven't allowed a running back to score since Week 2, but they've given up at least five catches to running back groups in five of six games this year. Those catches could be key for Montgomery in PPR this week. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 84 REC 7 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 The last time we saw Jackson in Week 5 at New Orleans in the first game without Austin Ekeler (hamstring), he looked great with 15 carries for 71 yards, along with five catches for 23 yards on six targets. Jackson will continue to share work with Joshua Kelley in Week 7 against Jacksonville, and Kelley should be considered a sleeper. But if Jackson comes close to 20 total touches again this week, he should be awesome. The Jaguars have allowed six running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season. D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 16.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 16 REYDS 131 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.8 I should have made Swift the Start of the Week in Week 6 instead of Alexander Mattison based on the bold prediction I had for him on Sunday's Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ. I said Swift would rush for over 100 yards and score against the Jaguars, and he finished with 14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 7 yards on four targets. It just made sense for the Lions to give him more work after their bye, and the matchup was fantastic. I like the matchup again this week at Atlanta for Swift, who played at Georgia, and the Falcons allow the second-most receptions to running backs on the year. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -PK O/U 46 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 19 REYDS 147 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 The Cowboys run defense has struggled all season, especially over the past three games against Cleveland, the Giants and Arizona. Over that span, Dallas has allowed 502 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 83 carries. This should be a good week for Washington to lean on Gibson, who has struggled the past two games against the Rams and Giants. He had a three-game scoring streak prior to that, and he should be able to find the end zone again in Week 7 against the Cowboys. You can also use J.D. McKissic as a sleeper in PPR this week since he comes into Week 7 with 19 catches on 22 targets in his past three outings.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 67 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Scott gets the chance for an increased workload with Miles Sanders (knee) hurt, and hopefully he beats up on the Giants this week like he did in two games against them in 2019 when he combined for 48 PPR points. He should be considered a high-end flex in this matchup, and Corey Clement can also be used as a desperation play in deeper leagues. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 18 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.1 White has been great the past two games against Kansas City and Denver with 15 catches for 103 yards on 17 targets, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Cam Newton this week. While he doesn't have a touchdown yet this year, White is worth starting in all PPR leagues as at least a flex given his involvement in the passing game. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 19 REYDS 135 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Edmonds watched as Kenyan Drake went off against the Cowboys in Week 6 and only had six total touches (one catch), but I expect his involvement in the passing game to increase this week given the expected game flow against Seattle. The Seahawks are also among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs, and Edmonds had 10 catches on 12 targets in two games prior to Week 6. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -13 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 58 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 The Bills will hopefully give Moss more work now that he's back from the toe injury that sidelined him for three games prior to Week 6, and Devin Singletary wasn't dominant in Moss' absence. Moss also scored in Week 1 against the Jets on a reception, so hopefully he can find the end zone again in the rematch. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 45th YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 4 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 The Jets will hopefully start giving Perine more work than Frank Gore this week against the Bills, and Perine did OK in Week 6 at Miami with seven carries for 27 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards on three targets. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in five of six games this year, so hopefully Perine gets his first NFL touchdown this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 17 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 I'm OK with McKinnon as a flex option this week against the Patriots since Raheem Mostert (ankle) is out, and McKinnon had 37 PPR points during the two games Mostert missed with a knee injury in Week 3 at the Giants and Week 4 against the Eagles. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues (McKinnon had 10 catches on 12 targets in the two games without Mostert), but this isn't a good matchup at New England. The Patriots have allowed just two rushing touchdowns in their past 21 regular season games, and we could see San Francisco give JaMychal Hasty or Jeff Wilson (calf) more work than expected in tandem with McKinnon. New England also is among the league leaders in fewest receptions allowed to running backs this year. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 I liked Harris a lot going into last week against the Broncos, but he only had six carries for 19 yards, along with one catch for 14 yards. Game flow was bad for Harris with the Patriots chasing points, and we'll see what happens this week against the 49ers. San Francisco has allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs on the season, and Darrell Henderson's 88 rushing yards in Week 6 were the most allowed by the 49ers on the year. Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Bell is expected to make his debut with the Chiefs this week, but don't plan on using him in most Fantasy leagues. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should still dominate touches, and we'll see if Bell even plays ahead of Darrel Williams. Eventually, we could see Bell play a prominent role for the Chiefs, but don't count on him doing much in Week 7 as long as Edwards-Helaire is healthy. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 5 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 I like Swift this week against the Falcons, but I would try to avoid Peterson, especially in PPR, since he only has two catches for 28 yards on four targets since Week 1. While he has scored in consecutive games, we should see Swift start taking on more work in this backfield after his breakout game in Week 6. And, even though the Falcons have struggled against running backs this season, they have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to the position and none since Week 2. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 1 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Lindsay did great filling in for Melvin Gordon (illness) last week at New England with 23 carries for 101 yards, but Gordon is expected to return against the Chiefs. And that should mean a shared workload for both running backs. I would expect Gordon to get the majority of touches and work in the passing game, but Lindsay can still be used as a flex option. That said, only two running backs have scored against the Chiefs this season, and I don't want to trust Lindsay if I don't have to with Gordon back on the field.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 478 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 Drake was a star in Week 6 against Dallas with 20 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and it was great to see. But I'm expecting a downturn in production for him this week, and he could struggle if he fails to score. For some reason, the Cardinals are not using Drake in the passing game, and he has two catches for 8 yards on four targets in his past four outings. In the three games this season where Drake hasn't scored (Week 2 against Washington, Week 3 against Detroit and Week 4 at Carolina), he's combined for 21 PPR points. Seattle has allowed three rushing touchdowns this season, but the Vikings are the only team to really have success on the ground against the Seahawks, who held Todd Gurley (56 yards) and Ezekiell Elliott (34 yards) in check. If Drake doesn't find the end zone, this could be a rough game for him, so consider him a low-end starting option at best in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 46 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 19.8 Crowder didn't have a great game in Week 6 at Miami with seven catches for 48 yards, but he had 13 targets. That's now at least 10 targets in all four games he's played this season. He's been fantastic against the Bills of late with three games in a row against Buffalo with at least 20 PPR points, including Week 1 when he had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Crowder is a must-start option in PPR and no worse than a flex in all formats. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 57 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Will Fuller remains the No. 1 receiver for the Texans, but Cooks isn't far behind. And both should be started in all leagues this week against the Packers. In his past two games, Cooks has been on fire with 17 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. Deshaun Watson is leaning on Fuller and Cooks to carry the Houston passing game, and that should continue this week against the Packers. Cooks is a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 24 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 I've been talking about Kirk in the waiver wire column for the past two weeks, and he continues to deliver quality production. Now, it's time to trust him in your lineups as a low-end starter. He's averaging 14.7 PPR points in his past three games, and he has three touchdowns over that span. It helps that he's facing Seattle this week, and the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 48 REYDS 416 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.6 I like all three of Cincinnati's top three receivers this week in Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green, in that order, and Boyd should be considered a quality starter in all formats. Boyd has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, including when he had 20 PPR points in Week 2 at Cleveland with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He also has three touchdowns in his past five games against the Browns going back to 2017. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 51 REYDS 566 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Anderson had a down game for him in Week 6 against Chicago with four catches for 77 yards on five targets, and it's only the second time this season he's failed to get at least eight targets. He still managed 11 PPR points, and I expect him to get closer to his average this week of 16.5 PPR points against the Saints. The Panthers should be chasing points on the road, and Anderson and D.J. Moore should be considered No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -13 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 358 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 7. The lone game this season where he didn't score at least 11 PPR points was Week 1 against the Jets. But with John Brown (knee) banged up, I expect Josh Allen to lean on Beasley for at least six targets, which he has in all but one game this year. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 310 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Patrick has stepped up with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out and has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. In a tough matchup at New England in Week 6, he had four catches for 101 yards on eight targets, and he should have similar success against the Chiefs in Week 7. Another strong game for Patrick could vault him into must-start status in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 356 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.9 Keenan Allen should be fine in Week 7 against the Jaguars after leaving Week 5 at New Orleans with back spasms. In that game against the Saints, Williams and Justin Herbert got hot as Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Herbert went to Williams in some key moments. Hopefully that continues this week, and Williams is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Demarcus Robinson WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 In the first game without Sammy Watkins (hamstring) in Week 6 at Buffalo, Robinson stepped up with five catches for 69 yards on six targets. We'll see if Robinson or Mecole Hardman has the better performance in Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson should now be on your radar if you need a No. 3 receiver in PPR. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 20 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Travis Fulgham will hopefully remain the top receiver for the Eagles even with Jackson coming back from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury. But Fulgham could face a tough matchup with Giants cornerback James Bradberry, and maybe Carson Wentz will give some additional targets to Jackson, especially with Zach Ertz (ankle) out. Jackson is worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -PK O/U 46 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 34 REYDS 371 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Gallup will be hard to trust given the way Andy Dalton looked in Week 6 against Arizona, as well as the offensive line woes for the Cowboys. Gallup also comes into Week 7 with six targets or less in three games in a row, and he's scored just once on the season. He's also been under 30 receiving yards twice in the past three games. I'm still starting Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb this week against Washington, but Gallup is easy to fade given the current circumstances in Dallas with Dak Prescott (ankle) out. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 28 REYDS 194 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 I want to be wrong on this suggestion. I really do. I'm a Smith-Schuster fan and have him on several Fantasy teams, so I'm rooting for him to succeed. But it's hard to ignore the lack of targets and production, and now Diontae Johnson comes back at a time when Chase Claypool is clicking. I'll still start Smith-Schuster in three-receiver leagues, but he's not a must-start option until we see his targets start to rise again. He only has 14 targets in his past three games, he hasn't been above 50 receiving yards since Week 1 and he's averaging a meager 8.4 yards per catch. I'm still hopeful a big year is ahead, but you might have to consider other starting options at this time. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 304 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Sanders was great with Michael Thomas (ankle) out, but now we'll see how he does with Thomas back on the field. We only have a one-game sample size of the two of them together, which was Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and Sanders scored in that game. However, he only had three catches for 15 yards on five targets, and I'm concerned about Sanders seeing a significant downturn in targets, especially since he had 23 in his past two games. The Panthers also have been surprisingly stingy against opposing receivers this year with only four touchdowns allowed to the position. Consider Sanders just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Landry continues to deal with his hip injury from the offseason, and it could be why his production has been limited this year. He's yet to catch a touchdown, and he only has one game with more than 50 receiving yards since Week 1. In Week 2 against the Bengals, Landry had three catches for 46 yards on three targets, but this really isn't about the Cincinnati defense. The Browns will likely try to run the ball as much as possible with Baker Mayfield (ribs) also hurt, and I would try to avoid Landry in most leagues this week. As for Odell Beckham, he's a low-end starting option in all formats for Week 7. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 36 REYDS 302 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Since a standout performance in Week 2 at Seattle when Edelman had eight catches for 179 yards on 11 targets, he's combined for seven catches for 66 yards on 18 targets in three games. He's yet to score a touchdown, and it's hard to trust him in Week 7, even at home. Hopefully, some quality production is coming soon for Edelman, but Cam Newton has proven he doesn't need Edelman to produce at a high level. It's easier to bench Edelman in non-PPR leagues given his always limited touchdown potential, but I'd try to bench him in PPR as well in this matchup against the 49ers.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAR -6 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 45 REYDS 374 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.4 It's hard to bench Kupp and Robert Woods, but I'd be concerned about both in this matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed one touchdown to a receiver this season, and Calvin Ridley in Week 3 is the lone receiver to go over 100 yards. Kupp and Woods should be considered no worse than No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues, but their upside is capped in this matchup. I prefer Woods over Kupp given the diverse way the Rams use Woods, and Kupp is averaging just 8.8 PPR points in the four games when he doesn't score a touchdown.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 14.6 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 35 REYDS 268 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Henry scored his first touchdown with Justin Herbert in Week 5 at New Orleans, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 7 against the Jaguars after the Chargers' bye. Jacksonville has allowed a tight end to score in consecutive games coming into Week 7, and hopefully Henry makes it a three-game scoring streak against the Jaguars. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 197 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Atlanta has been so bad against opposing tight ends that the Falcons haven't allowed a touchdown to the position in two weeks and still lead the NFL with seven touchdowns surrendered to tight ends. Hockenson has scored in each of his past two games and should have the chance to make it three games in a row given the opponent. Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV TB -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 It's hard to ignore Gronkowski's usage over the past two games since O.J. Howard (Achilles) was lost for the season in Week 4. He has 14 targets over that span and finally scored his first touchdown with Tampa Bay in Week 6 against Green Bay. Hopefully he continues to get a healthy amount of targets from Tom Brady this week against the Raiders. So far, two tight ends have at least five targets against Las Vegas — Jared Cook in Week 2 and Travis Kelce in Week 5 — and both have scored.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hooper is finally starting to produce at a high level in his past three games, averaging 11.3 PPR points over that span. He only has one touchdown, so he's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but you should be encouraged by his 23 targets during this stretch. Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 57 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 205 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Fells will benefit again in Week 7 against the Packers if Jordan Akins (ankle) is out again. Akins has been out the past two games with a concussion, and Fells has eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span. The Packers just allowed a touchdown to Gronkowski in Week 6, and Fells could find the end zone again this week. Anthony Firkser TE TEN Tennessee • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT TEN -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Firkser could be a low-end starter if Jonnu Smith (ankle) is out against the Steelers. The matchup is tough since Pittsburgh has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end this year. But the Titans have had a tight end score in all but one game this season, including Firkser in Week 6 against Houston when he had eight catches for 113 yards on nine targets.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAR -6 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 21 REYDS 222 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Higbee scored 28 PPR points in Week 2 at the Eagles. In his other four games combined, he has 31 PPR points. He's been at five targets or less in each game, and he's tough to trust if he doesn't find the end zone. The Bears have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this year, but I'm planning to fade Higbee in most leagues this week. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU GB -3.5 O/U 57 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 18 REYDS 198 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Tonyan missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, and he was hobbled in Week 6 at Tampa Bay. He finished that game with three catches for 25 yards on four targets, and it could be hard for Tonyan to produce at a high level with Davante Adams healthy for the Packers. Keep in mind that all of Tonyan's big games happened when Adams was dealing with a hamstring injury. Tonyan should be considered a low-end starting option at best this week. Greg Olsen TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Olsen hasn't scored since Week 1, and he's been over 35 receiving yards just once over that span. In his last game in Week 5 against Minnesota, Olsen had one catch for 20 yards on one target. The Cardinals have allowed Jesse James in Week 3 and Ian Thomas in Week 4 to score, but they otherwise have been solid against tight ends all season. Olsen should not be used in most leagues in Week 7.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 166 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 It's tough to sit Cook, but this isn't going to be an easy matchup for him against the Panthers. So far this season, Carolina has faced Darren Waller, Gronkowski, Henry, Hayden Hurst and Jimmy Graham. None have scored, and the best any of them could do was Waller and Henry scoring 10 PPR points each. Cook is always a threat to score, but this could be a week to keep him reserved if possible.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Bills (at NYJ): The Jets continue to be the punching bag for opposing DSTs, and the Dolphins had a shutout in Week 6 with three sacks and an interception. We'll see if Sam Darnold (shoulder) can return to action this week, but it won't matter for the Bills DST. In Week 1, Buffalo held the Jets to 17 points with three sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Sleepers

Eagles (vs. NYG): Daniel Jones has an interception in all but one game, and he's been sacked 17 times on the season.

Daniel Jones has an interception in all but one game, and he's been sacked 17 times on the season. Washington (vs. DAL): The Cowboys offensive line is a mess, and Andy Dalton already threw two interceptions in his first start last week against Arizona.

The Cowboys offensive line is a mess, and Andy Dalton already threw two interceptions in his first start last week against Arizona. Chargers (vs. JAC): The Jaguars have scored 16 points or fewer in three of their past four games, and Gardner Minshew has been sacked at least three times in four games this year.

Sit 'Em

Titans (vs. PIT): The Steelers have scored at least 26 points in every game this season, and Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked just eight times on the year. He also has one interception in six games. This should be a bad week for the Titans DST, even at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Badgley K LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 6th Badgley scored just three Fantasy points in his last game in Week 5 at New Orleans, and he's reached double digits in Fantasy points just once this year, back in Week 1. But I'll trust him this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed at least 10 Fantasy points to three kickers in a row.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 55 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 5th Prater has scored 14 and 11 Fantasy points in his past two road games at Arizona in Week 3 and at Jacksonville in Week 6. Hopefully, he continues to play well on the road this week. Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 17th The 49ers have already allowed three kickers in their past five games to make multiple field goals, including Jason Sanders in Week 5 who had five field goals and four PATs. Folk has made multiple field goals in his past two home games. Randy Bullock K CIN Cincinnati • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 18th PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 16th Bullock has scored at least 11 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including Week 2 at Cleveland when he had three field goals and three PATs.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 6.8 K RNK 14th The Seahawks just don't kick field goals. Myers has attempted two field goals on the season. He's made both, along with all 21 of his PATs, but Seattle is all about scoring touchdowns and limiting Myers' attempts. Maybe that changes this week against the Cardinals, but the five-game sample size is enough to avoid Myers in most leagues.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.