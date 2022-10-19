The byes are just plain hurtful this week -- Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts. Add to that injury complications for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Andy Dalton, Sklyer Thompson and P.J. Walker. Whew.
It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you can move in and out of your lineups based on matchups and other factors every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
- More Week 7: Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Trade Values
Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This feels like the perfect landing spot for Prescott to make his return to action after being out since Week 1 with a thumb injury. A home game against the Lions feels like a great opportunity for Prescott to have a big game. The Lions are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 24.6 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith have all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Detroit, and the only quarterback who failed to reach that total was Bailey Zappe in Week 5. Prescott has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three career meetings with the Lions.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith was a backup for the Chargers in 2018, but we won't put this in the revenge game category. He struggled last week as the Start of the Week from a production standpoint since he only scored 11 Fantasy points, but he did run for 48 yards, which is encouraging. This is now the second game in his past three outings with at least 48 rushing yards, and hopefully that continues. This week, he's facing a Chargers defense that has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, but they have also played Davis Mills, Jacoby Brissett and Russell Wilson the past three games. Smith should get back on track this week as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 21 points in three of his past four games. And now coming off a bye in Week 6, he should continue to be a quality starter in all leagues. Speaking of bye weeks, the previous eight games for Carr after a bye in his career he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game. And in his past two meetings with the Texans he has combined for 580 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Houston has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 4, but I'm still fine starting Carr in this spot.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 22 points in two of his past three games. He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 4, and hopefully he can at least replicate that performance in the rematch this week. Tennessee has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and the Titans allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, which is No. 3 in the NFL. Ryan has top-10 upside this week.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Garoppolo could be in line for a big game this week. He has consecutive games with at least 20 Fantasy points heading into Week 7, and he just attempted a season-high 41 attempts in Week 6 at Atlanta when the 49ers were chasing points and couldn't rely on their ground game. The same thing could happen this week against the Chiefs, even at home. And this is a beautiful matchup since Kansas City is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs allow an average of 26.0 Fantasy points per game to the position, and five of six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tagovailoa is cleared to return in Week 7 against the Steelers after being out for the past two games with a concussion, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. This is a good matchup against Pittsburgh, especially if the secondary is still banged up with injuries to cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). The Steelers have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, and Tagovailoa should follow suit now that he's healthy. He could be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again in this matchup.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill only scored 17 Fantasy points in Week 4 at the Colts, but he did throw two touchdown passes. Hopefully he can at least do that again, and he would be a safe fallback option in deeper leagues. Prior to that game, Tannehill had scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Colts in three games in a row. And he has scored at least 35 Fantasy points in two of his past three games coming off a bye. He could end up as a surprise top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup at home.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This has typically been a bad spot for Goff this season when he's on the road against a quality opponent. He played at Minnesota in Week 3 and at New England in Week 5, and he combined for 20 Fantasy points in those two outings. By comparison, in three home games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle, Goff is averaging 31.0 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts in Week 6 is the lone quarterback with 20 Fantasy points against Dallas, including matchups with Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. I would only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota was great in Week 6 against San Francisco with 28 Fantasy points, but that's his lone outing with more than 19 points this season. I like that he ran for at least 50 yards in consecutive games, but he's attempted 26 passes in five games in a row, including a season-low 14 against the 49ers. He might have to throw more this week against the Bengals if the Falcons are chasing points, but Cincinnati has been outstanding against opposing quarterbacks all year. No quarterback has more than 15 Fantasy points against this defense, including Lamar Jackson in Week 5.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields has played better of late as a Fantasy option, scoring 18 points at Minnesota in Week 5 and 19 points against Washington last week. He also attempted a season-high 27 passes against the Commanders, and he has run for at least 47 yards in four games in a row. But he's still waiting to score at least 20 Fantasy points in any game this season, and he now he's dealing with a bad shoulder heading into Week 7. While we expect him to be fine, he's risky as a Superflex or two-quarterback Fantasy option at New England. The Patriots allow an average of just 18.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of six opponents have scored 16 Fantasy points or less against New England. Fields could have a tough time against this defense on Monday night.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Wilson continues to struggle as a Fantasy quarterback, and he's now dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 7 against the Jets. While he should play against the Jets, it's hard to start him in the majority of leagues. He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points and has scored 12 points or less in three outings. There's little reason to trust him now, especially if he's not at 100 percent. And this Jets defense has been outstanding of late, holding three quarterbacks in a row to 14 Fantasy points or less, including Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I had Lawrence in this spot last week, and he proved me wrong by scoring two rushing touchdowns and getting three total scores for 26 Fantasy points. We'll see if he can prove me wrong again, but this Giants defense has been tough on opposing quarterbacks all season, including holding Aaron Rodgers in Week 5 and Lamar Jackson last week to a combined 37 Fantasy points. For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 16.0 Fantasy points per game against the Giants, and I expect Lawrence to struggle in this matchup.