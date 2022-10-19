Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 25.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 134 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.4 This feels like the perfect landing spot for Prescott to make his return to action after being out since Week 1 with a thumb injury. A home game against the Lions feels like a great opportunity for Prescott to have a big game. The Lions are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 24.6 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith have all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Detroit, and the only quarterback who failed to reach that total was Bailey Zappe in Week 5. Prescott has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three career meetings with the Lions.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1502 RUYDS 125 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4 Smith was a backup for the Chargers in 2018, but we won't put this in the revenge game category. He struggled last week as the Start of the Week from a production standpoint since he only scored 11 Fantasy points, but he did run for 48 yards, which is encouraging. This is now the second game in his past three outings with at least 48 rushing yards, and hopefully that continues. This week, he's facing a Chargers defense that has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, but they have also played Davis Mills, Jacoby Brissett and Russell Wilson the past three games. Smith should get back on track this week as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 69 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Carr hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 21 points in three of his past four games. And now coming off a bye in Week 6, he should continue to be a quality starter in all leagues. Speaking of bye weeks, the previous eight games for Carr after a bye in his career he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game. And in his past two meetings with the Texans he has combined for 580 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Houston has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 4, but I'm still fine starting Carr in this spot.