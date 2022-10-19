getty-dak-prescott-ceedee-lamb-cowboys.jpg
The byes are just plain hurtful this week -- Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts. Add to that injury complications for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Andy Dalton, Sklyer Thompson and P.J. Walker. Whew.

It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you can move in and out of your lineups based on matchups and other factors every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
QBs to Start
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
25.2
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
134
RUYDS
11
TD
0
INT
1
FPTS/G
4.4
This feels like the perfect landing spot for Prescott to make his return to action after being out since Week 1 with a thumb injury. A home game against the Lions feels like a great opportunity for Prescott to have a big game. The Lions are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 24.6 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith have all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Detroit, and the only quarterback who failed to reach that total was Bailey Zappe in Week 5. Prescott has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three career meetings with the Lions.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51
OPP VS QB
20th
PROJ PTS
23.3
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1502
RUYDS
125
TD
10
INT
2
FPTS/G
21.4
Smith was a backup for the Chargers in 2018, but we won't put this in the revenge game category. He struggled last week as the Start of the Week from a production standpoint since he only scored 11 Fantasy points, but he did run for 48 yards, which is encouraging. This is now the second game in his past three outings with at least 48 rushing yards, and hopefully that continues. This week, he's facing a Chargers defense that has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, but they have also played Davis Mills, Jacoby Brissett and Russell Wilson the past three games. Smith should get back on track this week as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1279
RUYDS
69
TD
8
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.6
Carr hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 21 points in three of his past four games. And now coming off a bye in Week 6, he should continue to be a quality starter in all leagues. Speaking of bye weeks, the previous eight games for Carr after a bye in his career he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game. And in his past two meetings with the Texans he has combined for 580 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Houston has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 4, but I'm still fine starting Carr in this spot.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
17.1
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1765
RUYDS
9
TD
8
INT
7
FPTS/G
16.7
Ryan is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 22 points in two of his past three games. He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 4, and hopefully he can at least replicate that performance in the rematch this week. Tennessee has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and the Titans allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, which is No. 3 in the NFL. Ryan has top-10 upside this week.
Sleepers (Start/Sit)
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
17
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1153
RUYDS
18
TD
8
INT
3
FPTS/G
17.6
Garoppolo could be in line for a big game this week. He has consecutive games with at least 20 Fantasy points heading into Week 7, and he just attempted a season-high 41 attempts in Week 6 at Atlanta when the 49ers were chasing points and couldn't rely on their ground game. The same thing could happen this week against the Chiefs, even at home. And this is a beautiful matchup since Kansas City is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs allow an average of 26.0 Fantasy points per game to the position, and five of six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense.
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT MIA -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
27th
PROJ PTS
19.1
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1035
RUYDS
1
TD
8
INT
3
FPTS/G
20.9
Tagovailoa is cleared to return in Week 7 against the Steelers after being out for the past two games with a concussion, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. This is a good matchup against Pittsburgh, especially if the secondary is still banged up with injuries to cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). The Steelers have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, and Tagovailoa should follow suit now that he's healthy. He could be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again in this matchup.
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND TEN -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
18.5
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
965
RUYDS
23
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
15.3
Tannehill only scored 17 Fantasy points in Week 4 at the Colts, but he did throw two touchdown passes. Hopefully he can at least do that again, and he would be a safe fallback option in deeper leagues. Prior to that game, Tannehill had scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Colts in three games in a row. And he has scored at least 35 Fantasy points in two of his past three games coming off a bye. He could end up as a surprise top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup at home.
QBs to Sit
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -7 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
16.3
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1355
RUYDS
23
TD
11
INT
4
FPTS/G
23.3
This has typically been a bad spot for Goff this season when he's on the road against a quality opponent. He played at Minnesota in Week 3 and at New England in Week 5, and he combined for 20 Fantasy points in those two outings. By comparison, in three home games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle, Goff is averaging 31.0 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts in Week 6 is the lone quarterback with 20 Fantasy points against Dallas, including matchups with Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. I would only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Marcus Mariota QB
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
7th
PROJ PTS
16.8
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1055
RUYDS
206
TD
9
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.8
Mariota was great in Week 6 against San Francisco with 28 Fantasy points, but that's his lone outing with more than 19 points this season. I like that he ran for at least 50 yards in consecutive games, but he's attempted 26 passes in five games in a row, including a season-low 14 against the 49ers. He might have to throw more this week against the Bengals if the Falcons are chasing points, but Cincinnati has been outstanding against opposing quarterbacks all year. No quarterback has more than 15 Fantasy points against this defense, including Lamar Jackson in Week 5.
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
17th
PROJ PTS
12.8
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
869
RUYDS
282
TD
5
INT
5
FPTS/G
13.5
Fields has played better of late as a Fantasy option, scoring 18 points at Minnesota in Week 5 and 19 points against Washington last week. He also attempted a season-high 27 passes against the Commanders, and he has run for at least 47 yards in four games in a row. But he's still waiting to score at least 20 Fantasy points in any game this season, and he now he's dealing with a bad shoulder heading into Week 7. While we expect him to be fine, he's risky as a Superflex or two-quarterback Fantasy option at New England. The Patriots allow an average of just 18.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of six opponents have scored 16 Fantasy points or less against New England. Fields could have a tough time against this defense on Monday night.
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
16.7
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1442
RUYDS
96
TD
6
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.4
Wilson continues to struggle as a Fantasy quarterback, and he's now dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 7 against the Jets. While he should play against the Jets, it's hard to start him in the majority of leagues. He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points and has scored 12 points or less in three outings. There's little reason to trust him now, especially if he's not at 100 percent. And this Jets defense has been outstanding of late, holding three quarterbacks in a row to 14 Fantasy points or less, including Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay.
QBs Bust Alert
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
18.2
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1397
RUYDS
81
TD
11
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.3
I had Lawrence in this spot last week, and he proved me wrong by scoring two rushing touchdowns and getting three total scores for 26 Fantasy points. We'll see if he can prove me wrong again, but this Giants defense has been tough on opposing quarterbacks all season, including holding Aaron Rodgers in Week 5 and Lamar Jackson last week to a combined 37 Fantasy points. For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 16.0 Fantasy points per game against the Giants, and I expect Lawrence to struggle in this matchup.