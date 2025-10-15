Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are struggling in reality, but thankfully, his Fantasy production has been fine. You should still start Hurts with confidence in all leagues in Week 7 at Minnesota.

Philadelphia has lost consecutive games against Denver and the Giants, but Hurts has still scored at least 22.6 Fantasy points in each outing. And, for the season, he only has one game with fewer than 22.6 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Kansas City.

The Vikings are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Caleb Williams in Week 1 and Dillon Gabriel in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. But Minnesota's other opponents have been Michael Penix Jr., Jake Browning, and Aaron Rodgers, which has led to their lofty ranking.

Hurts last played against the Vikings in Week 2 in 2023 and scored 27.2 Fantasy points, and I'm hopeful he can have a repeat performance in this game. It might not be pretty how Hurts is getting his production, but Fantasy managers are still getting rewarded with quality production, which is all that matters on the scoreboard.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN NE -7 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 24.1 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1522 RUYDS 138 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 24 Maye scored 33.2 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 6, and he has now scored at least 23.2 points in four of his past five games heading into Week 7 at Tennessee. The Titans are actually No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud each scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against this defense, while guys like Kyler Murray and Geno Smith have struggled. I'm not worried about Tennessee's defense slowing down Maye, and he has top-five upside in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 16 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.6 This should be a great week for Goff. The Buccaneers have allowed 688 passing yards in the past two games against Sam Darnold and Mac Jones, and four quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. Goff has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Bengals and Chiefs, and both of those were on the road. At home, Goff is averaging 30.3 Fantasy points per game this season, albeit in two outings against Chicago and Cleveland. In four career meetings against the Buccaneers, Goff is averaging 388.3 passing yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he's passed for at least 307 yards in each outing. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1179 RUYDS 108 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 24 The worst performance for a quarterback against the Saints this season was Jaxson Dart in Week 5 with 19.6 Fantasy points. Every other quarterback against New Orleans has scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and I expect Williams to follow suit. He has one game this season with less than 20.9 Fantasy points. And he's averaging 31.7 Fantasy points at home, albeit in just two starts against Minnesota and Dallas. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1493 RUYDS 155 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.2 Herbert snapped out of his three-game slump in Week 6 at Miami with 22.8 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he should continue to play well in Week 7 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24.7 Fantasy points, which includes Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett. And we'll see if the Chargers get Quentin Johnston (hamstring) back in Week 7, which would be an added boost for Herbert. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 799 RUYDS 235 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.9 Fields struggled in Week 6 against Denver with 4.9 Fantasy points, and coach Aaron Glenn had to defend Fields, who will also be without his top receiver in Garrett Wilson (knee). While that limits the upside for Fields, I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues because of his matchup against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and I'm counting on Fields to use his legs for success. Two quarterbacks this season have scored at least 3.4 Fantasy points against Carolina with just their rushing totals alone in Kyler Murray and Drake Maye. And Fields has scored at least 29.9 Fantasy points in three of five games this season. He still has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 7.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nix falls into sleeper territory because he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past four games, and he's coming off a down performance in Week 6 against the Jets in London with 15.4 Fantasy points. But I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Giants at home. In his past 10 games at home, going back to last year, Nix averages 26.7 Fantasy points. And the Giants have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points, including two on the road with Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott. Nix should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Love was a disappointment in Week 6 against Cincinnati with just 16.9 Fantasy points, but I expect him to bounce back against the Cardinals, who just allowed 26.5 Fantasy points against Daniel Jones in Week 6. Love scored 32.3 Fantasy points in his last road game at Dallas in Week 4, and he scored 33.6 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6 last year. Love should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year This is a good week to trust Rodgers as a streaming option in all leagues at Cincinnati since the Bengals have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six games. Rodgers also just had a solid outing in Week 6 against the Browns with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 21.5 Fantasy points. He's just the second quarterback to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland this year (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 was the other), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff, so hopefully Rodgers continues to play well in a plus matchup. I like him as a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1502 RUYDS 76 TD 12 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.2 Jones has been fantastic this season, scoring at least 20.7 Fantasy points in four of his six games. But all of his productive outings this season have been at home. In two road games at the Titans and Rams, Jones has scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less. The Chargers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has multiple passing touchdowns against Los Angeles this year. Only three quarterbacks have topped 200 passing yards against the Chargers, with Patrick Mahomes the best with 258 yards in Week 1. I would only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1684 RUYDS -3 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22 I'll change this post if Puka Nacua (ankle) is able to play against the Jaguars in London, but we're not expecting him to suit up in Week 7. Stafford can still be productive with Davante Adams and a supporting cast made up of Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Tyler Higbee, but Stafford struggled in Week 6 at Baltimore. In that game, Nacua was injured with just 11.3 Fantasy points. Three quarterbacks in a row (Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, and Sam Darnold) have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, but Stafford is also averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points on the road in three games. And Stafford played five games without Nacua in 2024 and scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in each outing. Without Nacua, I would only start Stafford in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 508 RUYDS 167 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.4 Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and he just had his best outing in Week 6 against Philadelphia with 25.6 points. He's rushed for at least 54 yards in all three starts, including two rushing touchdowns, and he's been fun to watch since taking over for Russell Wilson in Week 4. But Dart should struggle in Week 7 at Denver, and the Broncos are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Denver also has been fantastic against mobile quarterbacks in holding Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields to a combined 17 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if Dart can make plays through the air against the Broncos, but without his rushing prowess, it could be a long day for the rookie on the road. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1213 RUYDS 32 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.3 Tagovailoa looked great in Week 5 against Carolina with 28.7 Fantasy points, but he regressed in a major way in Week 6 against the Chargers with just 8.6 points. Now, he has to face a brutal Browns defense, and only two quarterbacks this season have scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 6), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff. I'm nervous to start Tagovailoa in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7, and this should be a rough game for him on the road.