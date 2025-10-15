Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Maye to continue showing top-5 upside vs. Titans
Quarterbacks you want in Week 7 lineups, and those you should avoid
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are struggling in reality, but thankfully, his Fantasy production has been fine. You should still start Hurts with confidence in all leagues in Week 7 at Minnesota.
Philadelphia has lost consecutive games against Denver and the Giants, but Hurts has still scored at least 22.6 Fantasy points in each outing. And, for the season, he only has one game with fewer than 22.6 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Kansas City.
The Vikings are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Caleb Williams in Week 1 and Dillon Gabriel in Week 5 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against this defense. But Minnesota's other opponents have been Michael Penix Jr., Jake Browning, and Aaron Rodgers, which has led to their lofty ranking.
Hurts last played against the Vikings in Week 2 in 2023 and scored 27.2 Fantasy points, and I'm hopeful he can have a repeat performance in this game. It might not be pretty how Hurts is getting his production, but Fantasy managers are still getting rewarded with quality production, which is all that matters on the scoreboard.
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Maye scored 33.2 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 6, and he has now scored at least 23.2 points in four of his past five games heading into Week 7 at Tennessee. The Titans are actually No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud each scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against this defense, while guys like Kyler Murray and Geno Smith have struggled. I'm not worried about Tennessee's defense slowing down Maye, and he has top-five upside in all leagues.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
This should be a great week for Goff. The Buccaneers have allowed 688 passing yards in the past two games against Sam Darnold and Mac Jones, and four quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. Goff has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Bengals and Chiefs, and both of those were on the road. At home, Goff is averaging 30.3 Fantasy points per game this season, albeit in two outings against Chicago and Cleveland. In four career meetings against the Buccaneers, Goff is averaging 388.3 passing yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he's passed for at least 307 yards in each outing.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The worst performance for a quarterback against the Saints this season was Jaxson Dart in Week 5 with 19.6 Fantasy points. Every other quarterback against New Orleans has scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points, and I expect Williams to follow suit. He has one game this season with less than 20.9 Fantasy points. And he's averaging 31.7 Fantasy points at home, albeit in just two starts against Minnesota and Dallas.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Herbert snapped out of his three-game slump in Week 6 at Miami with 22.8 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he should continue to play well in Week 7 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24.7 Fantasy points, which includes Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett. And we'll see if the Chargers get Quentin Johnston (hamstring) back in Week 7, which would be an added boost for Herbert. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fields struggled in Week 6 against Denver with 4.9 Fantasy points, and coach Aaron Glenn had to defend Fields, who will also be without his top receiver in Garrett Wilson (knee). While that limits the upside for Fields, I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues because of his matchup against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 27 Fantasy points, and I'm counting on Fields to use his legs for success. Two quarterbacks this season have scored at least 3.4 Fantasy points against Carolina with just their rushing totals alone in Kyler Murray and Drake Maye. And Fields has scored at least 29.9 Fantasy points in three of five games this season. He still has top-10 upside in all formats in Week 7.
Bo Nix QB
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Nix falls into sleeper territory because he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past four games, and he's coming off a down performance in Week 6 against the Jets in London with 15.4 Fantasy points. But I expect him to bounce back in Week 7 against the Giants at home. In his past 10 games at home, going back to last year, Nix averages 26.7 Fantasy points. And the Giants have allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.1 Fantasy points, including two on the road with Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott. Nix should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Love was a disappointment in Week 6 against Cincinnati with just 16.9 Fantasy points, but I expect him to bounce back against the Cardinals, who just allowed 26.5 Fantasy points against Daniel Jones in Week 6. Love scored 32.3 Fantasy points in his last road game at Dallas in Week 4, and he scored 33.6 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6 last year. Love should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year
This is a good week to trust Rodgers as a streaming option in all leagues at Cincinnati since the Bengals have allowed four quarterbacks to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six games. Rodgers also just had a solid outing in Week 6 against the Browns with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 21.5 Fantasy points. He's just the second quarterback to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland this year (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 was the other), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff, so hopefully Rodgers continues to play well in a plus matchup. I like him as a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jones has been fantastic this season, scoring at least 20.7 Fantasy points in four of his six games. But all of his productive outings this season have been at home. In two road games at the Titans and Rams, Jones has scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less. The Chargers are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has multiple passing touchdowns against Los Angeles this year. Only three quarterbacks have topped 200 passing yards against the Chargers, with Patrick Mahomes the best with 258 yards in Week 1. I would only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs.
I'll change this post if Puka Nacua (ankle) is able to play against the Jaguars in London, but we're not expecting him to suit up in Week 7. Stafford can still be productive with Davante Adams and a supporting cast made up of Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Tyler Higbee, but Stafford struggled in Week 6 at Baltimore. In that game, Nacua was injured with just 11.3 Fantasy points. Three quarterbacks in a row (Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, and Sam Darnold) have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, but Stafford is also averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points on the road in three games. And Stafford played five games without Nacua in 2024 and scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in each outing. Without Nacua, I would only start Stafford in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7.
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dart has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in all three starts this season, and he just had his best outing in Week 6 against Philadelphia with 25.6 points. He's rushed for at least 54 yards in all three starts, including two rushing touchdowns, and he's been fun to watch since taking over for Russell Wilson in Week 4. But Dart should struggle in Week 7 at Denver, and the Broncos are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Denver also has been fantastic against mobile quarterbacks in holding Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Fields to a combined 17 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if Dart can make plays through the air against the Broncos, but without his rushing prowess, it could be a long day for the rookie on the road.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa looked great in Week 5 against Carolina with 28.7 Fantasy points, but he regressed in a major way in Week 6 against the Chargers with just 8.6 points. Now, he has to face a brutal Browns defense, and only two quarterbacks this season have scored more than 16.6 Fantasy points against Cleveland (Lamar Jackson in Week 2 and Aaron Rodgers in Week 6), including matchups with Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff. I'm nervous to start Tagovailoa in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 7, and this should be a rough game for him on the road.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold is on fire coming into Week 7 with at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past two starts against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. Prior to that, he had scored at least 18.1 Fantasy points in three games in a row, so he's done a nice job in his first year with Seattle. But this could be a tough week for Darnold, given the matchup with the Texans, who are coming off a bye in Week 6. Houston is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Baker Mayfield in Week 2 scored more than 15.6 points against the Texans, including matchups with Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence. The Texans haven't actually faced the toughest competition, and Darnold did have a big game against Houston in 2024 when he was with the Vikings, with 181 passing yards and four touchdowns in Week 3. But I'm expecting Darnold to regress in Week 7, and I would prefer to start him in only Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.