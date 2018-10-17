Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 7! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 23.0 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB It was a great first start for Winston in Week 6 at Atlanta with 38 Fantasy points, and this system should continue to produce tremendous stats all season. In four of five games for the Buccaneers, their quarterbacks have passed for at least 395 yards and three touchdowns, and Winston should have the chance for that on a weekly basis. In Week 7 against Cleveland, Winston will face a defense that has allowed multiple touchdowns in two of the past three games against Derek Carr and Philip Rivers, and I like Winston as a top-five quarterback in this matchup. 23.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback of late with one game over 19 Fantasy points in his past four outings. He's played well in wins against the Eagles and Cardinals the past two weeks, but the stats have been minimal. This week, however, look for Cousins to get back on track with his Fantasy production. The Jets have been destroyed by Blake Bortles, Case Keenum and Andrew Luck in the past three games for 1,066 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and all three guys scored at least 25 Fantasy points. Cousins should be in that range also, and he's a top five Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 7. 21.4 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB I've been hesitant to trust Wentz in his first four starts since coming back from last year's knee injury, and he's proven me wrong over the past three games. He's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but he looked his best last Thursday at the Giants with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 14 rushing yards. This week, Wentz faces a Panthers defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row with Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Eli Manning and Alex Smith, and Wentz should add to that total. And last year against Carolina in Week 6, Wentz passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, as well as ran for 25 yards, and he scored 25 Fantasy points. He has the chance to do that again in Week 7. 19.4 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton should hopefully take advantage of Kansas City's defense like most opposing quarterbacks have this season. Only Keenum in Week 4 failed to score at least 22 Fantasy points against the Chiefs, and they allow an average of 26.3 points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Dalton is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points in three road games this season, and he also played well in his previous prime-time game, which was Week 2 against Baltimore, scoring 34 points on a Thursday night. This game projects as a high-scoring affair, and I like Dalton to try and keep up with Patrick Mahomes in this matchup. He's worth starting in all leagues. 19.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB It's hard to find a quarterback hotter than Trubisky right now since he comes into Week 7 against the Patriots with 87 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami. That's not a misprint. He scored 55 points against Tampa Bay in Week 4 and 32 points at Miami in Week 6. He might be trending in the wrong direction, but another week with 20-plus points is probable given the matchup with New England. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Ryan Tannehill in Week 4. For the season, quarterbacks are averaging 23.4 Fantasy points against New England, and Trubisky should continue to play well in this matchup.

Sleepers

Eli Manning (at ATL): Manning was clearly terrible in Week 6 against Philadelphia when he managed just nine Fantasy points, but this is good rebound spot against the Falcons. The past five opposing quarterbacks against Atlanta all scored at least 27 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 30.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Hopefully, Manning can take advantage of this defense on the road.



Joe Flacco (vs. NO): Flacco comes home after three consecutive games on the road, and he could be in a potential shootout with Drew Brees. In two road games for New Orleans, Matt Ryan and Manning combined for 629 passing yards and six touchdowns, and Flacco has 44 Fantasy points in his two lone games in Baltimore this season against Buffalo and Denver. In his past five home games going back to last year, he's averaging 244 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns and one interception.



Baker Mayfield (at TB): We'll see if firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith does anything for Tampa Bay's defense this week, but Mayfield should have the chance for his best game so far in his rookie campaign. The Buccaneers have allowed 12 passing touchdowns in their past three games against Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky and Ryan, and every opposing quarterback against Tampa Bay has passed for at least 334 yards. Mayfield, who is expected to be fine with his ankle, is a great streaming option given the matchup.



Sit 'Em 17.4 projected points Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB Watson is coming off his worst game of the season with just seven Fantasy points against Buffalo in Week 6, and he's playing through a chest injury, which could be a cause for concern. He's been sacked 25 times this season, and he has to face an angry Jaguars defense this week that just lost two games on the road. Watson made his NFL debut against Jacksonville in Week 1 last year when he came on in relief of Tom Savage, and he passed for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception, as well as 16 rushing yards. He'll be better this time around, but it might not be by much. I view him as a No. 2 quarterback in Week 7. 18.3 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 33 Fantasy points, but don't get suckered into thinking he's back as a starting Fantasy option. While he does have at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, he also has scored 16 points or less in his four other outings. And in three road games at Carolina, Seattle and Houston, Prescott is averaging just 10.0 Fantasy points a game. While Washington does allow an average of 20.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, you can't trust Prescott this week on the road. 17.2 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB The Cowboys defense has been great against opposing quarterbacks, holding them to an average of 18.0 Fantasy points for the season. Only Russell Wilson in Week 3 and Matthew Stafford in Week 4 have scored multiple touchdowns against Dallas, and Smith has scored 19 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. The Cowboys defense is legit, and Smith has not done enough during his brief tenure in Washington to consider him as a must-start option, even in two-quarterback leagues. 17.4 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum is coming off two solid Fantasy games against the Jets and Rams the past two weeks when he scored at least 22 points in both outings. He passed for 699 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions over that span, but I expect him to struggle in this matchup Thursday night. For starters, Arizona allows an average of just 16.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and only C.J. Beathard in Week 5 scored more than 18 points against the Cardinals in their past four games, including matchups with Trubisky, Russell Wilson and Cousins. And the Broncos can run on Arizona, which is the weakness of this defense. Keenum is barely an option in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

Rivers had his streak of five games in a row with at least 21 Fantasy points come to an end in Week 4 at Cleveland when he scored just 18 points, and he could have similar production this week against the Titans in London. It's not that Rivers is expected to play poorly, but he hasn't had to throw much of late with the way Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are running the ball. Rivers only attempted 20 passes against the Browns, and he could post minimal production again this week. Tennessee also has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, and the Titans allow an average of just 17.0 points to opposing quarterbacks on the year. Rivers is a low-end starting option at best this week.