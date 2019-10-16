Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 284 REC 21 REYDS 145 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Phillip Lindsay is an obvious starter against the Chiefs, who have been a disaster against running backs all season. But Freeman should be considered at least a flex option, if not more. Only Miami allows more rushing yards per game to opposing running backs than Kansas City at 136.3, and four running backs in a row have gained at least 100 rushing yards against the Chiefs, with five total touchdowns over that span. Freeman and Lindsay continue to split snaps, but Freeman has yet to score a touchdown. He does have at least four catches in four of his past five games, and he has three games with at least 11 PPR points over that span. A breakout game is coming, and it could happen this week. I'm excited for Freeman on Thursday night.

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 165 REC 4 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Coleman is averaging 14 PPR points in the past two games he's played since missing two games with an ankle injury. He has 34 carries and two catches over that span, and he's scored in both games. While Matt Breida is splitting time with Coleman, it's Coleman who is playing more snaps and working near the goal line. I like Breida as a sleeper this week, but Coleman is a must-start running back in all leagues. And in full disclosure, I considered Coleman as the Start of the Week. Washington has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games, and Coleman should have the chance for another quality outing on the road.

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 275 REC 25 REYDS 203 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 After a slow start, Freeman has picked up his performance of late, especially in the passing game. He's scored at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 15 PPR points with his receiving totals alone in each game over that span. He dominated touches in Week 6 at Arizona with 19 carries for 88 yards, along with three catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on three targets, so hopefully he's separated himself from Ito Smith for the time being. And this week, he's facing a Rams defense that has allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past four games.

Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 6 REYDS 77 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 I doubted Jacobs in his last game against Chicago in Week 5 in London, and he made me look bad with a dominant performance. I won't doubt him again any time soon. He had 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a career-high three catches for 20 yards on three targets. His involvement in the passing game has picked up of late with five catches for 49 yards in his past two games on five targets, and hopefully that continues to improve. And this week, he's facing a Packers defense that has allowed a running back to score in each of the past five games, with eight total touchdowns over that span.