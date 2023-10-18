If you've tried to set your lineup, you already know that a crazy six teams are on bye this week. Combine that with key injuries to Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams and more and you have a Week 7 that doesn't look so lucky. But there's no crying in Fantasy, and Week 8 should be way better with no teams on bye.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 11 REYDS 113 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.1 Robinson was one of my candidates for Start of the Week, and I hope he takes advantage of this matchup with the Giants in Week 7. Six running backs this season (Tony Pollard, James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane) have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants, and Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four of six games this year. Robinson scored 13.1 PPR points at the Giants last season in Week 13 and averaged 12.4 PPR points in two meetings with the Giants in 2022. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 17 REYDS 111 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Stevenson had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Las Vegas with 18 PPR points, and I loved seeing him get five catches for 24 yards on six targets. It was his best production in the passing game since Week 1, and I hope that's a sign of things to come. He also scored his second rushing touchdown of the season against the Raiders. He averaged 13.5 PPR points in two games against the Bills in 2022, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in three games in a row (De'Von Achane, Travis Etienne and Saquon Barkley). Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 14 REYDS 70 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 It will take a little faith to trust Gibbs in Week 7 since he's coming back from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, especially against the Ravens on the road. But with David Montgomery (ribs) out, I expect Gibbs to get plenty of work and be a useful No. 2 running back in all leagues. He'll share with Craig Reynolds, but when Montgomery was out in Week 3 against Atlanta, Gibbs had 17 carries for 80 yards and one catch for 2 yards on two targets. Baltimore's run defense is tough, but three running backs have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against the Ravens in the past five games (Joe Mixon, Zack Moss and Derrick Henry). I'm starting Gibbs as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 11 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 I'm curious to see how the Broncos use Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine in Week 7 against the Packers, but Perine is dealing with a leg injury and might not play. If Perine is out then that makes it easier to lean on Williams and McLaughlin as Fantasy options, and I like Williams better given his expected role. He should lead the Broncos in touches, and he had 10 carries for 52 yards in Week 6 at Kansas City after missing one game with a hip injury. McLaughlin will likely be a change-of-pace option, and this is a great matchup against the Packers, who have allowed four running backs in five games to score at least 17.5 PPR points (Roschon Johnson, Bijan Robinson, David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs). I view Williams as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and McLaughlin is a flex as a sleeper.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN SF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 3 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.8 We'll be watching the 49ers practice reports closely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see if Christian McCaffrey (oblique) can play Monday night at Minnesota. If he's out, expect a tandem of Mitchell and Jordan Mason, and Mitchell will likely get the majority of touches. It's not an easy matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But if Mitchell is going to get the bulk of the touches, I'd view him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He has 11 games in his career with at least 13 total touches, and he's averaging 14.6 PPR points over that span. One of those games was Week 12 against Minnesota in 2021 when he scored a career-high 27.8 PPR points. Also, keep an eye on Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and if he's out along with McCaffrey, then Mitchell could be in line for a big game. As for Mason, consider him a flex if McCaffrey is out. Zach Evans RB LAR L.A. Rams • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 We'll find out Sunday how the Rams plan to replace Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) since both were hurt in Week 6 against Arizona. Evans was third on the depth chart, but the Rams also have Royce Freeman and added Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin this week. It's tough to trust Evans, who has four carries for 10 yards so far in his rookie campaign, but hopefully he'll take advantage of this opportunity since Williams is out until at least Week 11. Williams has been fantastic this year and has scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games, so hopefully it's the system as much as the player, which would benefit Evans. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.0 PPR points in all five games this year (Christian McCaffrey, Jerome Ford, Josh Jacobs, Dameon Pierce and Justice Hill), and Evans should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 21 REYDS 166 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 It would be fantastic if the Steelers came off their bye in Week 6 and made Warren the featured running back ahead of Najee Harris, but that's not likely to happen. Still, even in tandem with Harris, Warren has led the Steelers backfield in PPR points in every game this season. He's scored at least 10.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, and if he reaches that total again he'll likely be a borderline top 20 running back this week given the landscape of the position. The Rams have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 14.0 PPR points (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift), and if a Steelers running back is going to approach that total it's more likely to be Warren than Harris.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 5 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Harris has yet to score a touchdown this season. He has one game with more than 6.5 PPR points, and that happened in Week 4 when he had one catch for a career-long 32 yards. He's also caught just five passes for 37 yards on nine targets this year. Maybe things change for him after the bye in Week 6, or we could see Jaylen Warren start to take on more work. And remember, Warren has led the Steelers backfield in PPR points in every game this season. The matchup isn't bad for Harris since the Rams have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 14.0 PPR points (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift). But I just can't trust Harris as anything more than a flex after what I've seen from him so far this season. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -2.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 232 REC 16 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 White has been among the bigger disappointments for me this season, and he just had a season-low 38 total yards in Week 6 against Detroit. He started to lose touches to Ke'Shawn Vaughn against the Lions, and we'll see if that's a sign of things to come. White has scored just 7.2 PPR points in three of five games this season, and he only has one touchdown. This week, White has another tough matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only three running backs have scored at least 10.9 PPR points against Atlanta this year, and the Falcons have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 10 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 I'd stay away from both Baltimore running backs this week with Hill and Gus Edwards headed into a difficult matchup against Detroit. The Lions are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit has yet to allow more than 43 rushing yards to any running back or a touchdown to the position. At best, you can use Hill or Edwards as a flex option, with Hill slightly better given his role in the passing game. He has two games this year with at least 12.5 PPR points, while Edwards has been held to 6.9 PPR points or fewer in four games in a row.