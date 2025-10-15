Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 15 REYDS 85 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 White was excellent as the Start of the Week in Week 6 against San Francisco with 17.6 PPR points, and he's combined for 40.7 PPR points in two games without Bucky Irving (shoulder), who won't play again in Week 7 against Detroit. White has seven catches for 51 yards on seven targets in his past two outings, and he could have an expanded role in the passing game with Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg) hurt. The Lions are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four guys have already scored at least 12.7 PPR Points against Detroit this year, including Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, and Quinshon Judkins. I like White as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 295 REC 15 REYDS 152 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.1 Swift was a star in Week 6 at Washington with 25.5 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 16 PPR points in consecutive games heading into Week 7 against New Orleans. Last week against New England was the first time a running back failed to score at least 14.4 PPR points against the Saints, but I'm counting on Swift to hit that threshold, if not do better. He's averaging three catches per game this season, and he's had at least 45 receiving yards in two of his past three outings. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 323 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 The last time we saw Mason was in Week 5 against Cleveland in London, and he finished with 12.6 PPR points thanks to a touchdown. Mason has now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of three starts in place of Aaron Jones (hamstring), who remains out in Week 7 against the Eagles. And I love that Mason has six catches for 19 yards on seven targets in his past two games, so hopefully he continues to get work in the passing game this week. Philadelphia has allowed a running back to score at least 15.4 PPR points in five of six games this season, and the Eagles are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Mason should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -7 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 338 REC 20 REYDS 155 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. returned from a two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Eagles, but it didn't matter for Skattebo. He had 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and he has now scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, including the past three outings with at least 21 total touches. The Broncos are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three guys this season have scored at least 17.8 PPR points against Denver, including Saquon Barkley, Omarion Hampton, and Jonathan Taylor. Skattebo should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7.