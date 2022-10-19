Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 17.4 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Walker looked amazing in Week 6 against Arizona and should be locked into your starting lineups now. He had 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 13 yards on three targets. He's now scored in consecutive games, and he has a fantastic matchup in Week 7 against the Chargers. Six running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including five in the past three games. This should be a top-10 performance for Walker in Week 7.

Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 412 REC 13 REYDS 57 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Pierce comes off his bye in Week 6 with Texans coach Lovie Smith saying the running back "needs to get at least 20 carries" a game. Pierce wasn't far off from that already with at least 20 total touches in three games in a row, including two with at least 20 carries over that span. And it's great that he has 11 targets in his past two games, with nine catches, so keep throwing him the ball. The Raiders have only allowed two running backs to score more than 14 PPR points this season, but Pierce should get enough work, once again, to be a standout Fantasy option in all leagues.

Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 A physical running game has caused problems for Green Bay this season, and the Commanders will hopefully recognize that and lean on Robinson. The Packers have allowed four rushing touchdowns in the past three games to Damien Harris, Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell and Breece Hall over that span, and for the season, seven running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Green Bay. Robinson took over as the lead running back in Week 6 at Chicago with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for a hefty workload again this week. While Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will get touches, this should be a good matchup to trust Robinson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR.