Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 7! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on running backs for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's running back.

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 10.7 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB On one hand, Lindsay just had his worst game of the season of the five games he was able to finish (he was ejected in Week 3 at Baltimore for throwing a punch) with 66 total yards and no touchdowns. On the other hand, he had season highs in targets (seven), receptions (six) and receiving yards (48), so hopefully his involvement in the passing game is starting to rise. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in five of six games, with Week 3 the lone exception, and he has an amazing matchup Thursday night at Arizona. The Cardinals allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, with nine guys either scoring a touchdown or gaining at least 90 total yards. It puts Royce Freeman in play as a flex option this week, but Lindsay should be started in all formats. 13.0 projected points Kerryon Johnson Detroit Lions RB Another running back with a tremendous matchup is Johnson, who faces a Dolphins defense that has been terrible against opposing running backs, especially of late. In the past three games against New England, Cincinnati and Chicago, Miami has allowed 80 carries for 368 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, as well as 20 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The 20 receptions allowed over that span are tied for third-most in the NFL. This bodes well for Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick since, unfortunately, all three will share touches. But I'm hoping (fingers crossed) that Detroit comes off its bye and leans on the best running back on its roster – Johnson – with a heavy workload. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row and has either 85 total yards or a touchdown in his past three outings. Given the matchup, I would trust him as at least a No. 2 running back this week in all formats. 10.1 projected points Carlos Hyde Cleveland Browns RB It's been a tough two-week stretch for Hyde against the Ravens and Chargers in consecutive games, and he's combined for just 12 PPR points over that span. He didn't score in those two outings, and he's proven to be a touchdown-dependent running back this season, especially with his lack of involvement in the passing game (six catches for 29 yards on 10 targets for the year). But I'm expecting Hyde to score in a game that projects as one of the higher-scoring matchups of the week. And Tampa Bay has allowed a running back to score in four of five games this season, with multiple touchdowns to running backs in three of those outings. The Buccaneers are also tied for fourth in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. It will take Hyde finding the end zone to have a successful day but look for him to score this week. And he comes into Week 7 tied for fourth in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns for the season. I also like Duke Johnson as a sleeper in PPR in this matchup 13.1 projected points Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB One of the biggest surprises in Week 6 was the San Francisco backfield at Green Bay. Breida played despite being expected to miss the game with an ankle injury, and it was him and Raheem Mostert -- and not Alfred Morris -- getting the bulk of the work. Breida finished with 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, and it was the most carries he's had all year. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five outings, and he's worth starting in all formats this week now that he appears to be healthy. He also gets a favorable matchup at home against the Rams, who have allowed six running backs to score at least 11 PPR points this year. 12.2 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB The Falcons backfield now belongs to Coleman and Ito Smith after Devonta Freeman (groin) was placed on injured reserve, and I expect Coleman to play well enough this week to be at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. He's struggled of late with 57 total yards or fewer in three of his past four outings, but touchdowns have saved his production in two of those games. But he's played well at home this season with a touchdown or 85 total yards in all four games, and this game is expected to be a high-scoring one against the Giants. And New York has allowed six running backs to combine for eight touchdowns in six games this season. I like Smith as a flex option this week, but look for Coleman to have one of his better outings of the year in prime time.

Sleepers

Corey Clement (vs. CAR): In the first game without Jay Ajayi (ACL) in Week 6 at the Giants, Clement showed he's the best running back for the Eagles now ahead of Wendell Smallwood with 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 26 yards. He was on a snap count in that game coming off two missed outings with a quad injury, but he should be ready for more work this week against the Panthers. And Carolina has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 90 total yards in every game this season.



Marlon Mack (vs. BUF): Mack played in Week 6 at the Jets after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury, and he looked explosive with 12 carries for 89 yards, as well as one catch for 4 yards. He will continue to share playing time, especially with Nyheim Hines on passing downs, but the Colts should lean on Mack for at least 15 touches this week against the Bills. It's not an easy matchup against Buffalo, but the Bills have allowed four rushing touchdowns in four road games this year.



Frank Gore (vs. DET): Gore has led the Dolphins in carries in each of the past four games, and he's gotten more carries each week, with 15 for 101 yards in Week 6 against Chicago. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he gets a great matchup in Week 7 against Detroit. The Lions have allowed four running backs to score five total touchdowns in just five games, and Gore, as well as Kenyan Drake, are worth using as flex options this week.



Peyton Barber (vs. CLE): Coming off their bye in Week 6 at Atlanta, the Buccaneers leaned on Barber -- and not rookie Ronald Jones -- with his best game of the season. Barber had 13 carries for 82 yards, as well as four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week. He's facing a Browns defense down linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), and Cleveland has already allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 90 total yards this season. Barber is a flex option in Week 7.



Latavius Murray (at NYJ): I'm hopeful the Vikings let Dalvin Cook (hamstring) rest to make sure he's 100 percent healthy without a setback. That way, you can have Cook for the stretch run of the Fantasy season without an issue, but we can also use Murray this week without fear of a committee. In Week 6 against Arizona, Murray was dominant with 24 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 3 yards. It was the best performance for a Minnesota running back this season, and I like his chances for a strong encore this week at the Jets. If Cook is out, use Murray as a starter in all leagues.



Sit 'Em 6.0 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB We'll see if leaving the country to play in London can help the Titans' offense because it's been ugly in America for the first six weeks of the season. Henry has failed to score a touchdown or gain 60 total yards this year. He's a non-factor in the passing game with four catches for 17 yards, and even Dion Lewis has been bad since Week 1. Neither running back is worth using this week against the Chargers, who have been fantastic against opposing running games the past three weeks in matchups vs. San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland. Duke Johnson had over 100 total yards last week, but the Chargers have not allowed a running back to gain more than 39 rushing yards over that span, with no touchdowns allowed. It will be another rough outing for Henry and Lewis this week. 9.5 projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller returned from his one-game absence with a chest injury to struggle again in Week 6 against Buffalo. He had 15 carries for 46 yards, as well as two catches for 25 yards, and he's now scored eight PPR points or less in three of his past four outings. Houston's offensive line is a disaster, and this week the Texans have to face an angry Jacksonville defense coming home after two disappointing road losses. In two games against the Jaguars last year, Miller combined for 26 carries for 97 yards, as well as four catches for 32 yards, with no touchdowns. He had five PPR points at Jacksonville in Week 15, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's in that range again this week. He's not worth starting in most leagues. 10.2 projected points Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia Eagles RB Even though Smallwood had more touches and playing time than Clement in the first game without Ajayi in Week 6 at the Giants, it doesn't mean he's the better running back in Philadelphia moving forward. Clement will prove to be the better of the two, and he should start getting more work now that he's healthy. Smallwood had 18 carries for 51 yards, along with one catch for no yards on two targets against the Giants. He has shown flashes of being a good Fantasy options with 17 PPR points in two of his past four games, but he's better suited in a reserve role. I'm OK if you want to use Smallwood as a flex option, but he should fall behind Clement in touches and production this week. 9.6 projected points Nyheim Hines Indianapolis Colts RB We saw the downside for Hines in Week 6 at the Jets now that Mack was back in action. Hines went from 13 total touches in Week 4 against Houston and 22 total touches in Week 5 at New England to just five total touches at New York. While you can understand his carries going down, it was frustrating to see him catch just two passes for 21 yards on three targets. Hopefully, he'll be more involved in the passing game against Buffalo this week, but he might not be needed since it's doubtful the Colts are chasing points against this awful offense. Mack should again lead Indianapolis' backfield, and Hines is not worth using in any non-PPR leagues. In PPR, he's a low-end flex option at best. 11.1 projected points Isaiah Crowell New York Jets RB If the pattern continues, then this is a good week to use Crowell. He's scored at least 18 PPR points in every odd week, but he's scored seven points or less in every even week. But this should be the week where the pattern changes given the matchup with Minnesota. The Vikings have only allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back, which was David Johnson last week. And Todd Gurley in Week 4 is the lone running back with more than 60 rushing yards. Crowell's big games thus far have been against Detroit, Cleveland and Denver, and those are three terrible defenses against opposing running backs. Crowell, who will continue to share touches with Bilal Powell, is only worth using as a flex option in most formats.

Bust Alert

Touchdowns saved Collins in Week 6 at Tennessee, and he will likely need to score again this week against the Saints to make him a viable Fantasy option. He only managed 2.8 yards per carry against the Titans on 19 carries, and he had no catches. He's also combined for just two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the past three games, and hopefully that's not a sign of things to come. Javorius Allen will continue to share touches with Collins, and this isn't an easy matchup against New Orleans. The Saints are top five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Peyton Barber in Week 1 has the most rushing yards against New Orleans this season with 69, including matchups against Hyde, Coleman and Saquon Barkley. Collins is still worth a look as a low-end starting running back or flex option, but don't be so quick to start him in all leagues again just because he scored twice against Tennessee. If he doesn't score this week, his Fantasy production could be minimal.